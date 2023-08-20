See All the Celebrities Who Attended Margaret Qualley’s N.J. Wedding to Jack Antonoff

The stars aligned to celebrate Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding!

On Saturday, the actress, 28, and musician, 39, wed in New Jersey.

Qualley was photographed holding hands with her new husband, and later arriving at a post-wedding party, wearing a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats. Antonoff, meanwhile, sported a classic black suit and tie for the occasion.

The couple said "I do" in front of guest that included Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell; her dad, Paul Qualley, and her siblings Rainey and Justin.

Also in attendance were some of Qualley and Antonoff's celebrity friends, who span across the entertainment industry.

Read on to see all the starry guests who were present at Qualley and Antonoff's wedding.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift showed up to support her friend and collaborator Antonoff on his wedding day, wearing a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. She kept her long hair down, and her natural makeup look included her signature red lip.

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell celebrated her daughter and new son-in-law on Saturday by rocking her natural gray hair and wearing a blue and green floral-print maxi dress.

Rainey Qualley

Rainey Qualley was a proud big sister as she watched younger sibling Qualley get married in New Jersey.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum made Qualley and Antonoff's wedding a date night for himself and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. The pair attended the event in matching black ensembles.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne was a vision in black as she attended Antonoff's New Jersey wedding over the weekend.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey enjoyed getting to watch Antonoff and Qualley say "I do" in a white and pink ensemble.