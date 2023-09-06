Allison Holker and 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Step Out for 'Most Incredible Night' at Beyoncé Concert

Allison Holker is all smiles as she poses next to her mini-me daughter!

On Tuesday, the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, posted a series of photos with her 15-year-old daughter Weslie to her Instagram as the two attended Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles.

Donning pastel-colored dresses, the mother-daughter duo posed next to each other and held up a disco ball for some cute snaps.

"The most incredible night at the @beyonce concert!!! Thank you @azazieofficial WESLIE and I absolutely loved it!!" Holker wrote in the caption.

"Amazing vibes, amazing company and an amazing show!! Definitely a night we will remember forever! #azaziehive #renaissance @weslieboss."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holker shares her three kids — Weslie, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 — with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide in December at age 40. Since then, she has been open about keeping her kids close as they navigate their way forward.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker told PEOPLE exclusively of her children.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she continued. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."

In July, the mom of three posed with her daughter for a glammed-up selfie after letting her daughter give her a makeover. "My babygirl, my makeup artist❤️," Holker captioned the shot.

When Weslie turned 15 in May, Holker honored her daughter with a sweet birthday post on her Instagram. "Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are," she wrote in the caption.

"I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world," she continued.

"You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!"

