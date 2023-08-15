Magic Johnson's 6-Week Vacation Aboard this Chartered Megayacht Likely Cost Around $7.5 Million

Included in the price of renting the seven-cabin vessel Phoenix 2 is a crew of 29 ready to assist up to 12 guests, according to its charter company

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 15, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson with the crew of the Phoenix 2. Photo:

Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram

Magic Johnson just wrapped up a luxurious six-week yacht vacation with his wife Earlitha “Cookie” Johnson that saw family, friends and loads of celebs come and go from the deck of the Phoenix 2 superyacht.

Starting his journey in Antibes, France, the NBA legend made his way around the Mediterranean including stops in of Portofino, Capriccioli, Capri, Positano, Nerano and Sicily in Italy; the Corinth Canal, Mykonos, Oia, Kefalonia, Kalami and Santorini in Greece; Montenegro; and Dubrovnik, Croatia. 

Johnson was no stranger to luxury during his trip. The NBA legend made some quick day trips to world class hotels and restaurants like the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, the Four Seasons hotel in Sicily that was featured in The White Lotus. While he didn’t stay at the hotel, prices for a night there start at $1,700, and the poolside restaurant where Johnson dined, offers a $33 salad and $22 cannoli.

The retired athlete had no need for overnight accommodations, though, thanks to his stay aboard the Phoenix 2, a luxury yacht with charter prices that start at €1,150,000, or just shy of $1,255,000, per week, according to its website. For Johnson’s six-week experience, he likely spent around $7,530,000 on the yacht alone.  

Included in the price of the seven-cabin superyacht is a crew of 29 ready to assist up to 12 guests. The primary cabin is a split-level apartment with its own private stairwell. The suite features panoramic views of the ocean and a private terrace fitted with a jacuzzi. The remaining cabins are connected by a central elevator across three decks of the ship, with some of the rooms being able to be converted into family accommodations depending on guests’ needs.

When going from destination to destination, travelers are able to enjoy the luxury yacht’s other amenities, including three pools, an indoor and outdoor movie theater, jacuzzis, a gym, a piano room, a bar and even a salon and wellness center for anybody in need of some extra TLC. 

In addition, Johnson and his guests were treated to nights full of entertainment. One evening, the crew threw a masquerade party for the basketball star and his family. Another night in Greece, they were treated to a “Greek god and goddess extravaganza." Johnson wrote on Instagram. "We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy!"

The fashion on Magic Johnson's incredible italian vacation

Cookie Johnson/Instagram

Johnson started his voyage with some of his famous friends, including Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Matthis

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

In a carousel of photos, the seemingly relaxed friends posed for a group shot. In another frame, Magic and Jordan smiled as musicians serenaded them at the iconic restaurant.

Magic Johnson and Family Show Off Commanders Merch During Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson and family show off Commanders merch during their Yacht vacation.

Twitter/MagicJohnson

When Johnson’s initial group of friends departed the trip, the All Star was joined by his family in Italy. 

”Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!” Magic, 63, wrote alongside a photo of the happy group, posed on the deck, in front of a dramatic backdrop of seaside cliffs.

All in, Johnson visited 5 countries and hosted 18 guests on board. And if the pattern continues from years past, he'll likely do it all again in 2024.

Related Articles
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a ‘Tremendous Six Weeks’ as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe
Magic Johnson Vacations with Jordan, Samuel L, etc in Italy
Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy 'Spectacular' European Vacation on Super Yacht
Magic Johnson Continues His European Vacation
Magic Johnson ‘Excited’ to Have Kids EJ, Andre, Elisa and Their Families Join for Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson Posts Hilarious Photoshop of Jimmy Kimmel into Vacation Photo
Jimmy Kimmel Photoshops Himself in Magic Johnson's Vacation Photos
Magic Johnson Thanks Wife and Friends for Greek Vacation
Magic Johnson Thanks His Friends for the 'Great Fun' as He Wraps Up European Summer Vacation
Magic Johnsonâs Summer Vacation Continues with âGreek God and Goddess Extravaganzaâhttps://www.instagram.com/p/Cvfvl5iy0Cc/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Magic Johnson’s Summer Vacation Continues with ‘Greek God and Goddess Extravaganza’
Magic Johnson and His Family Visit Sicily as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Visit Sicily — and the 'White Lotus' Hotel! — as He Gets Back to European Vacation
The fashion on Magic Johnson's incredible italian vacation
Magic Johnson's Star-Studded Summer Vacation: Every Incredible Photo
Andrew Garfield takes to the waters during his sun-drenched holiday out in Positano, Italy
Shirtless Andrew Garfield Spotted Hosing Down on Yacht While Vacationing in Italy
Magic Johnson and his family
Magic Johnson and Wife and Kids Continue European Vacation in Italy: 'Nothing Like Quality Family Time'
Jeff Goldblum attends LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration
Jeff Goldblum Makes a Fashion Statement in L.A., Plus Mindy Kaling, Lauryn Hill, Sophie Turner and More
Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Cookie Johnson, the Entrepreneur Married to Magic Johnson
Niecey Nash, wife Sandals Jamaica
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Julianne Moore Venice celebs on vacation
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!