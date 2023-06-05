All Missing People — Including Dad Whose Son Just Graduated — Located in Iowa Apartment Building Collapse

The bodies of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien have been found in the rubble, authorities said

By
Published on June 5, 2023 12:49 PM
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Photo:

Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

The bodies of the three men missing since the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28 have been recovered, authorities said.

City officials confirmed in a press conference on Monday that the bodies of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien, 60, have been found in the rubble. 

Authorities said Sunday that 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr.’s body had been found by crews at the site the day before, according to ABC station WQAD. The man’s family was notified the same day, the station reported. 

In the week since the building’s collapse, family members have been distraught as city leaders have worked to search for survivors.

Branden Colvin Sr.’s 18-year-old son, Branden Colvin Jr., slept outside the apartment building in the days after the incident, as he and other family members awaited word of his father’s condition, he told CNN.

On Saturday, the same day that he received the news of his father’s death, Colvin Jr. graduated from high school.

“He’s proud of me. He is the reason I was even able to have enough strength to walk across the stage,” Colvin Jr. told CNN. “I walked across that stage today knowing my dad is proud of me and will forever be proud of me.”

People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Officials fear that the building is in imminent danger of further collapse. Plans to demolish the remaining structure to secure the area’s safety were met with protests last week, as some argued that the city should stop its demolition plans amid the search for survivors.

Speaking out last week, Hitchcock’s family members argued that "pushing any delays is one more day he's under there, going through all this."

"Ryan wouldn’t want anyone else to put their lives at risk, too," said cousin Amy Anderson, who added it's likely he "has not survived."

At Monday’s press conference, city leaders said the victims’ bodies would be sent to the morgue for autopsies, before they would be released to the families.

Davenport officials added that they “are working with multiple structural experts around the country” to assist with continued demolition efforts of the site.

Several recent engineering reports for the building were released by the city last week, including one written four days before the collapse. In the report, the engineers reference “several large patches of clay brick façade which are separating from the substrate” that “appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The report also said that former window openings previously “bricked over” with a clay brick façade were “bulging outward by several inches and looks poised to fall.”

Related Articles
Harbor and marina of the town of Portneuf-sur-Mer at the mouth of the Portneuf river and the St Lawrence river.
Man and 4 Children Drown During Fishing Incident in Quebec: 'Everyone Is Gutted’
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
Helicopters fly in front of the Washington Monument
Girl, 2, and Mom Among 4 Dead in Aircraft Crash That Caused Fighter Jets to Scramble Across D.C.
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People
Mount Rainier
Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
At Least 280 People Dead and Hundreds More Injured in Three-Way Train Crash in India: 'Deep Sorrow'
4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer
4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Canal After Wandering Away from Family’s Rental: ‘Heartbroken’
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Entire High School Class Sneaks into Principal's House
Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
Thanksgiving Grandma and Jamal Hinton, The Cube S2 - 210
'Thanksgiving Grandma' Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton Reunite to Compete for $250K on 'The Cube' (Exclusive)
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
14-Year-Old Found Dead After He and Friend Were Ejected From Water
Texas Teen Found Dead After He and Friend Were Reportedly Ejected From a Boat: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Dev Shah, 14 of Largo, Florida, spells the winning word (psammophile) and becomes the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Dev Shah, 14, Crowned Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion — See His Winning Word