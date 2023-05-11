Sharon Stone's 3 Children: Everything to Know

Sharon Stone is an actress, author and loving mother of three.

She first became a mom in 2000 when she and her then-husband Phil Bronstein adopted their first child together, son Roan, 22. In 2005, she adopted her second son, Laird, 18, followed by her third son, Quinn, 16, a year later.

Stone has been open about the several tragedies she's endured throughout her life — both before and after becoming a mother — including multiple miscarriages.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone commented on a PEOPLE Instagram post in 2022. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

Despite her hardships, Stone continues to see her life experiences as lessons.

"I've survived everything — sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, a lightning strike," Stone said in an interview with AARP. "I don't have time to fool around. I'm here to be a healthy and present parent, a good daughter, and an engaged citizen. Everything else is just a distraction."

Sharon Stone Instagram

Now she’s passing these lessons on to her growing sons. Keep reading to learn more about Sharon Stone’s three children, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone, 22

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty

Stone's first child, Roan Joseph, was born on May 22, 2000.

After six years of marriage, Stone and Bronstein divorced in 2004 and were given joint custody of Roan. The former couple agreed that their son would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year. In 2008, however, Stone challenged the agreement and sought to move Roan to Los Angeles with her, though a Los Angeles judge denied her request. Still, Stone and Roan remained close throughout his childhood.

In 2023, Stone opened up about losing custody of her son on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, saying it physically "broke her heart."

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," she shared. "It broke my heart."



In 2017, Roan and his younger brothers Laird and Quinn honored their mother’s love at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother's Day Luncheon. During their speech, Roan recalled his favorite piece of advice from Stone: "Treat others the way you would want to be treated and to put your best foot forward."

Two years later, Roan petitioned to change his surname to honor both of his parents.

Now 22 years old, Roan is pursuing acting and also posed for Odda magazine in 2020. According to his mother, he is even a "gifted glassblower."



Laird Vonne Stone, 18

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In May 2005, Stone adopted her second son, Laird.

"I have been trying to adopt a second child for years, with general fits and starts," Stone told PEOPLE at the time. "So I didn’t totally, totally believe it until he was in my arms."

Although Stone’s children aren’t typically seen in public, Laird has made a few red carpet appearances alongside his mother over the years. In 2017, Roan and Laird walked the red carpet for the premiere of A Little Something for Your Birthday.

That same year, Laird praised Stone as he and his brothers presented her with the Mother of the Year Award. "My mother deserves this award," Laird said. "I love you, mom,"

When Laird was 13 years old, Stone told PEOPLE that he ran cross-country and "comes home with mud all over him."

She also spoke of life at home with her three sons, saying, "I live in the same house I’ve had for 25 years, and I feel happy waking up in my house with my kids. They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic."

Quinn Kelly Stone, 16

Leon Bennett/Getty

Stone’s youngest son, Quinn, was born in June 2006. Like his older brothers, Quinn has also been to a few of his mom’s star-studded events. Quinn accompanied Stone to the Dior Homme Menswear fashion show when he was just 6 years old.

He’s also appeared on Stone’s Instagram feed. In 2021, Stone posted a collection of family throwback photos with the caption, "And then we were four."

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Stone shared that Quinn was the quarterback of his flag football team. "Today I got texted video clips of the game, and it’s such a thrill for me," she said.

The Basic Instincts actress has also been honest about the challenges of raising three sons as a single parent. "When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like," she once said. "You think, how am I ever going to do this all? It’s just a lot. Even with the help that we’re so blessed to be able to have, your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot."

However, she added, "This is a very good period of my life right now — my life is happy."

