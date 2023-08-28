See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough’s Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)

The 'Dancing with the Stars' couple were in fine (and famous) company during their summertime celebration

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Published on August 28, 2023 03:09PM EDT
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. Nina dobrev shawn white
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert. Photo:

Amy and Stuart Photography

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert had some big names on their wedding guest list.

The Dancing with the Stars couple walked down the aisle on Aug. 26 in Monterey County, California, where they gathered 106 of their loved ones to celebrate. Hough and Erbert were joined by Nina DobrevShaun White, Freida Pinto, Maria Menounos and the groom's sister Julianne Hough, among other famous friends.

See all the familiar faces who journeyed to Northern California for Hough and Erbert's fairytale nuptials.

01 of 07

Brooks Laich, Maria Menounos, Arielle Vandenberg, Freida Pinto, Cory Tran, Julianne Hough and Garrett Gee

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Hough and Erbert were joined by a host of loved ones on their big day. (From left to right) Brooks Laich, Maria Menounos, Arielle Vandenberg, Freida Pinto, Cory Tran, Julianne Hough and Garrett Gee all gathered to watch the fairytale wedding.

Hough's former brother-in-law Laich (Julianne's ex-husband) and travel influencer Gee both served as groomsmen. Glowing with sisterly pride, Julianne stunned in her glossy cream-colored bridesmaids gown.

02 of 07

Kym and Robert Herjavec

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. ; Robert Herjavec
Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec fell in love with Kym Johnson when he was partnered with her on DWTS in 2015. While they didn't make it to the season finale, the couple kept up their romance and tied the knot in October 2022.

Less than a year later, the Herjavecs came out to support fellow DWTS pals Hough and Erbert at their California wedding.

03 of 07

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. alfonso ribeiro; julianne hough
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The groom's sister Julianne Hough shared a moment with her Dancing with the Stars co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

04 of 07

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. Nina dobrev shawn white
Derek Hough, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White spent date night celebrating their newlywed friends Hough and Erbert.

05 of 07

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. freida pinto

Amy and Stuart Photography

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran got all dolled up to watch Hough and Erbert walk down the aisle. Pinto stunned in a strapless blue dress while her husband sported a white button-down.

06 of 07

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Mark Ballas and BC Jean

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. shawn johnson

Amy and Stuart Photography

These two couples brought built-in plus-ones! Shawn Johnson (second from left) cloaked her baby bump in a black off-the-shoulder number, matching her husband Andrew East (left) in his sleek black look.

BC Jean (second from right) wore a form-fitting ruched black dress over her pregnant belly. As one of Hough's groomsmen, her husband Mark Ballas (right) kept it classic in a black-and-white tuxedo.

07 of 07

Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo, Tessandra Chavez and Katy Tate

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING

Amy and Stuart Photography

The happy couple (right) posted with their choreographer friends Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (known by their dancing duo name Nappytabs), Tessandra Chavez and Katy Tate.

