Published on July 21, 2023 09:15AM EDT
Barbie doll created in 1959 is displayed during an exhibition dedicated to the Barbie doll
Photo:

Chesnot/Getty

When Ruth Handler created Barbie and Ken, she named them after two special people in her life: her kids. 

Ruth and her husband Elliot Handler, with whom she founded Mattel, were the parents of two children, a daughter named Barbara and a son named Kenneth.

Ruth and Elliot were actually high school sweethearts before they married in 1938 and moved to Los Angeles shortly after. 

Almost a decade later, they founded Mattel with their business partner Harold “Matt” Matson in 1945. In addition to serving as the co-founder of the toy manufacturing and entertainment company, Ruth also served as the president of Mattel from 1945 until 1973. 

Most recently, Barbara gave her seal of approval of the Barbie movie, specifically praising Margot Robbie’s role as the popular doll. 

Here’s everything to know about Ruth’s children. 

Barbara inspired her mom to make Barbie 

Handler was inspired to create Barbie after watching her daughter Barbara, the namesake of the doll, and her friends play with paper dolls. “I discovered something very important: They were using these dolls to project their dreams of their own futures as adult women.… Wouldn’t it be great if we could take that play pattern and three-dimensionalize it?” she recalled in her memoir. 

Barbara and Kenneth “hated” being known as the inspiration behind Barbie and Ken

A portrait of Ruth and Elliott Handler, the couple who introduced the Barbie doll in 1959, holding a Barbie and Ken do

Bettmann / Getty

During an interview with BBC, Ruth explained that her daughter Barbara, who was 18 when Barbie came out, “hated being known as the inspiration for the Barbie doll.” 

“It was just very odd – people were coming up to me, asking me for my autograph,” Barbara explained. “When people came up and say to me, ‘Oh, you're the real Barbie,’ I couldn't understand it because that's just a name that was given to the doll, but a lot of people thought that they modeled it after me and they made it look like me, and that I was supposed to be it. That's not true.” 

Ruth’s son Kenneth had similar emotions to being the namesake behind Ken, telling the Los Angeles Times he’s nothing like the doll. “Ken doll is Malibu,” he told the publication in 1989. “He goes to the beach and surfs. He is all these perfect American things.” Meanwhile, Kenneth described himself as “a real nerd,” who “played the piano and went to movies with subtitles” in high school. 

Kenneth was a director 

While his parents made a name for themselves in the toy industry, Kenneth made a name for himself in the film industry. He was a screenwriter, director, and film composer, best known for helming Delivery Boys and A Place Without Parents.

Kenneth’s daughter was the namesake behind the Stacie doll

Kenneth and his wife Suzie Handler, who he married in 1963, had three children together, one of whom was the namesake behind Barbie’s younger sister, Stacie, per IMDb. The Todd and Cheryl dolls were also named after Ruth’s grandchildren, per The Washington Post

Kenneth died in June 1994

Kenneth died on June 11, 1994 from a brain tumor, as reported by The Guardian. His mother Ruth died April 27, 2002, and his father Elliott died nine years later on July 21, 2011 at the age of 95.

Barbara approves of Margot Robbie’s role as Barbie 

Barbara Handler Segal, whose mother, Ruth Handler, created and named the Barbie doll after her, is surrounded by school children during a ceremony in which her hand and footprints were placed in wet cement in front of the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard 13 November 2002 in Hollywood, CA.

LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty

Following the release of the Barbie trailer, Barbara spoke with TMZ, where she gave her seal of approval to Margot Robbie’s role. The publication noted that she thought the trailer was “super cute and she's especially liking Margot's voice.” She added that while never thought the Barbie doll would inspire a full Hollywood production, she thinks her mother would be proud to see the doll come to life on the screen.

