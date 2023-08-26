Allison Holker Boss Says It 'Felt So Good to Dance Again' for First Time Since tWitch's Death

"Dance has always been there for me … even now and I am so grateful for that," Holker wrote on Instagram Saturday

Published on August 26, 2023 09:35PM EDT
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Boss and her daughter Weslie dance in a video shared on Instagram. Photo:

Allison Holker/instagram

Allison Holker Boss is getting her groove back.

The professional dancer, 35, expressed that it “truly felt so good to dance again” in a new video shared on Instagram Saturday showing her jamming to Missy Elliott’s “Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch” hit.

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions,” Holker wrote in the caption. “I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me … even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

Vanessa Bryant commented on the post with several red hearts, while Jodie Sweetin wrote, “Yes!!! Yes!!! Keep dancing mama… ❤️❤️” Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd also commented, “Love to see it! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum’s Instagram Reel comes a few days after she posted a TikTok video goofing around with her daughter Weslie, 15. "When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo danced into the frame, each busting their own moves as the video progressed.

"Lol were [sic] funny," Weslie commented, to which her mom replied, "Hahahha 😂😂😂 love you." 

The TikTok video was the first time Holker shared herself dancing on social media since her husband Stephen "tWitch" Bossdeath by suicide in December at age 40.

In her first interview since tWitch passed away, Holker told PEOPLE exclusively in May that “dancing with him was so special.”

She revealed, "I haven't danced yet. I've wiggled with my kids here and there ... but I haven't yet. I know that I will get there. I will."

"That will probably be, honestly, my last step into healing," she continued. "The healing will be going on forever. I know that's gonna be a big step for me, but I'll get there."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss pose at an event in 2022. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

At the time, she also opened up to PEOPLE how she's staying close to her children as the family moves forward after the tragedy. Holker shares daughters Weslie and Zaia, 3, as well as son Maddox, 7, with the late DJ and TV host.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker said.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she added. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."

