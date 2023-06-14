Vanna White's 2 Children: All About Nikko and Gigi

Vanna White is one proud mom.

The television personality is the mother of two children: Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 29, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 25. White shares her son and daughter with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2002.

Despite holding her role as the beloved co-host of Wheel of Fortune since 1982, she described being a mom as her “favorite job” during a 2007 interview with Family Circle, adding that it is “the hardest but the most rewarding.”

White told the outlet that she didn’t expect motherhood would be as difficult as it is — but that she wouldn't have it any other way.

“Your whole life changes after you have children,” she said. “You never sleep soundly.  You always have one eye open.  You’re constantly worrying about their safety.  But I wouldn’t change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined.”

Welcoming Nikko and Gigi into her life was especially meaningful as White previously experienced a miscarriage. Two years after she and Santo Pietro wed, White announced her pregnancy through a puzzle on an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

However, one week later, she miscarried, telling PEOPLE in an October 2019 interview, "I so wanted to be pregnant and have a baby, so then when I finally got pregnant, I wanted to tell the world immediately.”

"Obviously I lost the baby, which was devastating after announcing it,” she added. “The good news is I was able to get pregnant again and had two beautiful, healthy children … But losing a child — there's nothing good about that."

Vanna White family

Vanna White Instagram

While White may be a mainstay on viewers TV screens, to her children she's just Mom.

"I’m just like any other mother. Actually, I think I’m more of a mother because I grew up in the south, baking cookies and all of that. I’m just a mom.” she told Big Island Now. “I’ve been famous their whole life so they don’t think anything of it.”

She added that her guest appearance on Full House gave them a better grasp of her level of fame.

"It was totally out of sorts for them. Wheel of Fortune? Oh, well. They see that every day!” she joked.

Read on to learn more about Vanna White’s children, Nikko and Gigi.

Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 29

Vanna White with her son Nikko

Vanna White Instagram

White and Santo Pietro’s first child, son Nikko, was born on June 10, 1994.

After graduating from high school, Nikko studied business at the University of Arizona for six months before ultimately leaving the university, as he wrote on his website. He eventually went on to earn his bachelor's degree in agriculture sciences from Oregon State University, graduating summa cum laude.

On his LinkedIn profile, Nikko cited his childhood and upbringing as the inspiration behind his career change, explaining that he grew up gardening in Los Angeles and that his family had “emphasized growing food at home.”

In the early days of his career, Nikko held an internship at Oshala Farm, where he lived in an on-site cabin to learn about medicinal herbs. He later moved to the Virgin Islands as a volunteer, living at a sustainable bed and breakfast where he continued his studies of agriculture. While there, he helped create and manage garden plots on-site that grew produce to feed the guests. He then went on to replicate this success at a friend’s farm in Missouri, where he planted an orchard, started an apiary and created a more sustainable process for the farm.

Vanna White with her kids

Vanna White Instagram

Before moving back to L.A. to serve as a business development and special projects manager at Melissa’s Produce, he was also the owner of a sourdough bakery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Nikko has a host of passions and hobbies outside of gardening, ranging from playing piano and cooking, which he documents on social media. As an adult, Nikko has also rekindled his teenage passion for art. Today, he sells his artwork on his website, including splatter paintings and other pieces of work painted on canvas.

In 2019, Nikko spent nearly three months traveling Europe. He documented his trip on social media, capturing moments from his time in France, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Over the years, White has shared several glimpses into her and Nikko's close bond. In 2019, the Wheel of Fortune star shared a photo of her and her son spending time together on Twitter, captioned: “Hanging with my boy!!! #inthecountry #love." The post quickly went viral, with fans commenting about how handsome Nikko was.

The following year, White shared another photo from one of their "hangs," this one featuring their cat Stella.

To celebrate her son’s 29th birthday in June 2023, the proud mom shared a photo of Nikko looking handsome in a tux. She captioned the photo, "Happy 29th Birthday” to the most amazing son a mother could ever have! I love you! ❤️."

Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 25

Vanna White and her daughter Gig

Vanna White Instagram

White’s second child with Santo Pietro, daughter Gigi, was born on July 1, 1997.

Growing up, White was very involved with Gigi's schooling, telling Family Circle in 2007 that she was serving as the "class mother" that year.

"I’m planning a potluck dinner for parents so they can get to know one another. Next week we’re assembling calendars for the kids to decorate for Grandparents’ Day. I also carpool and do some baking for bake sales and parties," she said of her responsibilities.

White added, "Kids grow up so fast, and I don’t want to miss a thing! Plus, I enjoy it."

For high school, Gigi attended The Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, before going on to study photography at New York University. Her digital resume showcases a host of her creative experience, including shooting senior portraits at her alma mater, taking headshots for actors, working as an assistant photographer for a cover shoot for Redbook magazine, taking photos for a model’s portfolio and photographing an event for a music blog. Over the years, she’s also provided red carpet coverage for several events and had her photography displayed at the Armory Center.

Today, Gigi works as a tattoo artist at Lincoln Tattoo Company in L.A. Though she seldom posts about herself or her family on social media, she frequently shares her work as a tattoo artist on her Instagram and has dedicated her feed to the finished products of her handiwork.

Vanna White and her kids

Vanna White Instagram

While White tends to keep her children out of the spotlight, she often shares photos on Instagram of her daughter to mark special occasions, as well as some mother-daughter bonding time. In April 2020, White posted a photo of Gigi painting her fingernails a pale pink and thanked her daughter in the caption for her manicure.

On Gigi's 25th birthday in July 2022, White celebrated the day with a sweet post on Instagram. She shared a collage including a baby picture and a current picture of her daughter, calling her “the most beautiful girl in the world” in the caption. “My precious daughter! I love you Gigi!” White added.

The following month, White honored both Gigi and Nikko on National Son and Daughter Day. She captioned three photos of her children: "The joys of my life!"

