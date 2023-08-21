All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)

Sienna Miller is going to be a mother of two.

Miller is already a mom to daughter Marlowe, whom she welcomed with ex Tom Sturridge in July 2012.

In 2019, Miller spoke with PEOPLE about her life as a mother, saying that Marlowe "challenges" her "and is a real mirror."

"When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," Miller said. "There's nowhere to hide."

"She knows me, I know her," she continued. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."

Here's everything to know about Miller’s daughter and baby on the way.

Marlowe Sturridge, 11

In January 2012, reports first surfaced that Miller and Sturridge were expecting. Though the actress stayed coy about pregnancy rumors at the time, she later showed off her baby bump as she stepped out at a New York event in March 2012.

During an interview with Vogue UK in their April issue, the actress briefly opened up about her pregnancy revealing she was in her second trimester. “I’m feeling fine,” she told the publication. “It’s all progressing nicely and it’s very exciting.”

In May, Miller and Sturridge held a baby shower in London, and that July, they welcomed a daughter named Marlowe. Miller's sister Savannah confirmed her name at the time as she wrote on Twitter, ''Marlowe I love you.....''

Though Miller has kept Marlowe out of the spotlight, she does occasionally share a look into their relationship. In December 2014, Miller opened up about motherhood to Vogue, noting how welcoming her daughter felt like the missing puzzle of her life.

“I was overwhelmed by how normal it felt,” she told the publication. “It was like, ‘There you are — that’s what I’ve been missing.’ Like we’re both in on something only we know. An amazing sense of being complicit with a little being.”

In July 2015, PEOPLE confirmed that Miller and Sturridge had broken up after four years of dating. A few months later, Miller opened up about being a single mom during an interview with Vogue UK for the publication’s October issue.

“It’s been really quite overwhelming recently, just with the volume of everything going on,” she said at the time. “Everything is shifting. It’s actually been the s---iest year, and amazing. It’s always yin and yang. I feel like if you’re excelling in one area, it’s hard to manage both and I do feel like the work is going really well.”

“Obviously when you have a baby it’s the most incredible experience, but your life is also catapulted into this chaos and you are exhausted. I could literally get on this table and fall asleep,” she added.

“I’d like to be better at managing things; I’d like to be more super — although we’re never going to feel it, even if we are. That’s the curse of motherhood — we just run ourselves ragged. I’m just trying to get a sense of what that guilt is. I sometimes feel like it’s a totally invented emotion. It’s strange to be punishing ourselves this way. It’s not healthy.”

In November 2019, Marlowe made a rare public appearance with Miller, when the actress spoke on stage at the International Medical Corps Annual Awards Celebration. The two were photographed holding hands as Miller stood at the podium.

The mother-daughter duo later made a fashionable appearance at New York Fashion Week in February 2023, sitting front row at the Proenza Schouler show. For the outing, Miller and her daughter wore complementary outfits, including sleek sunglasses.

Sienna Miller’s Baby on the Way

In August 2023, Miller was photographed in Ibiza wearing a brown bikini that showed she was pregnant and expecting her second child. Prior to the reveal, Miller was vacationing St. Tropez with boyfriend Oli Green.

Miller previously opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40 during a 2022 interview with Elle UK. "[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she said.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens,” she added. “That kind of existential threat has dissipated."