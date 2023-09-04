Child Bitten by Alligator at New Orleans Beach Closed Since 1964: 'Not Safe'

A child was bitten by an alligator last week at a New Orleans beach that's been closed to the public for nearly 60 years, a hospital spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for New Orleans Emergency Medical Services told CNN, ABC affiliate WGNO-TV and The Advocate that the child was taken Friday to the Children's Hospital of New Orleans.

The youngster's age and the extent of their injuries weren't clear. The NOEMS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

However, the spokesperson said the child’s injuries met the criteria for a trauma patient, CNN reported.

The child was attacked Wednesday while visiting the beach with family along Lake Pontchartrain, according to The Advocate.

According to the city of New Orleans's website, Lincoln Beach is a 15-acre site that was established in the early 1900s and designated "as a recreational area for African Americans" before closing in 1964.

"Structures and facilities at Lincoln Beach have gradually deteriorated over time due to lack of maintenance and a barrage of hurricane impacts, causing unsafe conditions at the site," the city said.

"Access to the Lincoln Beach site is prohibited; however, there is ample evidence of unpermitted and unlawful use of the beach," the website added.

"Prior to being closed, the beach was accessible through a tunnel beneath the levee," the city added. "The tunnel is currently fenced and filled with water and wildlife including alligators and venomous snakes."

According to CNN, the city reiterated on Friday that reminded residents of the dangers of the closed area, saying "Lincoln Beach is not safe right now."

"While the City is actively working to redevelop the site for all residents to enjoy, there are a number of safety improvements required before it can be reopened to the public," the city said per WGNO-TV. "Until we know how we can safely re-introduce Lincoln Beach to New Orleanians, we need residents to steer clear."

