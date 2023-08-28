All the Photos from Kim Kardashian and North West's Mother-Daughter Trip to Japan

See all the photos from the foursome's adventure abroad.

01 of 19 Starry Selfie Kim Kardashian/Instagram The foursome took a sweet selfie in front of a wall of twinkling lights at teamLabs, an interactive digital art experience.

02 of 19 Jump for Joy kimkardashian/Instagram There they explored a mirrored room flashing with rainbow lights. North, 10, who was sporting floor-sweeping braids on the trip, handed the end of one to Everleigh and the two swung the hair around like a jump rope as Kim leapt over it!

03 of 19 Technicolor Daze kimkardashian/Instagram In another area of teamLabs, Kim sat entranced in a mirrored room that has vibrant floral patterns projected onto the walls, floors and ceilings.

04 of 19 Taking in the View kimkardashian/Instagram Kim and Ashley lay on the floor of the mirrored room while floral projections dance around the two moms.

05 of 19 Braids for Days kimkardashian/Instagram North's very long hair look featured pigtail braids with streaks of hot pink that trailed behind her wherever she went, as Kim documented here.

06 of 19 Samurai Sass kimkardashian/Instagram North and Everleigh posed with play swords at the ready while North held up a "peace" sign while her friend gave a classic duckface.

07 of 19 Feeling the Fan-tasy kimkardashian/Instagram With the crack of a fan North turned to pose for the camera while still showing off her shades and her long braids in a video posted by Kim.

08 of 19 Shopping Spree kimkardashian/Instagram Kim stopped by a Tokyo vintage shop to pick up a "barbie bag." The bubblegum pink cube-shaped Chanel purse has crystals and pearls draped around the perimeter.

09 of 19 Garden Girls kimkardashian/Instagram Wearing matching knee-length kimonos, Everleigh and North skipped through a garden in Tokyo in another clip.

10 of 19 Geisha Games kimkardashian/Instagram North played a game with a geisha. The observer claps to the beat as the two players try to tap the cup in rhythm, while attempting to trip the other up.

11 of 19 North's Point of View kimkardashian/Instagram North snapped an artsy shot of her mom riding an escalator. Kim sported a cropped tank and baggy cargo pants.

12 of 19 Hello! Kitty kimkardashian/Instagram Kim shared her thanks to Universal Studios Japan for helping Everleigh and North get a chance to meet Hello Kitty and her friends.

13 of 19 Mascot Mayhem Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim and North took a silly selfie with two Hello Kitties at the theme park.

14 of 19 Makeup Master kimkardashian/Instagram North expressed her creative side by styling her friend Everleigh's hair to accompany the abstract, vibrant makeup she did.

15 of 19 Time at the Temple kimkardashian/Instagram Everleigh and her mom Ashley posed with Kim and North. North channeled her dadKanye West with an outfit that paid homage to the era of his 2004 album The College Dropout — a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue-and-orange stripes.

16 of 19 Back-to-Back Boots kimkardashian/Instagram Everleigh and North posed back-to-back while wearing coordinating outfits. Their oversized black tops complement the chunky black boots.

17 of 19 Precious Cargo Kim Kardashian/Instagram Everleigh helped hold up her friend's braids as they walked the streets of Tokyo.

18 of 19 Mommy Moment kimkardashian/Instagram Kim and Ashley smiled for a photo in front of a brightly lit orange wall.