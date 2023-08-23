Allison Holker Boss and Teen Daughter Weslie Dance as They Admit 'Life Is a Mess': 'Trying to Vibe'

Mom and daughter laugh together through the ups and downs, as seen in their latest TikTok

Published on August 23, 2023
Allison Holker Boss and Teen Daughter Weslie Dance and Lament Life Being a 'Mess': 'Just Trying to Vibe'
Allison Holker Boss just keeps dancing.

The pro dancer, 35, and daughter Weslie, 15, dance together, sharing a laugh in a recent TikTok video captioned, "When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe."

Mother and daughter dance into the frame, each busting into their own moves as the video progresses.

"Lol were [sic] funny," Weslie commented, to which her mom replied, "Hahahha 😂😂😂 love you."

In May, the mom marveled as she celebrated Weslie turning 15, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are."

"I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world," she continued.

"You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!"

Instagram Story, Allison Holker Boss Calls Teen Daughter Weslie 'My Makeup Artist' as She Shows Off Teen's Glam Work

Allison Holker/ Instagram

Holker Boss shares daughters Zaia, 3, and Weslie, as well as son Maddox, 7, with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide in December at age 40. Since then, she has been open about keeping her kids close as they navigate their way forward.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker told PEOPLE exclusively of her children.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she continued. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."

