See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough’s Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert had some big names on their wedding guest list.

The Dancing with the Stars couple walked down the aisle on Aug. 26 in Monterey County, California, where they gathered 106 of their loved ones to celebrate. Hough and Erbert were joined by Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Freida Pinto, Maria Menounos and the groom's sister Julianne Hough, among other famous friends.

See all the familiar faces who journeyed to Northern California for Hough and Erbert's fairytale nuptials.