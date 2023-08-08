Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' Kids: All About Their Blended Family

Swizz Beatz (née Kasseem Daoud Dean) and Alicia Keys have mastered the art of blending their families.

The producer and the "Empire State of Mind" singer — who wed in 2010 — share two children together, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali, along with Beatz's three children from previous relationships, Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr. and Nicole.

"I feel like the family is such a beautiful and diverse unit and — as we've all experienced — our families come in all different sizes and shapes and versions," Keys explained in a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was promoting her song "Blended Family (What You Do For Love)."

Over the years, Keys has been very vocal about the different facets of motherhood. "Motherhood, I find, makes you look at yourself in a way that is a mirror like no other that you've been presented with before," she told PEOPLE at the 2019 American Express and Billboard Women in Music Impact Brunch in Los Angeles. "I think it makes you look at what you have taken or learned from other people and how that becomes your truth, whether it's yours or not."

Alicia Keys Instagram

As for fatherhood, Beatz admitted that it has its challenges. "It makes you grow up real quick," he told PEOPLE in 2011. "Because now you start making decisions based on how you want your kids to make decisions."

From attending award shows to going on family vacations, learn all about Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' family below.

Prince Nasir Dean, 22

MARCO BELLO/AFP

Beatz and former partner Nicole Levy welcomed son Prince Nasir on Oct. 25, 2000. Prince, now 22, is walking in his dad's footsteps, making music under the stage name Note Marcato. "I'm so proud of you making your own way, my prince keep going," Beatz wrote on Instagram after one of Prince's first performances in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Prince went viral after he rocked a full face of skeleton face paint at the Grammy Awards, which Keys was hosting. Fans noticed him in the crowd, seated beside his dad and younger brothers. The skeleton makeup was a part of his signature look as he made a name for himself as an artist.

According to TMZ, Prince is also pursuing an acting career, having been cast in the upcoming film Charge It To The Game alongside Snoop Dogg's son Julian Broadus and Dr. Dre's son Curtis Young. He'll also be featured in his dad's upcoming unscripted TV show about car culture, DRIVE, which Disney ordered in August 2022.

For his 22nd birthday in October 2022, Beatz posted a series of loving photos of his son on Instagram. "Nothing is impossible in your mind and I love that drive you've always had," he captioned one post. "I love the way you confront the biggest challenges and welcome it with grace."



Kasseem Dean Jr., 16

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Beatz welcomed son Kasseem Jr. on Dec. 22, 2006, with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. Named after his dad, Kasseem Jr. goes by the nickname KJ.

KJ is close with both his mom and his stepmom, who have developed a strong co-parenting relationship. "I wanted to get to know her because my son was telling me amazing things," Tifrere told PEOPLE of her friendship with Keys, who wrote the forward for Tifrere's 2018 book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

The 16-year-old is also a high school track and field star, having won the high jump at a freshman-sophomore invitational as a freshman in April 2022.

Earlier that year, Beatz posted a video of KJ shyly admitting that he had run the fastest 300-meter hurdles time in his school's history. "KJ is verrrrryyyyyyyyy humble and I love him for that 🙏🏽," Beatz wrote alongside the video, which then panned to all of KJ's siblings cheering for him. "But I also let him know it's okay to celebrate your hard work and wins."

Nicole Dean, 15

Swizz Beatz Instagram

Beatz and singer Jahna Sebastian welcomed daughter Nicole on May 22, 2008. Nicole regularly accompanies her dad to events, like the 2017 launch of his Bally x Swizz Beatz Collection in London.

Now 15, Nicole has spent time with her dad in the recording studio and at Brooklyn Nets games in New York City, too. She's also accompanied her mom to London Fashion Week, where they attended the Ray Chu Studios show in October 2022. Nicole is also close with her brothers – in videos posted on social media, she can be seen enjoying family vacations and dinners with her siblings.

In a sweet post for her birthday in May 2023, Beatz wrote: "Happy ultra Birthday to my Twin. You’re a true princess and I’m so happy to be your Dad what a true honor and blessing my love♥️ F1 Nikki you know we about to go crazy."

Egypt Daoud Dean, 12

Kevin Winter/Getty

Egypt Daoud, Beatz and Keys' first child together, was born on Oct. 14, 2010, in N.Y.C.

Egypt has inherited both of his parents' creative talents — in a post for his 12th birthday in 2022, Beatz called his son a "mastermind of a creative."

In 2016, when he was just 6 years old, Egypt wrote his first song called "Super-Boy." Earlier that same year, he received a producer credit on Kendrick Lamar's 2016 album Untitled Unmastered. "We have always encouraged Egypt to create the music he feels, and as much as he has fun with it, he works very hard and is always practicing," Beatz and Keys told Entertainment Weekly of Egypt's love of music.

Egypt made his stage debut alongside his mom at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards when he joined her for a duet of the 2019 song "Raise a Man." "That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it," Keys later revealed to PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

In 2021, Egypt — who is a skilled piano player — recorded his first song with Keys. The mother/son duo recorded a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for Keys' Sweet Dreams EP. "I have to say I was, like, super proud mom zones," she told Entertainment Tonight of the duet.

But despite his impressive musical résumé at only 12 years old, he doesn't want to follow in his parents' professional footsteps. "Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player," Egypt said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023. He added of his hobby, "It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano."

Outside of music, Egypt is developing his entrepreneurial skills. In 2019, a then-8-year-old Egypt got actor Michael B. Jordan, actress Zoë Saldana and her husband Marco Perego to "invest" in a cardboard house he had built while on set for his mom's "Show Me Love" music video. In total, he made $440 off the stars.

"He's the life of the party, he's the one that kind of brings everyone together," Keys told PEOPLE of Egypt's outgoing personality in 2021. "He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I love that about him."

Genesis Ali Dean, 8

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Genesis Ali was born on Dec. 27, 2014. In her 2020 memoir, More Myself, Keys revealed that her second pregnancy was a surprise. "The music I was creating felt more important and urgent than just about everything," she told PEOPLE in an exclusive excerpt of the book, noting that the pregnancy came at "the worst time ever."

Now 8, Genesis is very adventurous, with his parents regularly posting photos and videos of him trying new things like snowboarding and eating oysters. He also enjoys spending time with his mom: After joining her onstage at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. in November 2021, he tagged along on her Alicia + Keys world tour in 2022. In a sweet Instagram post from the road, Keys said she felt "so beyond blessed to have this one by my side on tour. Gen Gen I love you!!"

Genesis is also a fan of Taylor Swift, having first met the star at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards when he was 4 years old. The two shared a sweet exchange while sitting next to each other at the show, and Keys even joked in her acceptance speech for the Innovator Award, "Actually, my son Genesis is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight."

Over four years later, Genesis met Swift again at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles in August 2023. Keys shared several photos from the night on Instagram, including backstage snaps with the singer and a video of her and Genesis dancing during the show. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved, " she captioned the series of photos and videos. "Genesis adores u."

Keys also revealed that Swift gave Genesis a handwritten note after the show.