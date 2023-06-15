Universal Announces a 'The Last of Us' Haunted House is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights This Year

Ever wonder what it’s like to dodge the Infected from The Last of Us in real life? This fall is your chance, as Universal Studios is officially bringing the video game-turned-show to Halloween Horror Nights 2023!

The zombie apocalypse will make its way to Universal Orlando Resorts in Florida on Friday, Sept. 1, and Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Thursday, Sept. 7, through an all-new terrifying haunted house experience.

Those who dare to enter will experience a post-apocalyptic reality straight out of Naughty Dog and Play Station’s fan-favorite video game, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The game received even more hype after HBO turned it into a series in January starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

With a deadly fungal outbreak spreading rapidly, park-goers will have to think like Joel and Ellie and try to survive the terrifying Infected — including the Runners, Stalkers and Clickers — as well as the dangerous humans who make up the Hunters.

The thrilling setup will feature some famous locations from the game, including the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the abandoned Hotel Grand and the creepy tunnels that could have Infected lurking around every corner.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup," Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann says in the press release from Universal Studios. "It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,”

Druckmann adds that in recognition of the game’s 10th anniversary, “It’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!”

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort starting now. Both locations offer a variety of packages, including a special vacation package at Universal Orlando for those who want hotel accommodations, access to the haunted house, and admission to the resort’s three theme parks.

