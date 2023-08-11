All About Sam Hunt's Daughter Lucy (and His Baby on the Way!)

Sam Hunt is looking forward to being a father of two.

The country singer and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are currently parents to one daughter, Lucy Louise, whom they welcomed in May 2022. Fowler had filed for divorce from Hunt while she was pregnant with Lucy, claiming he was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery in documents obtained by PEOPLE, but withdrew her complaint a few weeks before giving birth.

The two have since reconciled, and in April 2023, Hunt told fans at his Resorts World Theatre concert in Las Vegas that he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

Hunt has shared that fatherhood helped put things into perspective, especially after he quickly rose to fame at 28 years old.

“It grew me up in a lot of ways and I think it stunted my growth in a lot of ways,” he told ET Canada in July 2023. “There were years where maybe I didn't realize how much growing up I had needed to do. And having a child forces you to do that."

"[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general,” the former college quarterback told Audacy's Katie & Company in September 2022. “I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight."

Lucy, whom Hunt often refers to as “Lu,” has helped her dad to loosen up the way he approached songwriting rather than overanalyzing or trying to “control every little thing.”

“She’s definitely put things in perspective in terms of just relaxing and enjoying and not letting my life completely revolve around writing songs or my career and where it’s going,” he told multiple outlets during a May roundtable interview.

Here's everything to know about Sam Hunt’s daughter, Lucy Louise, and his baby on the way.

Lucy Louise, 1

Hunt and Fowler’s first child, daughter Lucy Louise, was born in May 2022. Her first and middle monikers are both family names, with Hunt joking to Katie & Company that he liked “old lady names."

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer announced Lucy's birth during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He held back tears as he shared how his infant daughter had already changed him.

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town,” he shared in a video captured by Music Mayhem magazine. “It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks.”

The “Take Your Time” singer told Katie & Company that he was spending his spare time "hanging out with my new baby girl as much as possible."

"Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing," he said. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home I make sure not to miss any of it. So I've been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad."

In November 2022, Hunt released a music video for “Start Nowhere,” an uptempo track co-written before he learned he would be a father, full of clips from old home movies. Family had been on his mind a lot since welcoming Lucy, and watching the nostalgic footage helped reconnect him with the important things in life.

"Having a child myself and seeing my parents at my age now raising me, it's a whole existential experience," he told PEOPLE. "I don't think I would've forced myself to sit down and actually watch all that stuff if I hadn't been trying to put together a music video. It all was a big full circle moment for me."

Lucy would later show up in a music video herself, appearing alongside her parents in the March 2023 video for Hunt’s song “Generations.”

Hunt relishes time spent watching his daughter grow and learn, with Lucy starting to “perk up” and recognize his voice, “especially if she’s fed and napped.”

“I went to hand her off to the babysitter the other day, and she grabbed onto parts of my shirt to hang on. And that was a special little moment,” Hunt told reporters in March 2023. “So I think she’s becoming more aware of Dad.”

The country star rarely shares photos of his family, but around Lucy’s first birthday, he gave fans a peek at his private life by sharing a slideshow that included adorable snaps of him and his daughter. He captioned the Instagram post, "She is worth far more than rubies."

Lucy has also popped up in a couple of social media videos. At two months old, she could be seen swaddled up as Hunt spent time with his extended family for the Fourth of July, with her famous dad writing, “Wake me up early, be good to my dogs and teach my children to pray 🇺🇸.”

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Hunt posted a video of Lucy saying “dada” off camera as he strums a guitar, later telling outlets that “it melts my heart every time she started saying that.”

“I’ve just been in heaven the past few months,” he added.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler's Baby on the Way

Hunt told Katie & Company that fatherhood was "a life-changing deal, a bucket-list deal" and that he was looking forward to "having, hopefully, some more.”

"I waited until having my first one, but I'm trying to have as many as I can before I age out, before we age out,” he continued.

That wish came true not long after. A rep for Hunt confirmed to PEOPLE in April 2023 that he and his wife were expecting their second child together. The “Take Your Time” singer revealed the exciting news at his Las Vegas concert at the Resorts World Theatre on April 21, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“We’re just walking on air right now because we’ve got another baby on the way,” Hunt told ET Canada. “Things are just going our way right now.”

Even work hasn't gotten in the way of quality time with his family, as Fowler and Lucy joined Hunt during his Summer on the Outskirts 2023 tour.

“I know it can be hard on mom and baby out there on the road cause the accommodations aren’t quite in the routines," Hunt told Country Now. "So I’m gonna try to make it as comfortable as I can ‘cause I would really love for them to join me as much as they’re up."