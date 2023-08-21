All About Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Father-Daughter Relationship

Ron Cephas Jones’ legacy lives on through his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.

On Aug. 19, a representative for the Ron Cephas Jones confirmed his death to PEOPLE: “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement continued. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

The statement concluded, “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones,” the statement concluded.

Following the news of her father’s death, Jasmine paid tribute to him on her Instagram Story, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo, which shows Jasmine resting her head on her dad’s shoulder.

While the Emmy-winning actor was well-known for playing Randall’s dad William on This Is Us, his daughter has an established career of her own, notably originating the role of Peggy Schuyler in Broadway’s Hamilton.

Over the years, Ron and Jasmine shared many sweet moments together as they supported each other in their various career endeavors. In 2020, the two made history at the Emmy Awards as the first father-daughter duo to garner major wins in the same year.

Here’s everything the two shared about their father-daughter relationship.

Jasmine Cephas Jones’ parents were separated when she grew up

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

During a previous interview with Essence in 2020, Ron opened up about his relationship with Jasmine’s mother, Kim Lesley. Though the two were separated when Jasmine was growing up, he noted that they made co-parenting a priority early on.

“It took sacrifices on both sides and … therapy,” he told the publication. “We were separate parents but we were committed to being parents. We’re proud of her success but, more than anything, she’s happy and she’s healthy. And that’s really all a parent can ask for.”

In addition to attending various events together, including the 2017 Emmy Awards and the 2022 Tony Awards, Ron and Kim have shared many sweet tributes to each other on social media over the years.

In January, Kim wished her “beloved Ron” a happy birthday, sharing a photo of them at the Tony Awards. Meanwhile, Ron previously wished Kim a happy Mother’s Day in 2022, writing, “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY KIM!!!! (One) LoveandLight Always Family.Blessed with infinite unconditional LOVE!”

They previously shared the screen together

In 2018, Ron and Jasmine costarred in the romantic comedy Dog Days, which followed the intertwining lives of dogs and their owners in Los Angeles.

Speaking with Essence in 2020, Ron opened up about how excited he was to share the screen with Jasmine, noting how she used to accompany him to auditions when she was a little girl. “To see her today makes me extremely proud,” he told the publication.

They made history at the Emmys

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In 2020, Ron and Jasmine made history at the Emmy Awards as they become the first father-daughter duo in Emmy history to win in the same year, as reported by Deadline at the time. Ron took home outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role on This Is Us, while Jasmine won outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for her role in Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

Ron Cephas Jones was a huge supporter of Jasmine Cephas Jones’ career

Following Jasmine’s first Emmy win in 2020, Ron couldn’t help but sing his daughter’s praises during the virtual backstage press room. “As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment,” he told reporters.

“Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it, to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream,” he added.

Jasmine Cephas Jones was dad Ron Cephas Jones’ biggest fan

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jasmine was also very supportive of her father's work, walking many red carpets alongside him through the years. In November 2022, Jasmine attended the opening night of his Broadway play Clyde's. Following the show, Jasmine showed her support on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her dad from the event. “I wept the whole entire time. Go see @clydesbroadway,” she wrote.

Ron Cephas Jones nicknamed Jasmine Cephas Jones “Bird”

In honor of Jasmine’s birthday in July 2022, Ron posted a precious tribute on Instagram, in which he shared his nickname for his daughter. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRIDE AND JOY!!!!!! Jasmine Cephas Jones/aka BIRD!!!! Celebrating You!! Love you🎶Forever-Ever? Forever-Ever🎶. ❤️🎶🎭🌞🆙🎥🌎🥁👊🏾😘🍾🌟🎉💐👑🎼🎁🎂🎺🎂🙏🏾xoxo Dad.🐈‍⬛,” he captioned a gallery of throwback photos.

Jasmine previously explained the meaning behind the sweet nickname in 2020 ahead of the release of her EP Blue Bird, noting that her dad nicknamed her “Bird” after jazz musician Charlie Parker.