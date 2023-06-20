The Hemsworth Brothers: All About Luke, Chris and Liam

Before they were surrounded by Hollywood paparazzi, Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth were growing up amongst buffaloes and crocodiles in Australia.

The trio of talented actors were raised in Melbourne, in the Outback and on Phillip Island — and they’ve said they weren’t the most well-behaved children. According to Liam, they frequently roughhoused with each other, and he once even threw a knife at Chris that hit his brother in the head. Now, the actors stick to lightly teasing one another on social media.

The oldest, Luke, booked an acting job in 2001 on the Australian soap Neighbours, where his brothers soon joined him. The younger two achieved mainstream success in the early 2010s when Chris booked the role of Thor in Thor and The Avengers, and Liam was cast in The Last Song and The Hunger Games. Luke became known internationally when he earned a leading role in the HBO sci-fi series Westworld.

These days, Luke and Chris are both married with children. Since settling his divorce with Miley Cyrus in 2019, Liam has been dating actress and model Gabriella Brooks. All three brothers remain close and enjoy surfing and skiing together.

They are also incredibly supportive of each other's careers. In June 2023, Luke and Liam attended the New York City premiere of Chris' latest film, Extraction 2.

From their childhood in Australia to appearing on Saturday Night Live together, here’s everything to know about Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

They grew up in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Instagram

The talented brothers were raised across Australia in Melbourne, in the Outback and on Phillip Island by their mother, Leonie, a teacher, and their father, Craig, a counselor.

Chris discussed his childhood during an interview with SilverKris in June 2019.

“I grew up around buffaloes and crocodiles, not phones and video games,” he recalled. “Growing up in the Australian outback, I had adventures and spent most of my time outside — it shaped me and I am very proud of that.”

Luke and Liam honor their home country and upbringing by serving as ambassadors for the Australian Childhood Foundation, which supports children who have experienced abuse. Their parents have also been involved with the organization.

“If you want to be a good person who adds to society, you have responsibility,” Liam told The Independent in November 2015. “That is something I take very seriously.”

Luke and Chris both live in Australia with their families now, and Liam stayed there during the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to Los Angeles at the end of 2021.

They were troublemakers as kids

Chelsea Lauren/Getty

In 2012, Liam told Conan O’Brien that he and his brothers got into rough fights when they were young, joking that their love language was punching. “That was how we did it in our house. ‘Hey, man, good to see you, here’s a punch in the face for you,’ ” he said on Conan.

The actor described their fights as “pretty bad” — especially the ones between him and Chris.

“We would have a fist fight about who was going to sit in the front seat of the car,” Liam remembered. “I threw a knife, like a proper — I don't know why my grandpa thought it was a good idea to give little kids a proper throwing knife, but he gave it to us ... I threw it at [Chris’] head when I was about 8 and the handle hit him in the head.”

According to Liam, their mother once broke her finger when she tried to end one of his and Chris’ fist fights. He called that incident “a low point” in their arguments.

Luke joked during an October 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he grew up in “the Hemsworth House of Horrors.” He remembered that he and his brothers would ride motorbikes without helmets and “introduce [other kids] to one death trap after another.”

“I think as we got older, parents of kids we knew would gradually drop their kids off further and further away from our house,” he joked, adding that he beat up his brothers all the time.

“Every chance I could, and I still do,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. “They're really tall, but they're actually quite soft — and they cry a lot. I take great joy in making them cry.”

They’re connected to the film Crocodile Dundee

In May 2017, Luke told HuffPost that several people inspired the classic Australian film, and his uncle was one of them.

“My mom’s sister married a guy called Rod Ansell, who’s notorious as one of the people who has inspired that story,” he said.

He added: “It’s funny actually because Chris bought Paul Hogan’s house in Malibu, so we ended up living in the same house that he lived in. And I sat next to Paul Hogan at an Australians in Film gala and got to have a good nice chat with him.”

Luke had a flooring business before he was a star

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although Luke is the oldest Hemsworth brother, he was the last to pursue acting as a full-time job. During a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Luke shared that, despite having begun acting well before his brothers, he found work outside of the entertainment industry to support himself and his family.

“I wanted to have something that could provide money while still allowing time for auditions,” he recalled. “So, I learned the flooring business, started my own, and in that time, got married and had a couple of kids.”

When his brother Chris secured the role of Thor, Luke felt inspired to give acting his all again, and he decided to move to L.A. Chris hired Luke as his personal trainer, and that job allowed Luke to save enough money to make the move with his family.

Taking that chance worked out for Luke, who starred as Ashley Stubbs in the dystopian series Westworld before the show was canceled in 2022.

Chris almost lost the role of Thor to Liam

Kevin Winter/Getty

During a July 2022 interview with MensXP, Chris shared that the role of Thor almost went to Liam. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part,” he said.

One month earlier, the star told Wired that he didn’t even initially get a callback for the part. “I think my audition sucked,” Chris recalled. “They were like, ‘Look, [Liam is] great, but he's a bit young.’ My manager then said, ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

He continued: “I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn’t.”

They love to make fun of each other on social media

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actors frequently poke fun at one another on social media. In January 2022, Chris wished his brother Liam a happy birthday — and teased him in the process.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth,” he captioned a shirtless photo of Liam showing off his abs. “Hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself.” Chris also offered Liam a discount to Centr, his fitness app, to “help with [his] transformation.”

Liam returned the favor on Chris’ birthday in August 2022 when he posted a photo of Chris with snow all over his beard. “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth,” he wrote. “Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you.”

The oldest Hemsworth brother also enjoys the occasional birthday roast. When Liam turned 33, Luke shared a photo of his brother making a silly expression. “Happy birthday young fella,” he wrote. “Thank god you’re good lookin.”

Chris is married to Elsa Pataky and they share three children

Don Arnold/WireImage

Chris tied the knot with Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky in December 2010, just a few months after they met.

In 2020, Pataky opened up to the Australian magazine Body+Soul about her marriage to Chris, saying they put a lot of effort into their relationship. “It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she said. “No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.”

The couple share three kids — daughter India Rose, born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014. In 2015, they left Hollywood and moved their family to Australia for a more laid-back lifestyle.

“There’s not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing,” Chris told The Sunday Telegraph about their move. “It’s great for my kids and my wife.”

They appeared on Saturday Night Live together

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In March 2015, Chris hosted Saturday Night Live and invited his brothers onstage during his monologue. They all hugged before their “fourth brother,” Callum (Kenan Thompson in a blonde wig), joined in. Callum told the audience that he was also an actor and specialized in instructional videos about addressing snakes in the workplace.

Luke and Liam noted during the bit that they were able to stay so down to earth because of their “mum” — played by Kate McKinnon. “Some folks had one son. I had a litter,” she joked.

When Chris thanked her for “everything,” she replied, “Well, you boys ruined my body, so it’s the least you can do.”

Liam has called Chris his “hero”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In May 2019, Liam opened up about his relationship with Chris to GQ. “He's my hero,” The Hunger Games star shared. “I look up to him."

He added that he really trusts Chris’ opinion when it comes to work decisions. “He's honestly my last call,” Liam said. “When I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion I trust more than anyone in my team.”

Chris has a health and fitness app

Chris Hemsworth Instagram

The actor is most known for playing the God of Thunder in eight Marvel films, and he’s also excited about helping fans get in Thor-level shape themselves. Chris launched his health and fitness app, Centr, in February 2019. The app offers customized meal plans, meditations and a variety of workout classes, including boxing, yoga and strength training.

“I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals,” Hemsworth said in a press release. “Centr puts the world’s best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life.”

Luke and his family moved to Australia for a better quality of life

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Luke married his wife Samantha Hemsworth in 2007, and they share three daughters: Holly, Ella and Harper.

The actor told PEOPLE at the 2016 Ones to Watch Party that his kids gave him “the biggest sense of inspiration and joy.”

“There’s not a day where I don’t laugh at them and with them," he shared. "They’re crazy and they’re mental and they’re hard work but I do love them. I love spending time with them.”

In 2020, Luke and his family relocated to Australia after living in L.A. for seven years. “The quality of life back home is unparalleled. You just don't get that over there,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The father of three added that he loves being close to his parents and being within walking distance of the beach. “We are all loving it. It's good to be back,” he said.

After his split from Miley Cyrus, Liam began dating Gabriella Brooks

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

After his divorce from the "We Can't Stop" singer in December 2019, Liam began dating Australia-based model Gabriella Brooks. In January 2020, a source told PEOPLE that they were spending a lot of time together and getting “serious.”

A few months later, Liam shared with PEOPLE that he and Brooks were quarantining in Australia together and playing lots of Scrabble.

Liam is still making headlines for his last relationship — the actor is the rumored subject of Cyrus’ hit 2023 single “Flowers.” Fans have speculated that the lyrics reference their home that burned down in a 2018 wildfire, and the singer also released the song on Liam’s 33rd birthday.

That day, Brooks wished her boyfriend a happy birthday on her Instagram Story. “It’s Liam day,” she captioned a photo of Liam swimming.

They are close and enjoy friendly competition

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

When it comes to acting, the brothers support one another’s careers and success.

“People try to pair us off like there’s this vicious competitiveness and, ‘Arghhh! You got that part and I didn’t,’ and stuff, which isn’t the case,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

Chris added that the brothers enjoy some friendly competition outside of work. “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there’s a great rivalry there — a very healthy one,” he said.

Competition aside, Luke called Chris and Liam the “best brothers to ever live” in a 2016 Instagram post, and Liam referred to Luke and Chris as the “best brothers” and his “best mates” in his own post, which Chris reposted, on the same day.