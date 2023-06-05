All Missing People — Including Dad Whose Son Just Graduated — Located in Iowa Apartment Building Collapse

The bodies of the three men missing since the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28 have been recovered, authorities said.

City officials confirmed in a press conference on Monday that the bodies of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien, 60, have been found in the rubble.

Authorities said Sunday that 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr.’s body had been found by crews at the site the day before, according to ABC station WQAD. The man’s family was notified the same day, the station reported.

In the week since the building’s collapse, family members have been distraught as city leaders have worked to search for survivors.

Branden Colvin Sr.’s 18-year-old son, Branden Colvin Jr., slept outside the apartment building in the days after the incident, as he and other family members awaited word of his father’s condition, he told CNN.

On Saturday, the same day that he received the news of his father’s death, Colvin Jr. graduated from high school.

“He’s proud of me. He is the reason I was even able to have enough strength to walk across the stage,” Colvin Jr. told CNN. “I walked across that stage today knowing my dad is proud of me and will forever be proud of me.”

Officials fear that the building is in imminent danger of further collapse. Plans to demolish the remaining structure to secure the area’s safety were met with protests last week, as some argued that the city should stop its demolition plans amid the search for survivors.



Speaking out last week, Hitchcock’s family members argued that "pushing any delays is one more day he's under there, going through all this."

"Ryan wouldn’t want anyone else to put their lives at risk, too," said cousin Amy Anderson, who added it's likely he "has not survived."

At Monday’s press conference, city leaders said the victims’ bodies would be sent to the morgue for autopsies, before they would be released to the families.

Davenport officials added that they “are working with multiple structural experts around the country” to assist with continued demolition efforts of the site.

Several recent engineering reports for the building were released by the city last week, including one written four days before the collapse. In the report, the engineers reference “several large patches of clay brick façade which are separating from the substrate” that “appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby.”

The report also said that former window openings previously “bricked over” with a clay brick façade were “bulging outward by several inches and looks poised to fall.”

