Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The dancer and her late husband wrote a children's book for Disney that will be published in January

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on August 1, 2023 06:55PM EDT
Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Photo:

Allison Holker/Instagram

Allison Holker Boss is adding some magic to her summer vacation!

On Tuesday, the pro dancer, 35, shared scenes from her and her family's trip to Walt Disney World that included posing in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle and meeting Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom Park's Town Square Theater.

Throughout the Instagram pictures, Holker Boss could be seen taking in the Orlando theme park with her son Maddox, 7, and daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3.

Holker Boss shares the three children with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died in December 2022 at the age of 40. She captioned the sweet pictures "DISNEYWORLD" alongside a blue heart emoji.

Disney is a special place for Holker Boss and her family. She and Boss wrote a children's book for Disney Publishing Worldwide that is out on Jan. 16, 2024, and is available for pre-order now. The Dancing with the Stars alum spoke out about the creation of the book, titled Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, in a conversation with PEOPLE in May.

"I'd always had a dream of coming out with a children's book. It was from years ago when I had [my oldest daughter] Weslie," she said. "Then a couple of years ago, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Let's show who we are and put it in story form."

According to Holker Boss, the two began work on the book in the summer of 2021, and is something that they "were so proud of."

Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Disney

"It's something that I hope really can be seen by people, and is our true essence as a family," she expressed. Since the death of her husband, whom she told PEOPLE was the "backbone of our family," Holker Boss has focused on fostering a dynamic of "honest communication" with her children.

"I'm trying to teach them — and myself — that if you're angry or sad, it doesn't mean you're a bad person," she told PEOPLE. "We're coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable."

Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker/Instagram

"We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion," she added. "And honestly, not even day by day. It's moment by moment. You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other. We want to be okay — and we are okay — but it's taking a lot of work together."

