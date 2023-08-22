'All Rise': Lola Asks the Team to 'Take Care of Each Other' amid Doubts in Final Season Trailer (Exclusive)

'All Rise' premieres for its fourth and last season Sept. 16 on OWN

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Season 4 of All Rise is almost here, an PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the dramatic trailer before the series returns for its final run on OWN.

In its final 10 episodes, All Rise will pick up in the aftermath of last season’s chaotic smash-and-grab case, with District Court Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) noting gravely, "Nothing I say will erase the violence that we experienced. It is my hope that we will use this to become more dedicated to our very important work.”

'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season

OWN

Lola's unexpected kiss with her ex André (Sean Blakemore) will play out as her current husband Robin (Christian Keyes) tells the man from Lola's pas to "stay away from my wife."

'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season

OWN

The sailing seems to be smoother for public defender Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho), who asks bailiff–turned–public defender Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson), “Do you wanna go steady with me?”

'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season

OWN

Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) and Amy Quinn (Lindsey Gort) have a brief sweet moment discussing their wedding registry.

'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season

OWN

But his day gets a lot more complicated when his dad Vic (Victor Callan) turns up bloodied and an ominous note reads, "We need another favor."

And just as doubts begin to emerge about the conviction of Carl Brewer (Geoffrey Owens), Lola learns that Supervising Judge Lisa Benner (Marg Helgenberger) might be "toying with the idea of coming back."

"The strongest bonds we have are not limited to people we share a bloodline with," says Lola in voiceover. "We have to take care of each other."

'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season

OWN

As the series winds down, OWN President Tina Perry says in a statement: “We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters.”

She added, “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final season of All Rise premieres Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

Related Articles
Love is Blind. (L to R) Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah in episode 414 of Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Promises 'Tension,' Rejected Apologies and 'Lingering Feelings' from Season 4
OutDaughtered Adam and the girls fish
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Brood Battles Impatience and 'Sharp Hooks' on a Family Fishing Trip (Exclusive)
90 Day's Kalani Admits She 'Has Feelings' for Her Hall Pass: 'I Had to Keep a Connection'
90 Day's Kalani Admits She 'Has Feelings' for Her Hall Pass: 'I Had to Keep a Connection'
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
Sister Wives' Kody Keeps Stewing over Christine, Vowing He 'Never' Wants to See Her and Will Keep 'Hating'
Jason Lee at the season 2 premiere of "BMF"
Jason Lee Celebrates Birthday in Hollywood with Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Floyd Mayweather
ABC's "United We Fall" stars Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan.
Jane Curtin Says She Cringed Watching Some of Her Early 'SNL' Work: 'It Wasn't Funny' (Exclusive)
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
Charity, Joey
Charity Lawson Weighs In on Joey Becoming the Next Bachelor: 'Rooting for Him' (Exclusive)
Janelle, Cody Sister Wives
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Is 'Very Interested' in Reconciling with Janelle and Feels They Can 'Find Trust Again'
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Dotun.
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Will Have 2 Weddings — but Not a '17-Year-Length Engagement' (Exclusive)
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Aaron B
Charity Lawson Explains Why She Welcomed Aaron Back on 'The Bachelorette': 'I Needed More Time' (Exclusive)
Laverne-Cox-OLT082823
Laverne Cox on Dreamy Hamptons Staycation with Boyfriend: 'Any Time I'm with My Guy It's Magical' (Exclusive)
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Jenny Han Dishes On Book-to-TV Changes in Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Thinks 'Every Day' About How He Could Have Saved His Marriages (Exclusive)