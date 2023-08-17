All About Tyson Fury's 6 Kids (And Baby on the Way!)

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury are the proud parents of six children — and currently expecting their seventh.

The couple met when they were teenagers and later wed in 2008 in Doncaster, England. They started their growing family in 2009 when they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Venezuela. They went on to have five more children: sons Prince John James, Prince Tyson II and Prince Adonis Amaziah and daughters Valencia and Athena.

In his 2020 documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, the professional boxer explained that he and Paris chose to name their sons beginning with Prince and all of their daughters after countries and cities, like their mother.

"One night, while I was sleeping, I thought of Venezuela. My wife is called Paris. I'm Tyson and [gesturing to his son] he's called Prince John James. If the girl had a normal name it wouldn't fit in, would it? I wanted to call the boy Patrick but the wife didn't want it,” Tyson told The Guardian in 2011 of naming his children.

In 2022, Tyson announced his plans to retire from boxing for his family, saying after a match, "I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that after the [Deyonte] Wilder III fight, that would be it — and I meant it."

Since then, his life post-boxing and his large family have become the subject of a new Netflix reality series, At Home With the Furys, which premiered on Aug. 16, 2023, and also stars his brother Tommy Fury and Tommy's fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Tyson is also about to hit another family milestone: becoming a father of seven. In March 2023, Tyson and Paris announced they were growing their family again, writing on his Instagram Story, “What a woman 👩. 7th 👶 incoming 🙏. Fantastic news to cheer me up! 😊."

And despite his several boxing titles, his family remains the one thing he is most proud of. "My biggest achievement will always be my family," he said in the trailer for his new Netflix reality series.

From his oldest daughter to his baby on the way, here's everything to know about Tyson Fury's children.

Venezuela, 13

Tyson and Paris' first child, Venezuela, was born on Sept. 27, 2009.

According to Venezuela, she gets along with her famous dad "quite well" albeit he is "very strict."

"He just doesn't like me wearing makeup and looking nice," she explained, before revealing that Tyson only got mad at her one time for wearing a tight purple mini dress. “Strict parents raise sneaky kids," she added.

Venezuela and her mother, Paris, also have a close relationship, or what Paris described as a "typical mother and teen daughter relationship." In an episode of At Home With the Furys, Paris said of her oldest daughter, "She is 12 going on 20. We can get along like a house on fire, but then, in the next breath, she hates me and she hates life and she hates her outfit. I think that's just the teenage drama you get with kids."

Prince John James, 11

Tyson and Paris' second child and first son, Prince John James, was born in 2011. While Prince is the eldest of Tyson's three sons, he shares the same first name as his two younger brothers. As Tyson explained in his 2020 documentary, "I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name."

The professional boxer has already started training his three sons in the boxing gym. "It's really important for the boys to learn how to box because it's not going to be easy growing up as Tyson Fury's son," he said on his Netflix series.

However, according to his dad, Prince has "zero interest" in the sport.

"Boxing is very dangerous. I mean, who can't say that when you're getting punched in the face," Prince admitted on episode 4 of At Home With the Furys.

“I think I could do something else, I’ve got time to learn. I’m not even in high school yet. I’ve got a lot of time,” he told the cameras.



Prince Tyson II, 7

Named after his father, Prince Tyson II is Tyson and Paris' third child and was born in July 2016.

As a toddler, he was interested in dinosaurs and even had a dinosaur-themed 4th birthday party in 2020. He also earned the nickname “Tutty.”

By 6 years old, young Tyson was fascinated by Pokémon — and had another themed birthday party centered around the video game series.

"Pokemon is his favourite thing right now. Will probably change again soon, but as parents we all try to do the best for our kids," Paris wrote alongside several photos from the event, which even included a Pikachu cake.

Valencia, 5

The couple's fourth child and second daughter, Valencia, was born on Dec. 4, 2017. Tyson announced her birth via Twitter, writing, “My little angel born this morning Valencia Amber, thank god & @parisfury1 for this blessing.”

In December 2021, her parents threw her a Frozen-themed birthday party. The day was complete with snowflake balloons, Elsa and Ana cardboard cutouts and a massive pink cake.

Prince Adonis Amaziah, 4

Tyson and Paris' youngest son, Prince Adonis Amaziah, was born in 2019.

Out of all three of Tyson's sons, Adonis seems to be the one most eager to follow in their father's footsteps.

In a video that Tyson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2022, he asked Adonis what he wanted to be when he grew up, to which Adonis responded, "a boxer."

"Which boxer are you going to be like?" his father asked. The boy responded, “Deontay Wilder,” his father’s former competitor. "No way! He's a big dosser," Tyson joked.

And at 4 years old, Adonis has already joined his dad and older brothers in the boxing ring.

Athena, 2

Tyson and Paris welcomed their third daughter, Athena, in August 2021.

"Paris is pregnant again. The Lord has blessed us, definitely, with another child, and I'm very thankful, you know," Tyson told reporter Gareth A. Davies after announcing their sixth pregnancy. "I've got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, we're all healthy. That's the most important thing, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters."

Shortly after Athena's birth, she was placed in a neonatal intensive care unit and was on a ventilator. Tyson and Paris later gave an update on their newborn, saying Athena was in a "stable position" and "doing well."

Athena celebrated her 2nd birthday party on Aug. 2, 2023, with her parents throwing her a lavish celebration. The toddler’s party included a balloon arch complete with a Cocomelon cake.



Tyson Fury’s Baby on the Way

On March 23, 2023, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their seventh child. Tyson shared a photo of him and his wife on his Instagram Story announcing the news.

“I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great,” he captioned the photo. “What a woman 👩. 7th 👶 incoming 🙏. Fantastic news to cheer me up! 😊."