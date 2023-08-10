Snooki's 3 Kids: All About Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo

Jersey Shore's Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi retired from her partying days to focus on being a working mom after welcoming her three children.

Snooki shares three kids with her husband Jionni LaValle: sons Lorenzo Dominic and Angelo James and daughter Giovanna Marie.

In her first live interview after giving birth to her oldest child, Lorenzo, in 2012, she said that while she was still her outgoing self, she happily quit the rowdy, party-girl lifestyle in favor of a quiet home life.

“I definitely partied for three people my entire life,” Snooki told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie. “I feel like now I have a family. Life changed ... I love it.”

Though Jersey Shore ended in 2012, the cast reunited in 2018 for the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, the following year, Snooki left the MTV reality show to spend more time with her family.

“The main reason is really I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film [the show] is really hard on me,” Snooki said at the time. “It’s just not my life anymore.”

Snooki Instagram

While Snooki did return to Family Vacation in 2021, she’s made it clear that her family comes first.



She’s also meticulously ensured her children stay as far away from the show as possible. In September 2022, the reality star told PEOPLE that even when her children are older, she won't let them watch the series.

"Even if they're 30, I'm like, I don't want you watching that. It's weird," she said, adding: "I mean, even now my kids are 10 and 8 and they're on TikTok and they see old clips and stuff. So they're like, 'Mommy, what are you doing here?' And I'm just like, 'Mommy's a paid actress. They made me do that.' "

Here’s everything to know about Snooki’s three children: Lorenzo Dominic, Giovanna Marie and Angelo James LaValle.

Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, 10

Snooki Instagram

On Aug. 26, 2012, Snooki gave birth to her first child, son Lorenzo Dominic, at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey.

“I am SO IN LOVE with my son Lorenzo Dominic! I had my little man last night, healthy at 6lbs! HE’S MY WORLD!” the Jersey Shore star announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Six days after welcoming their bundle of joy, Snooki and her then-fiancé LaValle spoke with PEOPLE for an exclusive interview.

“It’s a different kind of love that I never felt before,” Snooki, who spent a grueling 24 hours in labor, told PEOPLE. “When I got pregnant, everything changed,” she added. “The partying is long gone. I’m a new person.”

The couple said naming their son was easy, with his middle name honoring Snooki's late uncle, Dominic. “We were going back and forth, and I just happened to think of Lorenzo,” LaValle told PEOPLE. “She loved it.”

Now 10 years old, Lorenzo wrestles and plays baseball. "Gotta shout out my baby Lorenzo for killing it in wrestling! It’s in his blood, he’s my champ," Snooki wrote on Instagram in February 2023.

Lorenzo even had a wrestling-themed birthday party in 2021, complete with WWE décor and a ring-shaped cake.



"Such a fun day celebrating my Lorenzo turning 9! So proud of you my first baby! & can't wait to see you kill it in the ring one day! 🎂," Snooki captioned photos of the party.



Giovanna Marie LaValle, 8

Snooki Instagram

In 2014, Snooki and LaValle welcomed their second child, Giovanna Marie, at 4:28 a.m. on Sept. 26.

“So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7 lbs, full head of black hair & perfect,” she announced via X.

When Snooki heard she was having a girl, she joined forces with her costar and Jersey Shore bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley to plan their daughters’ future friendship.

“They f------ better [get along],” Farley told PEOPLE before she welcomed daughter Meilani Alexandra in July 2014. “They’re basically cousins. There’s no option. You’re sisters.”

“Me and Jenni see each other almost every single day,” Snooki added. “I just feel like our kids are bound to be best friends and hang out all the time. They’re going to grow up and be like cousins. They’ll like each other, I hope.”

Luckily for Snooki and Farley, it seems their goal came to fruition as the two girls are best friends. Farley told PEOPLE in August 2023 that Giovanna and Meilani have been playing together "since they were 2 months old."

"When Snooki & JWoww ended, we did a show called Moms with Attitudes that our kids would see each other twice a week every week for two years. Right before a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation get together," Farley told PEOPLE exclusively at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"They grew up together," she continued, with Snooki adding, "They're mini us."

Farley shared that the kids "FaceTime and text each other every day."

8-year-old Giovanna loves cheerleading and has even traveled to cheer competitions with her mom. She also celebrated her first Communion in June 2023, and Snooki posted some sweet snaps from the day.

Angelo James LaValle, 4

Snooki Instagram

Snooki gave birth to her third child on May 30, 2019, a baby boy named Angelo James. According to her rep, the newborn arrived at 2:30 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Snooki told PEOPLE. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Part of Snooki's journey to her third pregnancy was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. During a 2018 episode, Snooki said she was disappointed when one pregnancy test came back negative.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” she said. “I’m just old and I can’t f------ hang anymore.”

The same month the episode aired, however, Snooki and LaValle announced they were expecting on Instagram. The post featured a photo of Lorenzo and Giovanna holding a framed photo of Snooki's sonogram. The caption read, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

In December, the LaValle family threw a small sex reveal party in which Lorenzo (who was 6 years old) hit a baseball filled with a blue-colored powder, signaling that Snooki was pregnant with a boy.

Following Angelo's arrival, Snooki shared with PEOPLE that her other two children quickly adapted to being older siblings.

“I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn’t want them to get upset or jealous,” she said. “But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby.’ ”

In May 2023, Snooki celebrated her son's 4th birthday with a shark-themed party. The reality star posted pictures of all three children and her husband standing behind Angelo's shark cake.

"MY ANGELO SQUISHY IS TURNING 4🥹 of course we had a whale shark orca party 🐳🐋🦈 brb, crying," she wrote in the caption.

