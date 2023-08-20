See All the Celebrities Who Attended Margaret Qualley’s N.J. Wedding to Jack Antonoff

The couple wed in New Jersey with various celebrity friends in attendance on Saturday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
Updated on August 20, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding 081923
Photo:

 Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com, BACKGRID

The stars aligned to celebrate Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding!

On Saturday, the actress, 28, and musician, 39, wed in New Jersey.

Qualley was photographed holding hands with her new husband, and later arriving at a post-wedding party, wearing a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats. Antonoff, meanwhile, sported a classic black suit and tie for the occasion.

The couple said "I do" in front of guest that included Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell; her dad, Paul Qualley, and her siblings Rainey and Justin.

Also in attendance were some of Qualley and Antonoff's celebrity friends, who span across the entertainment industry.

Read on to see all the starry guests who were present at Qualley and Antonoff's wedding.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they are spotted just after getting married in Beach Haven, New Jersey

TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift stuns as she arrives at the wedding reception of friends Margaret Qualley and Jack Antanoff!

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Taylor Swift showed up to support her friend and collaborator Antonoff on his wedding day, wearing a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. She kept her long hair down, and her natural makeup look included her signature red lip.

Andie MacDowell

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they are spotted just after getting married in Beach Haven, New Jersey

TheImageDirect.com

Andie MacDowell celebrated her daughter and new son-in-law on Saturday by rocking her natural gray hair and wearing a blue and green floral-print maxi dress.

Rainey Qualley

Margaret Qualley and Sister Rainey Qualley hold hands as they head into the wedding venue in Beach Haven New Jersey. The 28 year old American actress wore a plunging white gown with white flats for her wedding to music producer Jack Antonoff.

TheImageDirect.com

Rainey Qualley was a proud big sister as she watched younger sibling Qualley get married in New Jersey.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz arrive at the wedding reception of friends Margaret Qualley and Jack Antanoff!

 T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Channing Tatum made Qualley and Antonoff's wedding a date night for himself and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. The pair attended the event in matching black ensembles.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevigne head to the after party of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff wedding

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Cara Delevingne was a vision in black as she attended Antonoff's New Jersey wedding over the weekend.

Lana Del Rey

Celebrity Guests Are Starting To Arrive At Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding

Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

Lana Del Rey enjoyed getting to watch Antonoff and Qualley say "I do" in a white and pink ensemble.

