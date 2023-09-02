Chris Pine's Dad: All About His Relationship with 'CHiPs' Actor Robert Pine

Like father, like son! Actor Chris Pine has followed in his dad Robert Pine’s talented footsteps. Although Robert is best know for appearing in the TV series of the 1970s and '80s, CHiPs, Chris’ mother, Gwynne Gilford, is also a former actress who starred in the 1987 He-Man film, Masters of the Universe.

Both Chris and Robert have long admired each other’s work. Robert told PEOPLE back in 2009, "I couldn't be prouder. He's an incredibly hard worker."

Chris is equally proud of his father’s impressive career.

"My dad's had a hell of a career," the Don’t Worry Darling actor told IndieWire in April 2022. "He got his SAG card in '64. Was under contract at Universal. Got paid to be an actor, got paid to take horseback riding lessons. He was on The Virginian, Gunsmoke, The Love Boat."

He continued, “He was in The Graduate. My father was in The Graduate! When Dustin Hoffman goes to the fraternity to find out where Katharine Ross is getting married, there's a shot of Dustin talking to some guys in a bathroom, and good old Bob Pine is there. Then they cut back to Dustin and I think my father is the one that's answering him."

Here's everything to know about Star Trek star Chris Pine’s dad, Robert Pine.

He is married to actress Gwynne Gilford

Robert is married to his wife, actress, writer and psychotherapist Gwynne Gilford, who starred in the 1987 He-Man film, Masters of the Universe.

The couple have been married over 50 years and are still going strong. Gwynne played Robert’s on-screen wife on CHiPs, where she starred as Betty Getraer.

During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children together: daughter Katherine, a clinical psychologist, and son Chris.

Chris has also been influenced by his mother’s acting career. In March 2023, he shared with PEOPLE the best career advice she ever gave him: "'There are no asterisks on the bottom of the screens,'" he said. "So no matter how hard the day was, or if it was raining, or if you were sick, no one's gonna care."

Robert started acting in high school but studied to be a doctor in college

Robert grew up in New York state and attended Scarsdale High School in Westchester County, where he first found his love for acting in school plays before graduating in 1959, according to his official biography.

Although Robert was bit by the acting bug in high school, he did not immediately pursue it as a career. Instead, he attended Ohio Wesleyan University and majored in pre-med to become a doctor.

After he graduated in 1963, his passion for acting was reignited while starring in a summer show on Nantucket Island, where he was discovered by playwright Robert Anderson.

Robert has a prolific career in both theater and film acting

Robert began his career by guest starring on many shows like The Virginian, Wagon Train and Bob Hope Chrysler Theatre. After a few movies roles as well — most notably in Munster, Go Home — and more TV stints, Robert landed his biggest role as a no-nonsense cop in NBC series CHiPs. The show ran for six years between 1977-1983.

Although he has had an extensive career in film and television, he has also remained dedicated to acting in theater productions. He appears in classical works produced in Glendale, California, at the Antaeus Theatre.

Robert is an activist

His role on CHiPs also inspired him to get involved in charity work. He supports the CHP 11-99 Foundation, dedicated to assisting California Highway Patrol employees and providing scholarships to their children. It’s an organization that his official biography notes “he holds a great fondness and admiration for since his CHiPs days.”

Chris originally didn't want to follow in his father's acting footsteps

The Wonder Woman star was not initially interested in pursuing a career in acting.

"I never had a passion for acting, acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life. It seemed to be fated and it made a lot of sense," Chris told IndieWire in April 2022.

He went on to share more about his father’s influence growing up, and his early introduction to Hollywood. “This is just the Pine family lore addendum, but he met [iconic comedian] Jonathan Winters and they got very close,” Pine said. “So when I was a kid, every once in a while, Jonathan Winters would call, but Jonathan being Jonathan would be playing a character and he would go on these 20-minute monologues, like, ‘Now this is Fern Cappadocia from Warner Bros. marketing. Is Bob Pine there?’ He’d just go on and on and on making up these f—- stories.”

Chris and Robert hosted the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala together

Chris and Robert put their talents to good use in October 2022 when they co-hosted the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala together.

“To be in a position to give back, whether it be financially speaking or with your time, is a great luxury,” Chris told ABC on the red carpet. “To be able to share that with my father and be able to go in and read stories to the kids has been fantastic.”

Robert added, “You’re asked to do these things — there are easy ‘yeses’ and harder ‘yeses’ — and this is such an easy ‘yes.’ I mean, why not? To bring some joy to these kids is a privilege to be able to do it.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Robert expressed his joy about co-hosting with his son. "I mean it's a pleasure and you know, fortunately, we have a wonderful family and we've gotten along well together. You know, usually when kids grow up, they don't want to see their parents anymore, really," he shared.

Chris supported Robert at the premiere of his dad’s series 'Five Days at Memorial'

Chris walked the red carpet with his dad Robert in August 2022 at the premiere of his Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial. They posed for pictures together (and sported long, matching hair), showing their support and love for one another.

Chris learned a lot from seeing his father act

Chris grew up watching his father on TV and in films, and previously shared with PEOPLE what he learned along the way.

“I learned that life is not always wine and roses," Chris said. "As a working actor, there are the fouler times. Then there are those times that are really great. It’s just a matter of keeping a head on your shoulders, keeping a sense of humor, and looking ahead.”