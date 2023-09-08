Steve Carell's 2 Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting

Steve Carell has two kids daughter Annie and son John

By
Sophie Dodd
Sophie Dodd
Sophie Dodd is a freelance writer for PEOPLE. She previously worked as an editorial assistant at PEOPLE from 2018 to 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Steve Carell and his family attend the Amazon Studios Premiere of 'Beautiful Boy' in 2018
Steve Carell and his family attend the Amazon Studios Premiere of 'Beautiful Boy' in 2018. Photo:

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Steve Carell may be famous for his hilarious roles in The Office, Anchorman and Crazy Stupid Love, but according to him, his kids — Elisabeth Anne and John — are way more entertaining.

“[My kids] do something funny every day,” the actor previously told PEOPLE. “Kids are funny in general because they’re unfiltered and they’re wise, but they’re not jaded by anything.”

He continued, “Their sense of humor is very pure, and they don’t even a lot of times know when they’re being funny, because it’s just so honest. And I think that’s what makes them so funny."

Carell shares his two children with wife Nancy Walls, whom he met when she took an improv class he was teaching at The Second City training center in Chicago. Walls later went on to briefly star opposite her husband on The Office as Carol Stills, Michael Scott’s realtor and love interest.

The pair wed in 1995 and welcomed their first child, daughter Elisabeth Anne (who goes by Annie) in May 2001. They expanded their family three years later when son John was born in June 2004.

Steve Carell, Nancy Carell, Annie Carell and Johnny Carell at Circuit Zandvoort in 2023
Steve Carell, Nancy Carell, Annie Carell and Johnny Carell at Circuit Zandvoort in 2023.

Mark Thompson/Getty

The comedian has kept his children almost entirely out of the spotlight, bringing them to only a handful of red carpet events over the years and seldom speaking about them in interviews as they’ve grown up.

Annie and John made a rare red carpet appearance, however, when they joined their dad for the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru in July 2022.

"They're here today. These [movies] started when they were 4 and 7, and now they're 18 and 21," Carell said of his children growing up with the Despicable Me franchise, in which he voices Gru.

They may be all grown up, but Carell said his kids still jumped at the chance to attend the premiere.

"I put it out to them like, 'Well, the premiere is this week, do you want to go?' And they were all over it, like not even a hesitation," the actor said. "I think it's nostalgic at this point. They love the characters and they love the franchise. It's been a big part of our family."

In August 2023, the whole family attended the F1 Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Here’s everything Steve Carell has said about his two kids, Annie and John.

Annie, 22

Steve Carell, daughter Elisabeth Carell, son John Carell and wife Nancy Carell at Steve Carell's Star Ceremony held on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016
Steve Carell, daughter Annie, son John and wife Nancy at Steve Carell's Star Ceremony held on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Carell and Walls welcomed their first child together, Annie, on May 25, 2001. Carell credits the arrival of Annie as having had a major impact on his career.

“When we had kids, my career completely changed. I’ll never forget the first audition after my daughter was born. I nailed it because I didn’t care anymore,” he told The Guardian in 2013.

As Annie neared adolescence and her little brother approached double-digits, Carell told PEOPLE that he knew his family was facing a “period of time that’s going to be a very, very different and difficult growth period for everybody.” Part of that growth included allowing space for his kids to have their hearts broken, he added, even though it hurt him to think about it.

“You don’t want to see your kids get hurt. That’s the main thing,” Carell said at the Despicable Me 2 press day held in June 2013. “You know they’re going to have their hearts broken at some point, and you can’t ultimately protect them against having that happen.”

Carell’s older child attended Oakwood School in North Hollywood before studying at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She graduated in 2023.

Annie has joined her dad at a few red carpet events and public outings over the years, starting in 2015 when she posed alongside him and the rest of their family backstage at the Finding Neverland musical on Broadway in New York City.

The following year, she supported her dad when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Annie made another red carpet appearance at the 2018 premiere of Carell’s film Beautiful Boy in Beverly Hills, where she posed with her father's costar, Timothée Chalamet.

John, 19

Steve Carell and his son John Carell attend the game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011
Steve Carell and his son John Carell attend the game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Carell and his wife welcomed their second child, John, just over three years later in June 2004.

From early on, John appeared to follow in his dad’s funny-man footsteps, often cracking jokes around his family.

Carell opened up about his son’s cleverness to Good Housekeeping in June 2008. “Our son, John, really doesn’t want to eat vegetables. He just hates them,” he told the outlet. “So my wife was begging him, ‘Please, Johnny, you have to eat some vegetables. You have to.’ Finally he broke down and said, ‘OK, fine.’ ”

“So my wife said, ‘All right, what are you going to eat?’ And he said, ‘Carrots.’ So my wife asked, ‘And when are you going to eat them?’ He just looked at her and calmly said, ‘Next Tuesday at 10:30.’ It was so great, because he completely set up that line!  He knew it was funny, too.  He knew it,” he continued.

When it comes to disciplining his kids, Carell told Babble in July 2010 that it’s a “fine line.”

“I try to be a hybrid,” he told the outlet of playing good cop vs. bad cop. “You walk a fine line there. You want your kids to have respect; you don’t want to coddle them. You don’t want to be their buddy — but you do. You want to have that connection, but you also want them to respect you when you need to draw the line because kids need a sense of structure.”

The Get Smart star added that his kids were “cagey” at the time and would try to play to each parent’s sympathies, so he and his wife worked to maintain “a united front.”

“They’ll ask one parent, then go around to the other and try to work the same thing on the other side,” he shared. “So it’s having communication with your spouse and knowing what the parameters are.”

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13001054cz) American actor Steve Carell arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Illumination And Universal Pictures' 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Illumination And Universal Pictures' 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 26 Jun 2022
Steve Carell Says His Adult Children Jumped at the Chance to Attend 'Minions' Premiere
Daniel Macchio, Ralph Macchio and Julia Macchio attend The Cinema Society With Synchrony Bank And FIJI Water Host A Special Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on March 6, 2019 in New York City
Ralph Macchio's 2 Kids: All About Julia and Daniel
Ryan Phillippe with his kids Ava and Deacon
Ryan Phillippe's 3 Kids: All About Ava, Deacon and Kai
Jelly Roll's Kids, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy
Jelly Roll's 2 Kids: All About Daughter Bailee Ann and Son Noah
Adam Sandler's Parents, Judith and Stanley Sandler
All About Adam Sandler's Parents Judy and Stanley Sandler
Michael Oher and his family
Michael Oher's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Carell (R) and Nancy Carell attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steve Carell's Wife? All About Actress Nancy Carell
Katharine McPhee, Jordan Foster, David Foster, Amy Foster and Erin Foster attend the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival TIFF Tribute Gala at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada
David Foster's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Liev Schreiber and his son Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber and daughter Kai Schreiber
All About Liev Schreiber's 2 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Brandi Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Karli Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Morgan Hawthorne, and Kareem Hawthorne
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Natalie Portman's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Amanda Anka, Francesca Bateman, Jason Bateman and Maple Bateman attend the ceremony honoring Jason Bateman with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Jason Bateman's 2 Kids: Everything He's Said About Fatherhood
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Mary James Marsden, William Luca Costa-Marsden, James Marsden and Jack Marsden attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
James Marsden's 3 Kids: All About Jack, Mary and William
Zoe Saldana with her husband, Marco Perego and their children, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Ezio Perego attend the ceremony honoring Zoe Saldana with A Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Zoe Saldaña's 3 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting