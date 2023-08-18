See what these superstars and other former Mouseketeers have been up to since.

Not only did the new version entertain with skits, musical numbers and talent showcases, it was also the starting ground for some of our favorite stars today. Famous members such as Justin Timberlake , Britney Spears , Christina Aguilera and Keri Russell all refined their acting and musical chops while on the show.

Before it was a Disney Channel staple in the late '80s and early '90s, The Mickey Mouse Club originally aired on ABC from 1955 to 1959. Once the kid's channel was launched, Disney Channel began producing a newer, more updated version of the beloved show, titled The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

01 of 11 Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images He brought sexy back in 2006, but that was simply a droplet in the talent pool that is Justin Timberlake. This former Mickey Mouse Club alum is not only a Grammy Award-winning musician but he's also starred in cult-favorite and Oscar-nominated films such as Friends with Benefits and The Social Network. Timberlake — who was on the star-making Disney show from 1993 to 1994 — has also found success in his personal life. The now 42-year-old has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 and the couple share two children: sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

02 of 11 Britney Spears Britney Spears. Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection; Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Britney Spears was on the show from 1993 to 1996 along with Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. Since departing the kids' variety TV series, Spears went on to become one of the biggest-selling pop stars of the early aughts with undeniable hits such as "...Baby One More Time," "Toxic," "Gimme More," "Womanizer" and plenty more. Over the course of her decades-long career, the princess of pop has also amassed hordes of awards, including a Grammy, six VMAs and eight Billboard music awards. Personally, Spears has had some ups and downs over the years. After famously dating Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, she went on to marry former backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004, only three months after they first started dating. The two welcomed the pop star's only children Sean Preston and Jayden James in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Following the divorce from Federline, Spears married Sam Asghari in 2022 before he filed for divorce on Aug. 16, 2023, after a total of six years together.

03 of 11 Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera. Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Another wildly successful Mousketeer, Christina Aguilera captured audiences with her powerful voice. Following her year-long stint on the show — she was on from 1993 to 1994 — she also launched an enormous music career. Her self-titled debut album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, with singles such as "Genie in a Bottle" and "What a Girl Wants." But Aguilera didn't stray too far from her Disney roots. "Reflection," another single off Christina was the theme song for Disney's 1998 adaptation of Mulan. She followed her debut album with Mi Reflejo and My Kind of Christmas before she took the charts by storm again with 2002's Stripped which housed hit singles — "Dirrty," "Beautiful," "Fighter," "Can't Hold Us Down" and "The Voice Within." In 2006, she released Back to Basics and gave us more anthems with "Ain't No Other Man," "Hurt" and " Candyman." In 2005, Aguilera married music producer Jordan Bratman. The two welcomed son Max in 2008 before the singer filed for divorce in 2010. She found love again in actor and director Matthew Rutler, whom she's been engaged to since 2014. The couple share a daughter named Summer Rain.

04 of 11 Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling. Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images He may just be Ken, but Ryan Gosling has been charming the ladies since he was a wee tot. He first appeared on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club at just 13 years old and he's built a solid career since. He played the love-struck Noah Calhoun in The Notebook, made us laugh in Crazy Stupid Love and showed that he still had his killer dance moves in La La Land. This summer, the 42-year-old actor was Ken in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie, in which he starred opposite Margot Robbie. Away from the limelight, Gosling is a proud dad to two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — whom he shares with longterm partner, Eva Mendes.

05 of 11 Keri Russell Keri Russell. CBS via Getty Images; Shannon Finney/Getty Images Of all the things she's grateful for, Keri Russell is just happy she came away with “my sanity [and] my dignity” following her eight-season stint on the Mickey Mouse Club. The powerhouse actress recently reflected on her time on the popular show to W Magazine joking, "Not everyone got out alive. Some of those people are still my best friends—Ilana [Miller] and Lindsey [Alley]. I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there." With megastars such as Spears, Timberlake, and Gosling in her company, Russell found herself questioning her own abilities. She told the outlet, "And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I'm not kidding,” she said. “When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me? It was wild.” Still, Russell has forged an impressive career of her own: She played the titular character in Felicity, which aired from 1998 to 2002 and earned her a Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actress in a drama TV series. She also appeared in the spy thriller series, The Americans, from 2013-2018 and earned several Emmy and Golden Globe awards. Most recently, she’s stepped into the role of Kate Wyler, a U.S. ambassador who struggles to balance her high-demand job and spotlighted love life, in Netflix's The Diplomat. Russell is nominated for an Emmy for the role: outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

06 of 11 JC Chasez JC Chasez. Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage People may not know that Justin Timberlake's former *NYSNC bandmate, JC Chasez was also on The Mickey Mouse Club. "For us, every day was the best day of your life," Chasez told Disney. "Look, anytime that you get to do what you like to do is a good day. Anytime I’m in the studio it’s a good day. Anytime I’m on stage it’s a good day. They are good days. But, as a 14-year-old, you all of a sudden go from living in suburban Maryland in the outskirts of D.C. to living in the backyard of a theme park." Though he's kept a relatively low profile in recent years, Chasez has been working on a pair of musicals, a potential concept album for one of them and another top-secret project he can’t say much about as yet.

07 of 11 Rhona Bennett Rhona Bennett. Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Another mega musical talent, Rhona Bennett was on the Mickey Mouse Club for three years, having served her tenure from 1991 to 1994. These days, most fans recognize her as one-third of the legendary R&B group, En Vogue, which she joined in 2003. Though she briefly left the band in 2008, she rejoined the members 2012 and the group is currently on tour, and still beloved for their hits "Free Your Mind," "Don't Let Go," "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" and more.

08 of 11 Nikki DeLoach Nikki DeLoach. Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic In addition to The Mickey Mouse Club, Nikki DeLoach also boasts Love and Other Drugs, The House Bunny, Days of Our Lives and Awkward as part of her long resumé. She's been married to Ryan Goodell since 2009 and the two share two sons — William Hudson who was born in 2013, and Bennett Christopher who was born in 2017.

09 of 11 Deedee Magno Hall Deedee Magno Hall. Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Deedee Magno Hall was on the Mickey Mouse Club for three years, from 1988 to 1991. After her stint as a Mouseketeer, she, and fellow alumni Albert Fields, Tiffini Hale, Chase Hampton and Damon Pampolina formed a pop band named The Party. The group released three albums before disbanding in 1991. They later reunited in 2013 — sans Hale — and released their fourth album. Outside of music, Magno Hall also found success as the voice of Pearl, Yellow Pearl, Blue Pearl, among other characters, on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe.

10 of 11 Dale Godboldo Dale Godboldo. Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Dale Godboldo was on the Mickey Mouse Club from season 4 to 7. He went on to have guest roles on other '90s shows such as Moesha, Smart Guy and ER. Godolbo also forayed into the film world, making appearances in Lakeview Terrace which starred Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Patrick Wilson, as well as Thor, Year of the Dog and Fame. Off-screen, Godboldo is a dedicated humanitarian who is "passionate about mentorship and the arts, and an advocate for youth arts and education, diversity and inclusion, and the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals," per his website. In 2015, he was the recipient of the Los Angeles Urban League's Young Professionals Award.

