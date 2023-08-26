All About Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling

Addison Rae Easterling might have more than 80 million followers on TikTok, but her mother, Sheri Easterling, has made some headlines, too.

Addison rose to fame after joining the social media app in 2019, and she propelled that recognition into a Hollywood career. In 2021, she starred in Netflix’s He’s All That, released a single titled “Obsessed” and attended the Met Gala. And by her side has been her mother, who goes by Sheri Nicole on her own social media accounts.

In fact, Sheri was directly involved in her daughter’s TikTok success. Addison’s first video to go viral featured her mom. "I kept posting and kept posting and then a video of my mom and I went viral. It had like 300,000 likes,” Addison said on the podcast Emergency Contact in 2021. She also shared that her first video to reach 1 million likes also included her mom.

And as Addison’s career took off, they continued to collaborate: Addison and Sheri hosted a podcast together; Sheri appeared on her daughter’s reality series; and she has amassed her own large social media following.

Sheri has also made headlines for her personal life. In 2022, she surprised fans by attending the MTV Video Music Awards with rapper Yung Gravy, who is 17 years her junior. Her relationship with her ex-husband, Addison’s father Monty Lopez, has also been in the spotlight.

From her relationship with her kids to her own career, here’s everything to know about Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling.

She has three children

Sheri Easterling Instagram

In addition to Addison, Sheri is mom to Enzo Lopez and Lucas Lopez. Sheri welcomed all three children with her ex-husband, Monty.

Enzo and Lucas also have social media accounts — though Lucas’ Instagram is run by his parents — and they both appeared on Addison’s Snapchat series, Addison Rae Goes Home. Sheri shares Instagram photos of her sons, including ones of them celebrating holidays and attending football games together.

She married Addison’s father twice

Frazer Harrison/Getty

After Sheri and Monty divorced when Addison was a kid, they continued to have an on-and-off relationship. They later remarried in 2017.

“You were a single mom for a good few years," Addison told Sheri on their podcast in 2020. "From about 3 to 6 for me … Dad wasn't really in my life very much. I'm sure that was personal decisions on your part with Dad. You guys, I'm sure, kind of established that, like, 'Hey, we're gonna need some space. We need to have our time to figure things out.' "

Sheri and Monty’s second marriage didn’t last. In 2022, an influencer named Renée Ash claimed she had been in a five-month relationship with Monty and social media posts surfaced of Monty seemingly flirting with other young women.

Amid the news, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Sheri and Monty had already split up. “They've been separated for a year," the source said. "Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana.”

She and Addison hosted a podcast

Sheri Easterling Instagram

Addison and Sheri began hosting a podcast called Mama Knows Best in 2020.

The podcast initially featured the pair discussing their lives and Sheri offering advice. They changed the format for season 2, and the podcast was renamed That Was Fun?.

The new version featured Addison and Sheri chatting with celebrity guests — like Charli XCX and Kourtney Kardashian — about relationships, family, fashion and music. They last released an episode of their podcast in September 2021.

She moved to support Addison

Emma McIntyre/amfAR/Getty

Addison began using TikTok around the time that she enrolled at Louisiana State University. As she shared on her podcast in 2020, her parents moved from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Baton Rouge so that she could live at home and the family could save money that would have gone toward a dorm room and meal plan.

But when her TikTok took off, Addison decided to drop out of school and move to Los Angeles. "After a while [my dad] was like, 'You know what, whatever. If you really believe that you're going to do this and you're going to make it work and you have a plan, do it. I believe in you, I trust you,’ ” Addison recalled of her father.

Her parents also moved to L.A. at her urging because she wanted their support. "When we moved out here collectively as a family, that's when things just really started skyrocketing," she said.

She used to own a store

Sheri Easterling Instagram

Before the family got into the business of social media and podcasting, Sheri worked other jobs. During an episode of their podcast, Sheri recalled owning a clothing store called Déjà Vu and working in a veterinary office.

“I wanted to have something for myself also that I could provide for you,” Sheri said of her business. “I previously worked in a veterinarian office, which I did enjoy, as well, but I also really loved the consignment store.”

She was featured on Addison’s Snapchat series

Sheri Easterling Instagram

In 2022, Addison starred in a series for Snapchat’s Snap Originals called Addison Rae Goes Home. It featured the social media star returning to her hometown of Lafayette to reconnect with her roots.

Her immediate family joined her on the trip, during which she hung out with friends and extended family. In the first episode, Addison says of her mom: “My mom and I are super close. She’s been my rock in L.A. I couldn’t do this without her.”

She has her own TikTok following

Sheri Easterling Instagram

Addison is one of the most followed people on TikTok with more than 88 million followers. Sheri has amassed quite a following on her account, too, with 14 million fans. Her videos include moments from her life, clips trying out filters and other TikTok trends. Sheri also has 1 million followers on Instagram.

She made headlines for an awards show date

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In August 2022, Sheri attended the MTV VMAs with rapper Yung Gravy (born Matthew Raymond Hauri). The awards show date came after the two flirted online. They kissed on the red carpet, and Yung Gravy said during the pre-show, "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match." He also said that they “met online” and “connected right away.”

Sheri’s ex-husband, Monty, soon posted about the coupling on Instagram, writing over a shirtless photo of himself that he was “unbothered” and thanking Yung Gravy for “taking the leftovers.”

The two stopped dating a couple of months later. “It was very short-lived and they wanted to get people talking," a source told E! News in October 2022. "Sheri definitely was interested in him and loved the attention but they both knew it wasn't going to be anything serious."

Yung Gravy himself also said that they weren’t a serious couple. "When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before. I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before," he told E! News in November 2022. "I was like, 'Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."

The musician added that it was “hard to date when you’re traveling all the time,” though Sheri had attended one of his performances. “She was at my show in New Orleans and she's a sweetheart."