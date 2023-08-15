Magic Johnson just wrapped up a luxurious six-week yacht vacation with his wife Earlitha “Cookie” Johnson that saw family, friends and loads of celebs come and go from the deck of the Phoenix 2 superyacht.

Starting his journey in Antibes, France, the NBA legend made his way around the Mediterranean including stops in of Portofino, Capriccioli, Capri, Positano, Nerano and Sicily in Italy; the Corinth Canal, Mykonos, Oia, Kefalonia, Kalami and Santorini in Greece; Montenegro; and Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Johnson was no stranger to luxury during his trip. The NBA legend made some quick day trips to world class hotels and restaurants like the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, the Four Seasons hotel in Sicily that was featured in The White Lotus. While he didn’t stay at the hotel, prices for a night there start at $1,700, and the poolside restaurant where Johnson dined, offers a $33 salad and $22 cannoli.

The retired athlete had no need for overnight accommodations, though, thanks to his stay aboard the Phoenix 2, a luxury yacht with charter prices that start at €1,150,000, or just shy of $1,255,000, per week, according to its website. For Johnson’s six-week experience, he likely spent around $7,530,000 on the yacht alone.

Included in the price of the seven-cabin superyacht is a crew of 29 ready to assist up to 12 guests. The primary cabin is a split-level apartment with its own private stairwell. The suite features panoramic views of the ocean and a private terrace fitted with a jacuzzi. The remaining cabins are connected by a central elevator across three decks of the ship, with some of the rooms being able to be converted into family accommodations depending on guests’ needs.

When going from destination to destination, travelers are able to enjoy the luxury yacht’s other amenities, including three pools, an indoor and outdoor movie theater, jacuzzis, a gym, a piano room, a bar and even a salon and wellness center for anybody in need of some extra TLC.

In addition, Johnson and his guests were treated to nights full of entertainment. One evening, the crew threw a masquerade party for the basketball star and his family. Another night in Greece, they were treated to a “Greek god and goddess extravaganza." Johnson wrote on Instagram. "We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy!"

Cookie Johnson/Instagram

Johnson started his voyage with some of his famous friends, including Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Matthis.

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

In a carousel of photos, the seemingly relaxed friends posed for a group shot. In another frame, Magic and Jordan smiled as musicians serenaded them at the iconic restaurant.

Magic Johnson and family show off Commanders merch during their Yacht vacation. Twitter/MagicJohnson

When Johnson’s initial group of friends departed the trip, the All Star was joined by his family in Italy.

”Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!” Magic, 63, wrote alongside a photo of the happy group, posed on the deck, in front of a dramatic backdrop of seaside cliffs.

All in, Johnson visited 5 countries and hosted 18 guests on board. And if the pattern continues from years past, he'll likely do it all again in 2024.