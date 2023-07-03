Alligator Enters Louisiana Home Through Doggy Door at Night and Dog Warns the Owners: 'Quite an Experience'

A couple who had just moved from Arizona to Louisiana were awakened to their dog protecting them from an intruder — but not one they ever expected.

"Our dog Panda growled a deep throat grumble and woke my wife up and she tapped me said, 'I think there's someone in the house,' and so I got up headed down the hall to check," homeowner Don Schultz told KATC 3.

To his surprise, he did find an unexpected visitor in their new home: "I saw the shape of an alligator," he told the outlet.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The 5-foot alligator gained access to the house through the doggy door that Panda uses to go outside. Don and his wife Jan Schultz called authorities and Wildlife and Fisheries came to capture the uninvited guest.

"I guess it's off swimming in a bayou somewhere," Jan told the outlet.

They have since added a lock to the doggy door so the incident doesn't occur again.

"We are taking precautions and putting a locking dog door in now that only unlocks with the dog's collar, so we won't have this surprise in the future," Don told KATC 3.

Nonetheless, the couple agree: They got an authentic welcome to Louisiana.

"It was quite an experience," Don told the outlet. "We're getting the full Cajun experience."

