Allison Holker Boss Celebrates Daughter Weslie's 15th Birthday: 'Beautiful Woman'

Allison Holker Boss is taking a minute to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her daughter Weslie on her 15th birthday. This celebration marks Weslie's first birthday since her father Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death.

"Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are," Holker Boss captioned the photo. "I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world."

"You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!"

Earlier this month, Holker Boss and Weslie stepped out in their first public appearance since Stephen's death. The mother-daughter duo accepted the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles (NAMI WLA) Heart of a Champion Award in honor of Stephen, who died by suicide at age 40 in December.

At the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood at NAMI WLA's annual Mental Health Gala, Holker began her speech: "Thank you Derek [Hough] and Jenna [Dewan] for coming out and helping to present this award for our family and our beloved Stephen. I call him Stephen, you call him Stephen and tWitch, and we love him for being both."

NAMI WLA revealed at the gala that they are partnering with the Boss family's Move With Kindness Foundation, which was created on behalf of her and their children — Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — to support mental health initiatives in Stephen's honor.

In May, Holker Boss opened up to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview to share how she was coping after her husband's death. She explained that losing the backbone of their family created a new dynamic between herself and her kids.

"I'm trying to teach them — and myself — that if you're angry or sad, it doesn't mean you're a bad person," she said. "We're coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable."

"We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion. And honestly, not even day by day. It's moment by moment. You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other," she added. "We want to be okay — and we are okay — but it's taking a lot of work together."