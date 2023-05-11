Sharon Stone's 3 Children: Everything to Know

Get to know Sharon Stone’s three kids: Roan Joseph, Laird Vonne and Quinn Kelly

By
Published on May 11, 2023 10:28 AM
Sharon Stone and her son Roan Bronstein arrive for the 21st GQ Men of the Year Award
Photo:

Franziska Krug/Getty

Sharon Stone is an actress, author and loving mother of three.

She first became a mom in 2000 when she and her then-husband Phil Bronstein adopted their first child together, son Roan, 22. In 2005, she adopted her second son, Laird, 18, followed by her third son, Quinn, 16, a year later.

Stone has been open about the several tragedies she's endured throughout her life — both before and after becoming a mother — including multiple miscarriages.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone commented on a PEOPLE Instagram post in 2022. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

Despite her hardships, Stone continues to see her life experiences as lessons.

"I've survived everything — sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, a lightning strike," Stone said in an interview with AARP. "I don't have time to fool around. I'm here to be a healthy and present parent, a good daughter, and an engaged citizen. Everything else is just a distraction."

Sharon Stone and her kids

Sharon Stone Instagram

Now she’s passing these lessons on to her growing sons. Keep reading to learn more about Sharon Stone’s three children, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone, 22

Sharon Stone (L) and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein attend the amfAR 27th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty

Stone's first child, Roan Joseph, was born on May 22, 2000.

After six years of marriage, Stone and Bronstein divorced in 2004 and were given joint custody of Roan. The former couple agreed that their son would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year. In 2008, however, Stone challenged the agreement and sought to move Roan to Los Angeles with her, though a Los Angeles judge denied her request. Still, Stone and Roan remained close throughout his childhood.

In 2023, Stone opened up about losing custody of her son on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, saying it physically "broke her heart."

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," she shared. "It broke my heart."

In 2017, Roan and his younger brothers Laird and Quinn honored their mother’s love at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother's Day Luncheon. During their speech, Roan recalled his favorite piece of advice from Stone: "Treat others the way you would want to be treated and to put your best foot forward."

Two years later, Roan petitioned to change his surname to honor both of his parents.

Now 22 years old, Roan is pursuing acting and also posed for Odda magazine in 2020. According to his mother, he is even a "gifted glassblower."

Laird Vonne Stone, 18

Sharon Stone and son Laird Vonne Stone at the premiere of TNT's "Agent X" on October 20, 2015

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In May 2005, Stone adopted her second son, Laird.

"I have been trying to adopt a second child for years, with general fits and starts," Stone told PEOPLE at the time. "So I didn’t totally, totally believe it until he was in my arms."

Although Stone’s children aren’t typically seen in public, Laird has made a few red carpet appearances alongside his mother over the years. In 2017, Roan and Laird walked the red carpet for the premiere of A Little Something for Your Birthday.

That same year, Laird praised Stone as he and his brothers presented her with the Mother of the Year Award. "My mother deserves this award," Laird said. "I love you, mom,"

When Laird was 13 years old, Stone told PEOPLE that he ran cross-country and "comes home with mud all over him."

She also spoke of life at home with her three sons, saying, "I live in the same house I’ve had for 25 years, and I feel happy waking up in my house with my kids. They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic."

Quinn Kelly Stone, 16

Sharon Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone attend the Special Screening of Netflix's A Jazzman's Blues on September 16, 2022

Leon Bennett/Getty

Stone’s youngest son, Quinn, was born in June 2006. Like his older brothers, Quinn has also been to a few of his mom’s star-studded events. Quinn accompanied Stone to the Dior Homme Menswear fashion show when he was just 6 years old.

He’s also appeared on Stone’s Instagram feed. In 2021, Stone posted a collection of family throwback photos with the caption, "And then we were four."

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Stone shared that Quinn was the quarterback of his flag football team. "Today I got texted video clips of the game, and it’s such a thrill for me," she said.

The Basic Instincts actress has also been honest about the challenges of raising three sons as a single parent. "When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like," she once said. "You think, how am I ever going to do this all? It’s just a lot. Even with the help that we’re so blessed to be able to have, your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot."

However, she added, "This is a very good period of my life right now — my life is happy."

Related Articles
Duke Keaton, Honoree Diane Keaton, and Dexter Keaton attend the after party for American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at OHM Nightclub on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Diane Keaton's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Michael Douglas' Kids
Michael Douglas' 3 Children: Everything to Know
Anderson Cooper family
Anderson Cooper's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Katy Kass, Joan Collins and Tara Newley attend as auction house hosts champagne reception to preview a selection of the 1000-lot estate of the late author Jackie Collins ahead of the Los Angeles sale in May at Bonhams on May 3, 2017 in London, England
Joan Collins' 3 Children: Everything to Know
Jude Law Kids
Jude Law's Children: Everything to Know
Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, Al Pacino, and Julie Pacino
Al Pacino's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman's 4 Children: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Seth Gabel, Bryce Dallas Howard, Director Ron Howard, Cheryl Howard, Reed Cross Howard (R) and family attend Ron Howard's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ron Howard's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City
Dennis Quaid's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone Recalls Losing Custody of Son After 'Basic Instinct' Role: 'It Broke My Heart'
Sharon Stone and her late brother Patrick
Sharon Stone Shares Tribute to Her Late Brother 2 Months After His Death: 'Thinking of My Bro'
Katherine Short, Henry Short, Nancy Short, Martin Short and Oliver Short attend the after party for the opening night of "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me" at Tavern on the Green on August 17, 2006 in New York City
Martin Short's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Alison Hewson, honoree Bono, actress Eve Hewson, and Jordan Hewson attend Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Bono's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Richard Gere and his son Homer attend the New York Subway Series game between the Mets and Yannkees at Citi Field on June 26, 2009 in New York, New York
Richard Gere's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Panio Gianopoulos, Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald and Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos at the premiere of "Spirited" held at Alice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City
Molly Ringwald's 3 Children: Everything to Know