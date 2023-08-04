Snoop Dogg's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Snoop Dogg is best known for his iconic career as a rapper and his cooking shows with Martha Stewart, but he's also a father of four.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist shares sons Corde, 28, and Cordell, 26, as well as daughter Cori, 24, with his wife Shante Broadus, whom he's been married to since 1997. He also has a son, Julian, 25, from a previous relationship.

Snoop gave a glimpse into his family life on his E! reality show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, which ran for two seasons from 2007 to 2009 and followed Snoop and Shante as they raised their three kids.

In a 2007 interview with PEOPLE, the rapper discussed why he thought the show and its message were important, saying: “Ninety percent of rappers grew up without fathers, but you see ninety percent of those rappers becoming fathers to their kids. We don’t ever get commended for that. We become real men when we get to this level we’re at right now.”

That same year, Snoop spoke to Ellen Degeneres about being a strict parent and his experience coaching his kids’ football teams.

"I’m hard. I cuss ’em out. But my philosophy is, I pick on them, and then I pick them up," he said. "That’s what I do, to let them know that I expect more out of them, because they’re better than that."

He added, “I’m like the best example for them to show them how someone can come out of a negative background and create a positive avenue for themselves."

Snoop opened up about his role as a dad in a 2015 interview with Today, telling the outlet: "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship ... it's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend."

He’s also a grandfather to five children and loves spending time with his grandkids, posting photos of their quality time together on social media.

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Snoop Dogg’s kids.

Corde Broadus, 28

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

The first of Snoop’s children with wife Shante, Corde Broadus was born in August 1994.

Corde followed in his father's footsteps and is pursuing a career in music; he currently performs as a rapper under the moniker Kalvin Love.

He was also the first to make Snoop a grandfather when he had a son, Zion, with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer in 2012.

With his longtime girlfriend Soraya Love, he has two other children: son Leo and daughter Elleven Love. The couple also welcomed a son, Kai Love, in 2019, who died 10 days after his birth.

“My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work,” Corde wrote on Instagram a few days after Kai's death. “He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to know he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

Cordell Broadus, 26

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Snoop and Shante's second son, Cordell Broadus, was born on Feb. 21, 1997.

Cordell played football throughout high school and went on to play for UCLA, committing to the school in February 2015. However, his career as a Bruin was short-lived, and he quit the team in August 2015 to pursue different creative aspirations.

“Cordell informed me yesterday that he has decided to pursue other passions in his life — in particular his love of film through his company Film School Productions,” UCLA Coach Jim Mora said in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times. “Cordell is an amazing young man with many talents, and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues to pursue his degree at UCLA.”

After leaving UCLA, Cordell went on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He had a small role in the 2012 comedy Mac and Devin Go To High School, which starred Wiz Khalifa and his dad. With his film company, Film School Productions, Cordell now mainly focuses on directing. He’s been working on a documentary called Son of Kings, which will follow his family’s lineage and “the journey of a Black man in America.”

“My whole life I just always heard stories about my family and the legacy that, not only my dad but my grandfather and the ones that came before us. I just always wanted to tell something that I knew, because I took a writing class at UCLA for film and the professor always said, write what you know. I know my family, so I want to start right there in my film career,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in 2020.

Cordell has dipped his toes into the music industry as well. In fact, his first single, “Bron and Bronny,” featured his father. He also has his own record label, Real Queen Sound.

“To be honest with you, I’m real critical with my creativity,” he told Women’s Wear Daily. “Through my music, I just want to represent myself and I want to represent individualism. And then just to be unique — I feel like a lot of people are chasing trends or being followers. I feel like when you create, it’s really taking on a leader standpoint and being bold and being brave,” he continued.

In addition to his music and film career, Cordell is an entrepreneur, having made a name for himself in the NFT space and worked with companies like The Bored Ape Yacht Club and Clay Mates. He has even launched his own taco restaurant called Bored Taco.

As for his personal life, Cordell is a father of two children, whom he shares with his longtime girlfriend Phia Barragan. His older daughter, Cordoba Broadus, was born on March 24, 2019, and his second daughter, Chateau Broadus, was born on March 10, 2021.

Julian Corrie Broadus, 25

Unique Nicole/Getty

Snoop shares son Julian Broadus with Laurie Helmond. Julian was born on June 18, 1998.

In 2018, Julian supported his father at Snoop's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Earlier that year, he had shared a throwback photo of him and Snoop from when he was a baby, captioned: "Paved the way so i can do anything i wanted 💙."

Now 25 years old, Julian has pursued a career in tech. He is the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, which is a company involved in the NFT and gaming space.



Cori Broadus, 24

Cori Broadus Instagram

Snoop’s only daughter, Cori Broadus, was born on June 22, 1999.

Like her siblings, Cori has also taken her talents to the music industry, singing and performing under the moniker Choc.

She’s also an entrepreneur and business owner, selling beauty products like lip gloss and shimmery body oils through her company Choc Factory, which she co-owns with her boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

“When I was a little girl, my dad used to call me 'Choc' because I was sweet and chocolate-colored,” she told Essence in 2022. “And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness.”



At the age of 6, Cori was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder. In September 2022, Snoop and Shante released The Broadus Collection, a collection of scarves and headwraps that were inspired by Cori’s journey with lupus.

“I would put a scarf on her ... and so she wouldn’t feel like she was the only one wearing scarves, we all wore scarves with her to make her feel less alone,” Shante told W Magazine.

Cori is also outspoken about body positivity and has opened up about her experience with cyberbullying, including mean comments about her weight and the effect it's had on her.

“I didn’t grow up with a lot of confidence because of the bullying. People didn’t care who my dad was, and as I got older, the comments just began to hit different, and I felt like enough was enough. I am a real person, and my feelings do count,” she told Essence.

