Child Bitten by Alligator at New Orleans Beach Closed Since 1964: 'Not Safe'

"There are a number of safety improvements required before it can be reopened to the public," the city of New Orleans said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 04:25PM EDT
Beachgoers swim at Lincoln Beach on Lake Pontchartrain with the city of New Orleans in the distance. Photographed on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Beachgoers swim at Lincoln Beach on Lake Pontchartrain with the city of New Orleans in the distance on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Photo:

Michael DeMocker

A child was bitten by an alligator last week at a New Orleans beach that's been closed to the public for nearly 60 years, a hospital spokesperson said. 

A spokesperson for New Orleans Emergency Medical Services told CNN, ABC affiliate WGNO-TV and The Advocate that the child was taken Friday to the Children's Hospital of New Orleans. 

The youngster's age and the extent of their injuries weren't clear. The NOEMS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. 

However, the spokesperson said the child’s injuries met the criteria for a trauma patient, CNN reported.

The child was attacked Wednesday while visiting the beach with family along Lake Pontchartrain, according to The Advocate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the city of New Orleans's website, Lincoln Beach is a 15-acre site that was established in the early 1900s and designated "as a recreational area for African Americans" before closing in 1964.

"Structures and facilities at Lincoln Beach have gradually deteriorated over time due to lack of maintenance and a barrage of hurricane impacts, causing unsafe conditions at the site," the city said.

"Access to the Lincoln Beach site is prohibited; however, there is ample evidence of unpermitted and unlawful use of the beach," the website added.

"Prior to being closed, the beach was accessible through a tunnel beneath the levee," the city added. "The tunnel is currently fenced and filled with water and wildlife including alligators and venomous snakes."

According to CNN, the city reiterated on Friday that reminded residents of the dangers of the closed area, saying "Lincoln Beach is not safe right now."

"While the City is actively working to redevelop the site for all residents to enjoy, there are a number of safety improvements required before it can be reopened to the public," the city said per WGNO-TV. "Until we know how we can safely re-introduce Lincoln Beach to New Orleanians, we need residents to steer clear."

Related Articles
Search Underway in Glacier National Park for Missing Climber
32-Year-Old Colorado Climber Found Dead in Glacier National Park
Body of Missing Swimmer Richard A. Boateng Found
Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered After Massive Overnight Search on Delaware Beach
Attendees walk through a muddy desert plain on September 2, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit. Tens of thousands of drenched festivalgoers were stranded on September 3, 2023, in deep, sticky mud in the Nevada desert after torrential rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire
Burning Man 'Exodus' Expected Monday as Mud Dries Up and Roads Reopen
Kern County fire department sheep's trail rescue 09 02 23
'Immobilized' Pickup Truck Driver Rescued 5 Days After Car Found at Bottom of 100-Foot Ravine
Death Investigated at Burning Man During Storms That Have Left 1000s Sheltering in Place
Death Investigated at Burning Man During Storms That Have Left Thousands Stuck in Desert
Family Who Died Trying to Live off the Grid Died of Malnutrition and Hypothermia: Autopsy
Family Trying to Live 'Off the Grid' Died of Malnutrition and Hypothermia, Teen Weighed 40 Lbs.: Autopsy
Michigan Police Officer Helps Save Baby Who Stopped Breathing at Traffic Stop
Mich. Officer Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing During Traffic Stop: 'Nothing Short of Heroic'
Ilona Kaydanov and 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Car While Joggingââ
'Talented and Beautiful' Woman Dies, 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Minivan While Jogging​​
Jake Kleinmahon, One of Louisiana's Few Pediatric Cardiologists Leaves State Due to Anti-LGBTQ Laws
One of Louisiana's Few Pediatric Cardiologists Leaves the State Due to Anti-LGBTQ Laws: 'Our Children Come First'
View towards Pamola Peak from Knife Edge Trail on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine, USA
6 Rescued After Hiker Loses Consciousness While Climbing Infamous Trail on Maine Mountain
Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Fla. Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Yahshua Robinson, 12-year-old who died in the middle of PE class from heat exhaustion
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in P.E. Class, Family Thinks It Was Due to 'Sweltering Heat'
Deep green forest blankets meadows laying below a mountain peak
Remains of Idaho Hiker Found 7 Years After He Disappeared: 'Nobody Had Any Idea He Was Off the Trail Like That'
Chris Begley, UPS Driver Dies After Searing Texas Heat Wave
UPS Driver 'Looking Forward to Retirement' Dies Days After Collapsing While Working in Texas Heat
Nebraska Police Pull Over Driver with Bull in Passenger Seat
Driver with Adult Bull in Passenger Seat Pulled Over by Nebraska Police: ‘Some Citable Issues’
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund - with $10 Million to Start - for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund — with $10 Million Donation — for Those Affected by Maui Fires