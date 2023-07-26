N.C. Woman Vanished 10 Days Ago — and Man Was Subsequently Found Unresponsive Inside Her SUV

Allisha Dene Watts, 39, was last seen on July 16, two days before her SUV was discovered outside a DMV office with an unresponsive man inside

Published on July 26, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Allisha Watts, a woman who is missing out of North Carolina:
Allisha Watts. Photo:

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department

Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman from North Carolina who has been missing for nearly two weeks. 

Allisha Dene Watts was last seen on July 16 leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in Charlotte, N.C., according to a press release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said she was spotted driving her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 toward Moore County. Her family said she came to see her boyfriend, James Dunmore, per local station WCNC.

Two days later, on July 18, troopers found Watts’ black SUV in the parking lot of the Anson County Department of Motor Vehicles office, according to WSOC-TV and WRAL. Per the outlets, authorities said a man was found unresponsive inside the vehicle, but there was no sign of Watts.

However, the discovery of the man was made one day before police filed a missing persons report in Watts' case — which was July 19, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Watts’ whereabouts are still unknown, according to police. Loved ones have been pleading for answers and searching the local area since her disappearance.

"She is not the type of person that would just disappear and leave and not have contact with her family or friends," Watts’ sister, Stephanie Johnson, told WRAL. "She's loved and we want her home. That’s why we are looking for her, taking matters into our own hands."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts to call 911.

