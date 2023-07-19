'All My Children' and 'The Young and the Restless' Alum Nick Benedict Dead at 76

Nick Benedict, an actor best known for his work on All My Children and The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 76.

His death was confirmed in an online obituary, which stated that the actor died on July 14. The news was also announced in a Facebook post on July 15 by Jake’s Steakhouse, located in Tehachapi, California, where Benedict’s wife Ginger works.

The post's caption read: “Nick Benedict’s birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger.”

Nick Benedict with 'All My Children' actress Susan Lucci. Betty Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The Facebook post confirming Benedict's death also shared a GoFundMe page that was established for the couple shortly before Benedict’s death. The page stated that Benedict had emergency spinal cord surgery on July 2 and he was later admitted to hospice.

“Nick Benedict, was in the Navy, an actor, musician and painter. Ginger and Nick have been married for 22 years. Both have been part of the Tehachapi community for many years," the page read. “On July 2nd, Sunday Nick had emergency spinal cord surgery. On July 4th he was admitted to hospice. He is paralyzed from the neck down. He will need constant care and support."

Nick Benedict and other 'All My Children' co-stars with Susan Lucci. Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Benedict appeared in All My Children from 1973 to 1977, according to Soap Opera Digest, playing Phil Brent, one of the husbands of Erica Kane (Susan Lucci). For his work on the soap opera, Benedict received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979.

According to his IMDB page, Benedict’s other acting credits include The Dukes of Hazard, The Fall Guy and Knots Landing.

In a 1993 interview with the Times and Democrat, Benedict said that he stepped away from acting after the 1984 death of his father, actor and director Richard Benedict. During that period, he oversaw a contracting business and played in nightclubs with bands.

Asked in the interview about his return to acting following the hiatus, he said: “It’s just like riding a bike. Once you learn, you never forget.”

