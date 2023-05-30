Allison Holker Boss Celebrates Daughter Weslie's 15th Birthday: 'Beautiful Woman'

Allison Holker Boss celebrated her eldest as she turned 15

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 30, 2023 03:09 PM
Allison Holker Boss and daughter
Photo:

Robin L Marshall/WireImage; Allison Holker Boss Instagram

Allison Holker Boss is taking a minute to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her daughter Weslie on her 15th birthday. This celebration marks Weslie's first birthday since her father Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death.

"Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are," Holker Boss captioned the photo. "I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world."

"You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Earlier this month, Holker Boss and Weslie stepped out in their first public appearance since Stephen's death. The mother-daughter duo accepted the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles (NAMI WLA) Heart of a Champion Award in honor of Stephen, who died by suicide at age 40 in December.

At the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood at NAMI WLA's annual Mental Health Gala, Holker began her speech: "Thank you Derek [Hough] and Jenna [Dewan] for coming out and helping to present this award for our family and our beloved Stephen. I call him Stephen, you call him Stephen and tWitch, and we love him for being both."

NAMI WLA revealed at the gala that they are partnering with the Boss family's Move With Kindness Foundation, which was created on behalf of her and their children — Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — to support mental health initiatives in Stephen's honor.

In May, Holker Boss opened up to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview to share how she was coping after her husband's death. She explained that losing the backbone of their family created a new dynamic between herself and her kids.

"I'm trying to teach them — and myself — that if you're angry or sad, it doesn't mean you're a bad person," she said. "We're coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable."

"We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion. And honestly, not even day by day. It's moment by moment. You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other," she added. "We want to be okay — and we are okay — but it's taking a lot of work together."

Related Articles
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's 4th Birthday
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's 4th Birthday with Shark-Themed Party: Photos
FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault a
Salma Hayek Wishes Husband François-Henri Pinault Happy Birthday in Sweet Post: 'My Warmth, My Strength'
Ail Astin with dad Sean Astin and friends from Harvard!
Sean Astin and His Daughter Talk Her Future Aspirations After Harvard Masters Graduation (Exclusive)
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator as Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace Looks on: Watch
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven’s High School Graduation: ‘Dream Big’
tdy_pop_guth_chip_joanna_171017_1920x1080-today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop2x.jpg
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her and Husband Chip's Son Drake's High School Graduation: 'So Proud'
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'
Scott Disick and Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Wishes Scott Disick a Happy 40th Birthday: ‘You Are So Amazing’
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Celebrates Daughterâs Elementary School Graduation amid Cancer Battle
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Celebrates Daughter’s Elementary School Graduation After Cancer Diagnosis
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Close Friend Says Late Actress 'Is Flying Free' on What Would Have Been Her 54th Birthday
da brat Minions Themed Baby Shower
Pregnant Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Celebrate Minions-Themed Shower for Baby Boy: 'So Much Love'
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Cannes With Robin Thicke and Kate Beckinsale
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter Lilah’s First Dance Recital: ‘Let’s Go Dance’
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshOLCrSj9c/. Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Eloise's First Birthday: 'My Little Smiley Baby'
baby shower
Woman Goes Viral for Wanting to Ask for Baby Shower Gift Back Following Friend's Miscarriage
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'