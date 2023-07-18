Allison Holker Boss Calls Daughter Weslie 'My Makeup Artist' as She Shows Off Teen's Glam Work

Allison Holker is celebrating her daughter's talents.

The proud mom, 35, posed for a glammed-up selfie with daughter Weslie, 15, after letting the teen do her makeup.

"My babygirl, my makeup artist❤️," Holker captioned the shot.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum posted a sweet photo of Weslie to her Instagram Story last month, showing the teen sitting on a wooden stool and wearing a navy T-shirt and blue jeans while posing for the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Allison Holker Boss and daughter Weslie, 15. Allison Holker/ Instagram

"Proud mom moment," Holker wrote across the photo.

In May, the mom marveled as she celebrated Weslie turning 15, writing, "Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are."

"I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world," she continued.

"You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!"



Stephen boss/ instagram

Holker shares her three kids — Weslie, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 — with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide in December at age 40. Since then, she has been open about keeping her kids close as they navigate their way forward.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker told PEOPLE exclusively of her children.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she continued. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."