All About Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' 4 Kids

Thomas Rhett is a girl dad four times over!

The country star and his wife Lauren Akins were high school sweethearts and wed in 2012. They've since become parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 1.

Thomas Rhett's wife and family have inspired several of his songs over the years, but his four daughters helped him finish his sixth studio record, Where We Started.

"I was alone with my thoughts in 2020 and wrote a lot of songs, just me and the guitar and I wanted to write some more things that made my kids smile and made my kids want to dance," Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE of the album's inspiration.

"I started playing the record and I kept taking notes of the ones they wanted to listen to over and over again. There were five or six on there that now when we get in the car, my 2-year-old will be like, 'Play daddy song, daddy song,' " he continued. "And if it's not one of those six, even if it's an older song of mine or a newer one, those are the only six that she cares about. So those made it on the record for sure."

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thomas Rhett said that his family was "the light" of his world and that he was happy to be a "stereotypical dad" — just days before announcing he and Akins were expecting their fourth child.

"I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys," he joked in May 2021. "My shorts are getting shorter, I'm taking a camera everywhere I go — a big camera — tryna just capture all these moments and really just embracing the dad life."

Lauren Akins Instagram

The month prior, the "Marry Me" singer opened up to PEOPLE about what he's taught his daughters — and vice versa.

"I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before," he said. "I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I've gone as a dad, it's like each child really does need that one-on-one time — in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other."

Thomas Rhett added that he was trying to treasure time with his girls because time with them is flying by. "You get into these days, and they feel like they last a year, and then the year's over and your child is already a year older," he said.

The country star also shared that he and Akins hoped to have even more children. "My wife has wanted five kids for forever," he said. "So I'm sure we're gonna have at least that many."

"I would love a son," he continued. "But at the same time, I'm so used to embracing this 'girl dad' life that I don't really know what I would do with a boy, to be honest with you!"

Here's what to know about Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' daughters: Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie.

Willa Gray Akins, 7

Lauren Akins Instagram

Willa Gray was born in November 2015 in Uganda and was adopted by Thomas Rhett and Akins in May 2017. The couple had been trying to conceive without success when Akins met Willa in a Ugandan children's home. Akins and Thomas Rhett began the adoption process — and got pregnant a few months later. Willa was 18 months old when the couple brought her home to Nashville, and Akins was in her third trimester with Ada James.

"When I met Willa, her story was pretty intense," Akins told PEOPLE in 2017. "All orphans have heart-wrenching stories, but it felt like this specific baby was ours."

Thomas Rhett has said that Willa has a naturally caring personality. "Willa Gray is a mother spirit, a nurturer spirit," he told PEOPLE in April 2021. "If Ada James or Lennon is crying, she's the first one over there to be like, 'Are you okay? Do you need your blanket? You want me to get you a bottle of milk?' "

Thomas Rhett's one-on-one time with his oldest daughter usually involves going for ice cream cones, which he calls "the best thing ever." He's also turned his home studio into a playground for the girls. "They all love music, and they all love to go there separately," he told PEOPLE. "And I'll just get a guitar and they'll bang on the piano, or I'll pull up my Pro Tools rig and put some drumbeats on there. And they'll just sit up here and play."

Willa and her younger sister Ada love riding horses, and both parents speak of Willa's kindness often. "You are kind, SO kind. You are selfless and you are JOY," Akins wrote on Instagram on Willa's 5th birthday.

Akins thinks her oldest will inherit her sense of adventure — especially after spending a day at the lake in June 2021. "After seeing Willa Gray on that tube, I'm thinking she's gonna take after mama and be our little daredevil 🥰," she wrote on Instagram.

For Willa's 6th birthday, Akins penned a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Without a shadow of a doubt you bring our family average UP Willa Gray just by shining your bright light," the proud mom wrote. "You are a JOY to parent and you love people so well-especially your little sisters 🥰 Your kindness is one of the sweetest gifts to this world and the last 6 years the world has been a better place by having YOU in it!"

Ada James Akins, 5

Lauren Akins Instagram

After 36 hours of labor, Ada James was born in Nashville on Aug. 12, 2017, at 10:28 p.m.

"She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it!" Akins wrote on Instagram of her newborn. "Thomas Rhett and I are so in love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister."

In his April 2021 interview, the "Half of Me" singer told PEOPLE that Ada "is extremely sassy," saying, "The first person to say, 'Hey, baby, let's go get on our pajamas,' gets, 'Well, I don't really want to right now.' "

The country singer added that, despite their distinct personalities, all his girls get the same lesson in being kind. "We preach kindness like it is our job," he said. "That's our standard. 'We treat people with kindness, and we treat people with love' — and that's what we say in their prayers at night."

Although, he said that "sassy" Ada hadn't quite soaked in the message: "I can't tell you how many times a day I look at Ada, and I'm like, 'Let's be kind!' And she's just like ..." he said with his hand flying over his head. "But she is 3," he added with a knowing smile.

On Ada's 4th birthday, Akins shared on Instagram that her daughter was "joyful, SASSY, cuddly, stubborn, loving, unpredictable, sweet, independent, creative, hilarious, smart, fiery, SO precious." She added, "Our world is significantly brighter with YOU and your spirit in it."

Lennon Love Akins, 3

Lauren Akins Instagram

Thomas Rhett and Akins welcomed Lennon Love on Feb. 10, 2020. She was born at 8:30 a.m. in Nashville and weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz.

"It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world," Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram after Lennon was born. "My wife is just incredible through the entire birth 🙌🏼 watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet."

In April 2021, Thomas Rhett described Lennon as "just as much of a firecracker as Ada James," even though she was just beginning to talk. "They're all so different, yet they're all so loving, and they all have their own unique personalities," he said.

Akins wrote that Lennon's "little personality is already bigger than most adults" on her first birthday. "You and your sweet, stubborn, cautious and joyful heart are completely adored by us," she said.

Akins elaborated on Lennon's personality traits the following year, describing Lennon as her "extremely GOOFY, little 'sprinkles' queen, Valentine baby who [she] couldn't be more obsessed with" and "a JOY little angel baby." She added, "I think I laugh harder with her than I do any other human." She's also admitted that her daughter's "funny little personality" helped her get through morning sickness while pregnant with Lillie Carolina.

Lillie Carolina Akins, 1

Lauren Akins Instagram

The couple's fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina, was born in Nashville on Nov. 15, 2021.

"7.5 pounds of pure joy," Thomas Rhett announced. "Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

In her own post, Akins wrote, "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins 💕 was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy."

Six months before Lillie was born, Thomas Rhett had announced that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child; they had learned the happy news during a ski trip. "Well... we are pregnant again!" he wrote on Instagram, adding, "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl 🙌🙌🙌. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day!" The pair announced the news on stage in Fort Worth, Texas, which happens to be Akins' mom's hometown.

As his kids grow up, Thomas Rhett has just one hope. "Man, I have a hard time thinking about their futures because I don't want them to go anywhere, to be honest with you," he told PEOPLE in April 2021. "I just want my kids to get out and make a way for themselves knowing that they can come home anytime they want to."

The family celebrated Lillie's first birthday with a hot tub party in November 2022. Akins later shared a tribute to her youngest on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Lillie girl you are the greatest joy that we didn't know we needed🥰 happy first birthday cutie pie (a couple of weeks late) 💕 your joyful spirit is so contagious and it's just like you for your first word to be "YAY" hahah💗 my happy little sweetie! You are so adored🥰🥰🥰."