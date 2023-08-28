All the Photos from Kim Kardashian and North West's Mother-Daughter Trip to Japan

The beauty mogul and her oldest child headed abroad for an art– and fashion-filled adventure

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Published on August 28, 2023 03:12PM EDT
Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan
Kim Kardashian travelled to Japan with North and her North's friend Everleigh and her mom Ashley Yano. Photo:

kimkardashian/Instagram

In July, Kim Kardashian took her son Saint, 7, and a friend to Japan to meet superstar soccer players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. One month later, the Kardashians star is following up the trip with her oldest kid North, 10. North's friend Everleigh and Everleigh's mom Ashley Yano joined the mother-daughter duo on their epic trip to Tokyo.

See all the photos from the foursome's adventure abroad.

01 of 19

Starry Selfie

Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The foursome took a sweet selfie in front of a wall of twinkling lights at teamLabs, an interactive digital art experience.

02 of 19

Jump for Joy

Kim Kardashian Tokyo Vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

There they explored a mirrored room flashing with rainbow lights. North, 10, who was sporting floor-sweeping braids on the trip, handed the end of one to Everleigh and the two swung the hair around like a jump rope as Kim leapt over it!

03 of 19

Technicolor Daze

Kim Kardashian Tokyo Vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

In another area of teamLabs, Kim sat entranced in a mirrored room that has vibrant floral patterns projected onto the walls, floors and ceilings.

04 of 19

Taking in the View

Kim Kardashian and North's Japan vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Ashley lay on the floor of the mirrored room while floral projections dance around the two moms.

05 of 19

Braids for Days

Kim Kardashian Tokyo Vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

North's very long hair look featured pigtail braids with streaks of hot pink that trailed behind her wherever she went, as Kim documented here.

06 of 19

Samurai Sass

Kim Kardashian Tokyo Vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

North and Everleigh posed with play swords at the ready while North held up a "peace" sign while her friend gave a classic duckface.

07 of 19

Feeling the Fan-tasy

Kim Kardashian Tokyo Vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

With the crack of a fan North turned to pose for the camera while still showing off her shades and her long braids in a video posted by Kim.

08 of 19

Shopping Spree

Kim Kardashian Tokyo Vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim stopped by a Tokyo vintage shop to pick up a "barbie bag." The bubblegum pink cube-shaped Chanel purse has crystals and pearls draped around the perimeter.

09 of 19

Garden Girls

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

Wearing matching knee-length kimonos, Everleigh and North skipped through a garden in Tokyo in another clip.

10 of 19

Geisha Games

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

North played a game with a geisha. The observer claps to the beat as the two players try to tap the cup in rhythm, while attempting to trip the other up.

11 of 19

North's Point of View

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

North snapped an artsy shot of her mom riding an escalator. Kim sported a cropped tank and baggy cargo pants.

12 of 19

Hello! Kitty

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim shared her thanks to Universal Studios Japan for helping Everleigh and North get a chance to meet Hello Kitty and her friends.

13 of 19

Mascot Mayhem

Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and North took a silly selfie with two Hello Kitties at the theme park.

14 of 19

Makeup Master

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

North expressed her creative side by styling her friend Everleigh's hair to accompany the abstract, vibrant makeup she did.

15 of 19

Time at the Temple

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

Everleigh and her mom Ashley posed with Kim and North. North channeled her dadKanye West with an outfit that paid homage to the era of his 2004 album The College Dropout — a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue-and-orange stripes.

16 of 19

Back-to-Back Boots

Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan

kimkardashian/Instagram

Everleigh and North posed back-to-back while wearing coordinating outfits. Their oversized black tops complement the chunky black boots.

17 of 19

Precious Cargo

Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Everleigh helped hold up her friend's braids as they walked the streets of Tokyo.

18 of 19

Mommy Moment

Kim Kardashian and North's Japan vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Ashley smiled for a photo in front of a brightly lit orange wall.

19 of 19

Modest Digs

Kim Kardashian and North's Japan vacation

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim was covered head to toe in a Japanese robe and bright silver boots that left only the Skims founder's hands and eyes visible.

