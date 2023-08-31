Allison Holker Boss Says Kids 'Walked Into First Day of School' with 'Bravery': 'Proud Mommy'

Holker Boss is mom to Zaia, 3, Maddox, 7, and Wesley, 15

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 11:26AM EDT
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Allison Holker Boss and three children, Zaia, Maddox, and Wesley. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Allison Holker/Instagram

Allison Holker Boss is beaming with motherly pride this week.

On Wednesday, the pro dancer, 35, shared photos on Instagram showing her three children on their first day of school.

"BACK TO SCHOOL ... Zaia started preschool, Maddox 2nd grade and Weslie a sophomore," Holker Boss captioned the post. "Watching them each walk in with so much confidence, joy and bravery is something special! Proud mommy Moment 🥰."

The photos show son Maddox, 7, and daughters Zaia, 3, and Weslie, 15, dressed and ready to tackle their school year. In one of the photos, Holker Boss poses with her hair pulled back in a selfie with the youngest Boss baby Zaia, who is all smiles.

Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Allison Holker Boss and daughter, Zaia.

Allison Holker/Instagram

Maddox, dressed in a black t-shirt, poses with Mom as she plants a big kiss on his cheek.

In another shot, Weslie, sporting a navy polo, tries to hide from the camera from the front seat of the car.

Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Allison Holker Boss and son, Maddox.

Allison Holker/Instagram

And, in what appears to be celebratory school week ice cream, all three of Holker Boss's kids gather around a table together for a candid photo.

Holker Boss shares her children with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss who died by suicide in December at age 40. In May, the mom of three opened up about keeping her kids close as they navigate their way forward.

Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Zaia, Maddox, and Wesley Boss.

Allison Holker/Instagram

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker Boss told PEOPLE exclusively.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she continued. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."

