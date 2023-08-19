All About Tia and Tamera Mowry's Parents and Siblings

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry have been there for each other through thick and thin. But there’s no doubt that they’ve also had plenty of support from their parents, Timothy and Darlene, as well as their younger brothers, Tahj and Tavior.

Timothy and Darlene met when they were in high school and quickly tied the knot in what Tia has described as a “shotgun wedding.” Both of them served in the U.S. Army, and they welcomed Tia and Tamera at 21 years old.

After having Tia and Tamera in 1978, the couple went on to welcome Tahj in 1986 and Tavior in 1993. Like their older sisters, both brothers have pursued careers in entertainment. Tahj is an actor and Tavior is a musician.

All four siblings and their parents cherish the time they spend together and are very supportive of one another. Following the news that Tia was getting a divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict in 2022, Tamera said, “Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back.”

Here’s everything to know about Tia and Tamera Mowry’s parents, Timothy and Darlene, and their brothers, Tahj and Tavior.

Timothy and Darlene were both in the U.S. Army

In 2018, Tia shared a bit of her family’s story on her web series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

“My parents, they were in the army. They ran away to be married at 18 years old. It was kind of like a little bit of a shotgun wedding, should I say,” she explained.

“They had myself and my sister at 21 years old,” Tia then added. The twins were born in Gelnhausen, Germany, while both Timothy and Darlene were deployed. The family subsequently moved to Texas, then to Hawaii, and back to Texas.

Darlene left the Army to manage her daughters’ acting careers

Tia also spoke on the web series about the sacrifices her mother made in order to further her children’s burgeoning careers, including moving them to Los Angeles.

“She had taken me to L.A., and she made a promise to me,” Tia recalled. “She said, ‘If you book something, whether that’s a commercial, whether that’s a television show, a guest spot, then I would move the family to L.A.’ "

Tia ended up booking a commercial, and Darlene followed through on her promise. “My mom was in the Army and you can’t just quit the Army,” she added. “She had to present her case to the courts.”

She continued, “If it weren’t for my mom, I wouldn’t be here. She worked so hard for us.”

Tia also added that they only agreed to let her mother leave, so Timothy stayed in Texas after the rest of the family moved to L.A. He was later transferred to Germany for two years.

Tia and Timothy bonded over cooking

Tia has said that her dad loves cooking, especially barbecue. His excitement even influenced how she parents her own children.

“My dad would always barbecue in the backyard,” she explained. “I would love to see him do what he loved and that was cook. This is one of the reasons why I love to cook myself. I would just watch him prepare and we would have the best father and daughter conversations. So with that said, I love to cook with my children creating awesome memories.”

Timothy and Darlene are divorced

In April 2019, Tamera shared on The Real that her parents had divorced about four years prior and were starting to date again.

She noted that Darlene was “very private” about her dating life. “She’s a Scorpio, and she knows that I’m going to be very, very opinionated,” Tamera said. “I will be hard on her like she was hard on me. So she can’t date just anybody.”

On The Real a year later, Tamera shared that she had met her dad’s new girlfriend and that she “absolutely loves her.”

Their younger brother Tahj is also an actor

Tahj Mowry was born on May 17, 1986, when the family lived in Honolulu.

He followed in his sisters’ footsteps as an actor, having appeared in a handful of episodes of Sister, Sister alongside Tia and Tamera, and in recurring roles on Full House and Out All Night. In 1997, he began starring on the television show Smart Guy.

Tahj dated actress Naya Rivera

Tahj previously dated fellow Smart Guy actress Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020.

The pair initially met as child models in the early ‘90s, when Rivera was just 4, per E! News. After she went missing, he shared an emotional tribute to their relationship.

“We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together,” he wrote on Instagram. “You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. … I will never not think of you.”

One year after Rivera’s death, he told Glamour she was his “first celebrity crush.”

"I have so much respect for her family. I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I'm respectful of that and what her family is going through,” he said. “It's hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was."

Their youngest sibling, Tavior, is a musician

Tia, Tamera and Tahj have a younger brother, Tavior Dontae Mowry, who was born on July 5, 1993. Though he didn’t follow his siblings into acting, he’s still a performer: Tavior is a musician and music producer based in Nashville.

Tavior played football for the University of California, Davis, from 2011 to 2013. After a career-ending injury, Tavior began DJing at sporting events to fulfill his athletics scholarship. “Word had gotten around campus that I was throwing and DJing these parties,” he told NashvilleVoyager magazine in 2022. “From DJing, I fell into producing and playing instruments.”

The youngest Mowry shared some sweet birthday messages for his big sisters in July 2022.

He shared pictures of two handwritten notes on Instagram. For Tamera, he wrote, “I am so grateful for your kindness and gentleness that you show to everyone you come in contact with.” In Tia’s note, he wrote, “I pray you get everything that you desire in life. You’re a certified hustler!”

Tavior married Zandy Fitzgerald in 2020

In September 2020, Tavior married Zandy Fitzgerald in Nashville.

They both posted pictures on Instagram from the big day. Tavior wrote in his caption, “God is GOOD.” In her post, Zandy wrote, “God writes the best stories.”

The pair married in a small ceremony, which they livestreamed to their family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I remember a lot. Super HD vivid,” he told BSM Magazine of the wedding. “The look in my wife’s eyes at the altar. That’s probably what I remember the most.”

Tavior and Zandy welcomed a son in February 2023

In February 2023, the happy couple welcomed a son: Triumph Alexander Mowry.

Zandy first shared an image of herself, Tavior and their son in the hospital room, and in a separate post a few days later, she wrote: “Triumph wasn’t in my plans, but he also wasn’t an accident. He was a choice to lay down my own ideas of good, smart, and wise and submit them to a God whose ways are higher than my ways and thoughts are higher than my thoughts.”