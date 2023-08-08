All About Wayne Brady's Blended Family

Meet Wayne Brady’s blended family.

The actor and comedian is the father of Maīle Masako Brady, his daughter whom he shares with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa. Brady and Taketa (who were married from 1999 to 2008) welcomed Maile in February 2003.

Brady and Taketa have stayed close in the years since their divorce. “My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different — and I think a very special — relationship than a lot of people who co-parent,” the Let's Make a Deal host told Access Hollywood in a 2020 interview. Brady noted that he and Taketa have "co-parented as best friends" throughout Maīle's life.

In September 2021, the Dancing with the Stars alum expanded his co-parenting duties when Mandie welcomed a son, Sundance-Isamu, via adoption with her boyfriend Jason Fordham.

"He's gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff," Brady — who is also the baby's godfather, in addition to co-parent along with the couple — shared in an Instagram video announcing the news of his arrival.

While Brady often shares an inside look at his blended family happenings with sweet photos and tributes uploaded to his Instagram and TikTok, he's about to give fans even more of a look into his personal life with an upcoming eight-episode reality series to premiere on Hulu next year.

The as-yet untitled series will give a raw, unfiltered look at his personal life and that of his blended family, in addition to revealing the “unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding,” per the show’s official logline.

Read on for everything to know about Brady's blended family.



Maīle Masako Brady

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Brady and Taketa welcomed their only child together, daughter Maīle Masako Brady, together on Feb. 3, 2003. Since separating, the former couple have co-parented her "as best friends.”

The TV host opened up about his co-parenting experience amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, describing the "special relationship" he has with Taketa and how they spend time with their daughter despite being apart.

In fact, Brady revealed that he and his ex-wife have lived "like seven minutes away from each other at the most" — and at the time, they lived "literally next door to each other." He continued, “So Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maīle, we are a family... We are like this nuclear family.”

Over the years, Brady has spoken about the close bond he shares with his daughter. He's even confided in her about his work-related endeavors, like his decision to participate in season 2 of The Masked Singer — which he won — in 2019.

“I conferred with my daughter because the coolest person is always going to be your 16-year-old daughter and I asked her what she thought about me doing it and I asked her mom Mandie, so between Mandie and Maīle, I got the go-ahead,” he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

David Livingston/Getty

Brady has also opened up about some important conversations he's had with Maīle — like recently, when he came out as pansexual before revealing it to the world in August 2023. Maīle's response? “I just said, ‘Okay,’" she told PEOPLE, smiling.

As the daughter of an actor and comedian, it's no surprise that Maīle has stepped into the spotlight herself. In addition to accompanying her dad on various red carpets, she's also shared the screen with him in a 2018 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful.

In addition to acting, she is an involved and dedicated student. "She's the head of her school's Black student union, she's a little activist and she knows her history," Brady has said of her many accomplishments.

In September 2021, Brady posted an Instagram tribute to Maīle when she made the dance crew at Loyola Marymount University. “I’m so proud of you Buddy,” he began in the caption.

“Your Mom and I have watched you grow into such a self-assured, strong performer and woman,” Brady continued. “Today college, tomorrow Broadway and SNL! I love you more than words and I can’t wait to come and embarrass you at a show by being dressed head to toe in LMU gear screaming, ‘That’s my baby!'”



Sundance-Isamu

Wayne Brady/Instagram

Brady is the co-parent of Sundance-Isamu alongside Taketa and her partner Fordham, He was welcomed via adoption in September 2021. The actor and comedian announced the news on Instagram, while also explaining his new duties as dad.

"Hey y'all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they're right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady," the TV host captioned the video. "All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honored to be in his life as his 'Duncle' and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey."

Taketa also announced the exciting news on her Instagram, writing that she and Fordham expanded their blended family to include the birth mom, Ana, and the new baby.

"Ana, thank you for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maīle a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He's going to spoil Sunny like crazy!" she added.

Byron Cohen / ABC via Getty

In June 2023, Brady posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Sunny and Fordham, wishing him a happy Father's Day. "What a joy it's been to watch you become a Dad to Sundance," he began in the caption.

"Too many words for one post. I love the relationship you have, the way he looks at you, the grace that you handle the ups and downs and the incredible man and Father you are, not just to Sunny, but to @theofficialmailebrady as well," Brady continued.

"She only has one Dad but you've been there for her always. Field trips, video editing, an ear or shoulder when I wasn't around. I can never thank you enough. I think you and I as Fathers have worked hard to create what we didn't always have as kids. Great job sir! I love you buddy and Happy Father's Day!" he concluded.

