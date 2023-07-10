All About Tom Selleck’s Daughter Hannah Selleck

Tom Selleck has been a star since the 1980s when he got his big break playing Thomas Magnum on Magnum P.I., but Selleck prefers to spend less time filming and more time at home with his family.

In August 1987, Selleck married Jillie Mack, and a little over a year later, they welcomed their daughter, Hannah Selleck, 34. Not long after, Selleck quit Magnum P.I. at the height of his fame, opting for a quieter life with his family on their California ranch.

“I quit Magnum to have a family,” he told PEOPLE in 2012. “It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that."

Though Selleck eventually returned to acting and has been starring as police chief Frank Reagan on CBS’ Blue Bloods since 2010, work-life balance has continued to be his main priority.

"I'm a fairly private person. And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them,” he told PEOPLE of his wife and daughter in 2020.

Both Selleck and Mack are glad they raised Hannah on the ranch and out of the spotlight, noting that the country lifestyle was good for her. “We both thought it was the best environment for her to grow up,” Mack told PEOPLE in 2012.

Hannah's upbringing seemingly had a strong influence on her as she went on to become an accomplished equestrian and now owns her own farm.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1988

Hannah was born on Dec. 16, 1988, not long after her parents got married. Hannah's birth inspired Selleck to take a break from working and spend more time on the ranch with his family.

"I quit Magnum, not because I didn't like it or I was tired of it. I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one,” he told PEOPLE in 2012.

Before Hannah's birth, Selleck adopted his ex-wife Jacqueline Ray's son, Kevin.

She’s an equestrian jumping athlete

Hannah started riding horses at age 4 and has made a name for herself as an equestrian jumping athlete, first participating in the show ring at age 10.

During her junior career, Hannah was an award-winning competitor, winning team silver medals at the 2005 Prix des States Junior Jumper National Championship in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and in the junior division of the 2006 North American Junior and Young Rider Championships.

Hannah was named the United States Equestrian Federation Hunt Medal Finals Reserve Champion in 2007 and won the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals – West in 2008. That same year, Hannah competed in the NAJYRC in Parker, Colorado and went on to win both individual and team gold medals in the Young Rider division and a style of riding award.

As an adult, Hannah still participates in the show ring. In September 2022, she participated in the Hampton Classic Horse Show with her horse Rumple.

She posted a series of photos of her and Rumple in action, captioned: “Rumple’s @hamptonclassic debut 🌟.”

She’s a graduate of Loyola Marymount University

Hannah attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles from 2007 to 2011, graduating with a bachelor's degree in communication studies.

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hannah spoke about her attempt to pursue a professional career in PR and communications. Ultimately, she felt she couldn’t spend so much time away from her horses.

“When I finished college, I thought I might want a career that would support me to ride at a high level as an amateur. I got a job at a public relations firm — as an internship — and I worked there for a bit, maybe six months, in Beverly Hills. That was the first time that I had been away from the horses, and I was miserable," she said. "I was only able to ride on the weekends, and that was a huge shock. After that, I realized I have to do the horses, so I quit the PR job."

In January 2023, she earned her master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School, according to her LinkedIn profile.



She owns and operates a farm for show horses

In 2010, Hannah started Descanso Farms, a place to breed and raise high-quality show horses. The name is a nod to her family’s Rancho de Descanso, which means “Ranch of Rest.”

According to the Descanso Farms website, she started with the foals of her former grand prix mare, Tosca van het Lambroeck, who were born in 2012, and since then, she’s been “dedicated to developing young horses to the peak of their potential, with the utmost care and attention given to every step of the process.”

Hannah competes with Descanso Farms horses herself and also leases them to other equestrian jumping athletes. She also serves as an ambassador for Brooke USA, a charity dedicated to improving the welfare of horses, donkeys and mules in the developing world.

She loves to celebrate her family’s wins

Much like her dad, Hannah enjoys spending time with her family when she isn’t working. In April 2022, she accompanied her dad to Washington, D.C., to watch him get honored by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans for his work.

She shared a photo of herself and Selleck posing in front of the Capitol building with the caption, “Had the privilege to see dad honored in DC last week for his work with @horatioalgerassociation."

She dabbles in modeling

While horses are the center of Hannah’s life and career, she has modeled for brands that she’s sponsored by.

Scattered in between her photos with her horses on Instagram are promotional modeling photos for activewear and lifestyle brands like Adidas, Gigi C Bikinis, Bandier and Tropic of C.

She’s suffered from riding injuries

Hannah has had her fair share of injuries throughout her career, but in June 2018, she suffered a major fall. Hannah was competing at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Canada when she fell from her horse and shattered her tibia and fibula. At the time, she was using magnetic stirrups that did not release as they should when her mount refused a jump.

“Being told that I might not run again was pretty intense,” Hannah said in a 2022 interview with Modern Luxury Palm Beach, recalling the accident.

Luckily, she made a full recovery and resumed riding. Hannah shared that her parents have always motivated her to get back on the horse after a fall.

“If you take up riding, you are bound to take a few tumbles,” she said, recalling stories of falling off a Shetland pony at a young age and her parents insisting that she get back up and ride again.

She believes in holistic healing

After her fall in 2018, Hannah turned to alternative healing therapies in addition to traditional medicine and technology.

“I have always been a very mentally strong rider,” she told Modern Luxury Palm Beach. “I have always thought you can just push through everything — so it was shifting my thinking that restorative yoga is just as important as my cardio. That shift is a good thing for sure."

She added of her holistic approach to healing: “I worked with an energy healer and we worked on a lot of guided meditations and visualizations.”