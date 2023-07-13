All About Sonja Morgan’s Daughter Quincy Adams Morgan

When Sonja Morgan made her debut on season 3 of the Real Housewives of New York City in 2010, she let viewers of the Bravo reality series inside her Upper East Side townhouse but kept her young daughter, Quincy Adams Morgan, away from the cameras.

Though Quincy, 22, waited until she was a college student in Pennsylvania to make her social media public and allow a glimpse into her life, Sonja occasionally spoke publicly of her daughter on the show and with the media.

In a 2016 interview with Bustle, Sonja shared how she was proud of her then-15-year-old daughter as she headed off to boarding school at The Taft School.

“I'm very close to my daughter and she's a very high achiever," she told the outlet. "I'm very proud of her, I worry, and I support her 100 percent, because she achieves so well."

She also shed some light on her daughter’s interests at the time, adding, “She's very much impressed and interested now with the fashion, the jewelry and the swimwear. That has her attention now. She's very smart, so she's interested in the aspects of the marketing of that."

When Quincy turned 21 in 2021, Sonja called her daughter “my dearest, light of my life, center of my universe” in an Instagram tribute.

Quincy Morgan/Instagram

Though RHONY has recently undergone a casting shakeup, Sonja has still found herself on reality TV. Her show with fellow castmate Luann de Lesseps, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, premiered in July, and she will also appear on season 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Through it all, Sonja has continued to share special moments with her daughter on social media.

From her studies to her art pursuits, here’s everything to know about Quincy Adams Morgan, the daughter of Sonja Morgan.

She is from New York City

Quincy Morgan Instagram

Quincy was born in October 2000 in New York City. Sonja said in a 2020 interview with Reality Blurb that Quincy was born in the Upper East Side townhouse that she put back on the market for $8.75 million in July 2022 after attempting to sell the property for almost a decade.

Quincy’s father is John Adams Morgan

Quincy Morgan Instagram

Sonja was married to John Adams Morgan from 1998 to 2006. In a 2021 episode of RHONY, she felt conflicted about her divorce from the American financier, the heir to J.P. Morgan.

“I lost my best friend and a wonderful marriage,” Sonja said in the episode. “Is he dead? No. But for all intents and purposes, for me, he's gone. I had to make a choice for my daughter and I feel so bad. Maybe I should have stayed with him and made sure she had everything she needed and got more time with me.”

Sonja has made efforts to ensure her daughter never felt like she had to choose between her two parents — and keeping Quincy off of RHONY was part of that decision-making process.

“I married into a very important American family and I honor the responsibility of raising my daughter into the legacy she was born into,” Sonja told Reality Blurb.

Quincy has accompanied Sonja on the red carpet

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Quincy started hitting the red carpet with her mother as a tween, attending the premiere of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Movie in 2012 with Sonja in New York City.

More recently, the two posed for photos on the red carpet at the Sonja by Sonja Morgan Fashion Show in N.Y.C. in September 2019 and the Downton Abbey: A New Era New York premiere at the Metropolitan Opera House in May 2022.

She went to the University of Pennsylvania

Quincy Morgan Instagram

After graduating from a private boarding school in Watertown, Connecticut, in 2019, Quincy attended the University of Pennsylvania’s College of Arts and Sciences. She graduated in May 2023 and her mom commemorated the occasion on Instagram.

“The proudest day of my life. My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn,” Sonja wrote in the caption. “I would say best of all she’s happy and happens to be a well rounded, kind and humble young woman with great aspirations. All this fused with innate talent.”

In a separate post, Sonja updated her followers that Quincy was moving to Los Angeles after graduation. “I can’t believe it,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram vlogging Quincy’s move out of her Philadelphia home.

She made her social media public in 2021

Quincy Morgan/ Instagram

Quincy waited until 2021 to make her Instagram feed public.

“I never thought I’d make my social media public but here I am … excited to welcome everyone along for the ride,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

Her following has since grown, and she has kept her followers updated on her life, from her travels to her outfits.

She is a painter and multimedia artist

Quincy Morgan/ Instagram

Quincy started painting when she was a child after a family friend introduced her to acrylics, she explained on her website. She continues to document her work on a second Instagram account.

Calling herself an “art nerd” in 2018, Quincy’s art portfolio shows her collection of paintings, including an exhibit called “For Years” that was shown at New York City gallery NoMo SoHo in 2019.

"Thank you to everyone who showed up to support me, and helped make this show a success!" Quincy captioned a photo from the event.

She takes after the financier side of her family

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Sonja has said that Quincy’s aptitude for numbers comes from her father’s side.

“The finance side, she definitely got from [her father]. She is a math wizard. She got that from the J.P. Morgan side," Sonja said in an interview with Bravo in 2019. "But she got the humility from the John Adams side, you know, from John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and I like to think my side of the family has humility and religion.”

Quincy celebrated her 21st birthday with a photo shoot

Quincy Morgan Instagram

Quincy wore a pink cowl-neck sparkly minidress and ate a cupcake for her 21st birthday photo shoot with photographer Andrew Werner.

“@andrewwerner had a vision and a pink back drop and he created this shoot for my 21 💝 thank you 💝,” she wrote.

She doesn’t appear on RHONY

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

While some of Sonja’s RHONY castmates shared their children's lives on-screen, Quincy hasn’t been followed by Bravo cameras.

“I knew I wanted a corporate career, and it wasn’t my thing,” Quincy said in an interview with S’More Date on Instagram. “I’m not a public speaker. I’m not somebody who likes attention, except in my personal life.”

However, Quincy has supported her mother’s career on the show, occasionally poking fun at some of her iconic moments.

For Mother’s Day in 2020, Quincy reenacted some stills from the show in a silly post. "It had to be done. Happy Mother's Day to an ICON. I love you very much @sonjatmorgan," she wrote.