'All Rise': Lola Asks the Team to 'Take Care of Each Other' amid Doubts in Final Season Trailer (Exclusive)

Season 4 of All Rise is almost here, an PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the dramatic trailer before the series returns for its final run on OWN.

In its final 10 episodes, All Rise will pick up in the aftermath of last season’s chaotic smash-and-grab case, with District Court Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) noting gravely, "Nothing I say will erase the violence that we experienced. It is my hope that we will use this to become more dedicated to our very important work.”

Lola's unexpected kiss with her ex André (Sean Blakemore) will play out as her current husband Robin (Christian Keyes) tells the man from Lola's pas to "stay away from my wife."

The sailing seems to be smoother for public defender Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho), who asks bailiff–turned–public defender Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson), “Do you wanna go steady with me?”



Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) and Amy Quinn (Lindsey Gort) have a brief sweet moment discussing their wedding registry.

But his day gets a lot more complicated when his dad Vic (Victor Callan) turns up bloodied and an ominous note reads, "We need another favor."

And just as doubts begin to emerge about the conviction of Carl Brewer (Geoffrey Owens), Lola learns that Supervising Judge Lisa Benner (Marg Helgenberger) might be "toying with the idea of coming back."

"The strongest bonds we have are not limited to people we share a bloodline with," says Lola in voiceover. "We have to take care of each other."



As the series winds down, OWN President Tina Perry says in a statement: “We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters.”

She added, “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

The final season of All Rise premieres Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.