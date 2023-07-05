Allison Holker and Kids Celebrate First Fourth of July Since tWitch's Death: 'Sending Love'

Allison Holker and her kids celebrated the Fourth of July with a sweet family photo.

On Tuesday, the pro dancer, 35, shared a photo on Instagram of her and her three children — daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 7, and daughter Weslie, 15 — as they posed together in a grassy field.

Holker, Maddox, and Weslie matched in white outfits, while daughter Zaia opted for a blue dress.

"4th of July ❤️ sending love," Holker captioned the post.

The family's Fourth of July celebrations were the first time they marked the patriotic holiday since Stephen "twitch" Boss' death nearly seven months ago.

Holker paid tribute to her late husband and beloved Ellen DeGeneres Show deejay last month with a touching post on Father's Day. She shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram which showed her smiling alongside Boss and their kids.

"We love you Stephen forever and always," she wrote.

The Dancing with the Stars alum is also honoring his memory by publishing a children's book they wrote together before his death. Titled Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, the book (to be released on Jan. 16, 2024) is inspired by their mission as a family.

Holker recently marked another big milestone for her family. On May 26, Weslie celebrated her 15th birthday and in honor of the occasion, Holker shared a sweet Instagram tribute expressing how "proud" she is of her daughter.

"I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world," she wrote. "You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!"

