See all the photos from Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry's big day .

Sarah Kennedy, the granddaughter to Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, wed her beau Jam Sulahry in a romantic ceremony held on Aug. 19. The wedding, which took place at the family's famous Hyannis Port, Mass. compound was filled with lots of family, adorned with personal touches and sprinkled with some family heirlooms to pull together a dreamy weekend.

01 of 18 The Venue Sarah Kennedy gets married at the Kennedy Compund. Alex Gordias Photography What better place to get married than the home that houses decades of family memories? The Kennedy Compound was purchased in 1929 by Rose and Joseph Kennedy. “We chose to host our wedding weekend events at the Kennedy Compound and surrounding family homes because of how special it is to us as a backdrop to our lives,” Sarah, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy's son Chris Kennedy, told PEOPLE. “It is where we have celebrated the great times and come together in heartbreaking times. It truly feels like coming home.”

02 of 18 The Bridal Party Sarah Kennedy and her bridesmaids. Alex Gordias Photography Sarah is surrounded by her bridesmaids, clad in shades of blue, as she embarks on the new chapter of her life.

03 of 18 The Groomsmen Jam Sulahry with his groomsmen. Alex Gordias Photography Jam shares a laugh with his groomsmen.

04 of 18 Sarah's Wedding Accessories The bride's accessories. Alex Gordias Photography The bride made comfort a priority when choosing her wedding shoes; Her pearl-encrusted mules were by Dolce Vita, and she kept a pair of bejeweled sneakers handy to change into.

05 of 18 Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sulahry Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry. Alex Gordias Photography The new Mr. and Mrs. are gleeful after exchanging their sweet, handwritten vows.

06 of 18 A Stroll on the Beach Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry. Alex Gordias Photography The happy couple could hardly keep their eyes off each other while in the middle of a cute beach photoshoot. “[We] attended Boston College and met the night before freshman-year classes started,” Sarah told PEOPLE. Before the first day of school, Boston College took students to Target to pick up any last-minute items for their dorms. "In Aisle 10, Jam laid eyes on [me] for the first time and asked, ‘Want to shop with me?'" The rest was history.

07 of 18 Welcome to the Family Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding. Alex Gordias Photography Jam poses with the Kennedys.

08 of 18 The Reception Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulary's Wedding reception. Alex Gordias Photography Dinner and dancing took place in a large tent at the JFK House. The centerpieces featured a beautiful, garden-style floral arrangement that consisted of a mix of dahlia, red zinnia, white cosmo, pink coneflower, pink zinnia, dark pink zinnia, white coneflower, yellow zinnia, orange zinnia, blue horizon, pink cosmo and wine zinnia — all grown at Sarah’s home. The florals were overseen by Beach Plum Floral Design.

09 of 18 And Then They Ate Cake Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry cut their cake. Alex Gordias For their big day, the couple went with a three-tier funfetti-flavored wedding cake and also treated their guests to a mini ice cream shop featuring various flavors and cones from Four Seas Ice Cream — their favorite ice cream shop on Cape Cod.



10 of 18 The First Dance Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry first dance. Alex Gordias Photography The couple's wedding processional consisted of “Going to the Chapel” by the Dixie Cups and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beetles. The festivities ended with two hits — “L-O-V-E” by Nat Cole as performed by the bride’s cousins and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)” by Stevie Wonder, performed by family friend Schuyler Grant, a Cape Cod singer-songwriter.

11 of 18 Cheers to New Beginnings Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry. Alex Gordias Amidst the historic backdrop, Sarah and Sulahry toasted their union with “Loving Cups," aka the champagne flutes present at Sarah's grandparents Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy’s wedding in 1954.

12 of 18 The Mehndi Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding. Alex Gordias Photography Ahead of their Aug. 19 wedding, the couple paid homage to Sulahry’s Pakistani heritage with a traditional Mehndi on Friday evening.

13 of 18 Mother of the Bride Speaks Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding. Alex Gordias Photography The bride and groom listen on as Sheila Sinclair Kennedy imparts some words of wisdom during their rehearsal dinner held at Brambletyde — the former home to John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy.

14 of 18 All Smiles Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding. Alex Gordias Photography The Hindu ceremony featured “choreographed Bollywood-style dances, henna tattoos, Pakistani desserts, and traditional Pakistani and Indian music.”



15 of 18 A Big Celebration Guests dancing at the Mehndi. Alex Gordias Photography Guests were photographed dancing and laughing while wearing traditional garments. “Guests are encouraged to wear vibrant colors and patterns in traditional Pakistani clothing to embrace the experience fully,” Sarah told PEOPLE exclusively.

16 of 18 The Groom and His Parents Jam Sulahry with his parents. Alex Gordias Photography Jam with his parents during the Mehndi.

17 of 18 Parents of the Bride Take the Dance Floor Sheila and Chris Kennedy dancing. Alex Gordias Photography Sheila and Christopher Kennedy got into the spirit of the evening, as their delighted daughter cheered them on.