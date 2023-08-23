All About Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is the loving father of daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

The former couple welcomed Dream to the family in November 2016, and it was love at first sight for Rob. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that he was hoping to have a son when he learned Chyna was pregnant, but becoming a girl dad ended up being the best surprise.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way,” he captioned a now-deleted Instagram photo of him kissing Dream. “I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend.”

The more Dream grows, the closer she becomes with her dad. Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian raved about their sweet relationship on The Kardashians in 2023, calling him “the best dad I know.”

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs,” she said. “I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him."

Dream Kardashian. Rob Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star’s daughter is surrounded by love on both sides of the family, and matriarch Kris Jenner is thrilled to see how her son has blossomed as a father. “It’s been something that is spectacular because he is so happy, he is so excited, and he wants to share it with everybody. It’s great,” she told reporters in 2016. “It makes me so happy. That’s what life is all about.”

While Chyna doesn't post about Dream on Instagram often, when she does, it's with a lot of pride. "Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys. 🩷🥹," she captioned photos of her daughter enjoying a slushie and sitting at a fountain in August 2023. She also posted rare snaps of them together in honor of Dream's kindergarten graduation earlier in June.

So, who is Rob Kardashian's daughter? Get to know Dream Kardashian, whom Rob calls “the best gift of all," below.

Rob and Chyna welcomed Dream in November 2016

Rob Kardashian holding baby Dream. Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Rob and Chyna welcomed their first child together, daughter Dream Kardashian, on Nov. 10, 2016.

“Rob was so emotional,” a source told PEOPLE about the special day. “He started crying when he saw his daughter. He’s been waiting for this moment for such a long time! She already has him wrapped around her finger.”

Rob was over the moon about his bundle of joy, and he sang the praises of his then-girlfriend Chyna on Instagram. “Today was amazing … I am so lucky!! Thank you @blacchyna for having our baby and being so strong! I love you so much and can’t wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and appreciate both of you.“

While Rob was “a little nervous” to begin taking care of his baby, an insider told PEOPLE he “got used to” it quickly.

“He seems very eager to learn how to care for her,” said the source. “He is changing diapers and is very hands-on. He keeps saying that Dream is the most beautiful baby he has ever seen.”

Not long after delivering Dream, Rob’s family came to visit. “I went and met her the day [she was born],” sister Kendall Jenner shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s a dream — she’s so beautiful. He’s so happy and it makes me so happy I could literally cry. He’s like, the cutest. I love it.”

Dream’s name is special to her parents

Dream Kardashian smiles in a golf cart. Rob Kardashian Instagram

Many of the Kardashian kids have unique names, and Rob’s daughter is no different. But how did the couple land on the moniker?

"Rob and Chyna had the name Dream for a long time," a source told PEOPLE in 2016. "They named her Dream because they've always said she's a dream come true."

Dream is Rob’s tiny twin

Dream Kardashian wearing a 'Robert' t-shirt. Rob Kardashian Instagram

From the day Dream was born, people immediately began drawing comparisons between her and her famous father. “I know everyone’s saying that’s my twin but that’s def your nose Chy,” Rob wrote on Instagram.

However, the Arthur George founder still loves that Dream looks a lot like him. “Dream is the spitting image of Rob,” a source close to the new parents told PEOPLE. “She looks exactly like him and Rob is thrilled. She’s like his mini-me.”

Rob even shared a photo of Dream wearing one of his childhood shirts in 2021, and the resemblance was uncanny. "She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child,” he joked on Instagram. Dream smiled for the camera with a thumbs-up.

Rob and Chyna are dedicated to co-parenting

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian pose with Minnie Mouse. Blac Chyna Instagram

Rob and Chyna (whose real name is Angela White) had an on-and-off relationship until they officially broke up in 2017. The pair originally agreed to joint custody, but various public battles have made their co-parenting relationship tumultuous at times.

In 2019, Rob tweeted that “Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.” Chyna added that “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Things took a turn in 2019 when Rob spoke out against Chyna for leaving Dream with a nanny while she went on vacation instead of with Rob. He filed to strip Chyna of primary custody in January 2020, claiming she was “out of control.” The documents show that Chyna was “shocked” by the emergency filing, which was later denied.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne M. Ciani, told PEOPLE in a statement, “All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian … The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine.”

Then, in 2022, Chyna moved forward with a lawsuit against the Kardashians she filed in 2017, claiming they were responsible for her E! reality series Rob & Chyna being canceled after one season. Later that year, a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna.

Despite the legal troubles, an insider told PEOPLE Rob "tries to ignore any drama with Blac Chyna" and is "focused on being a great dad" to Dream. "Rob's family really loves her," the insider added. "Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. She brings him a lot of joy."

Most recently, Chyna opened up about her evolving co-parenting relationship with Rob. The model shared that she's on good terms with him.

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," she said on Entertainment Tonight. "As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

She has one big brother

Dream Kardashian with her brother King Cairo Stevenson. Blac Chyna/Instagram

Dream is the younger of two children. She has an older brother named King Cairo Stevenson, whom Chyna welcomed with rapper Tyga on Oct. 16, 2012.

Dream and King appear to be very close. In 2022, Chyna shared a photo of Dream riding on King’s back while wearing matching blue flannel shirts. “Never a dull moment,” she captioned the shot.

The siblings love dancing together, and Chyna posted a sweet video of the two having a dance-off while wearing matching holiday jammies in 2022. The trio have also enjoyed trips together, like when they visited Legoland in 2017.

Dream has a special relationship with aunt Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and Dream Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Dream is surrounded by love from her extended family, but she shares a special connection with her aunt Khloé. “After Rob and Chyna split, Khloé stepped up even more to help out,” an insider explained to PEOPLE. “Khloé is very understanding and loves Dream a lot. She always felt protective of Dream.”

Their relationship has only gotten stronger through the years. "Dream and I are particularly close,” Khloé shared on Instagram in 2023. “My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

Khloé even helped plan Dream’s 6th birthday on an episode of The Kardashians. "I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," she said on the show. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from … I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream.”

While fans took that as a dig at Chyna, Khloé clarified that she “wholeheartedly believes” that it “takes a village to raise a child” and that she’s “proud that we have a family that can lean on one another.”

Chyna supported that sentiment in her own response. "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day,” she told TMZ in July 2023. “Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity … I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for.”

She’s best friends with her cousin True Thompson

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé’s special relationship with Dream led to stronger family ties. Dream shares a close friendship with her daughter True Thompson, whom Khloé welcomed with ex Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé wanted her own children for years before True was born,” an insider told PEOPLE in February 2020. “This hasn’t changed since True was born. Dream is often at Khloé’s house. Now it’s even better because True and Dream can play together.”

In fact, “True and Dream are best friends” now, another source told PEOPLE. “[They] love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much. Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

The trio loves to spend time together, whether they’re dancing around at a sleepover, hanging out at the Good American store or choreographing performances. The girls also love wearing matching outfits whenever they can.

“True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship,” Khloé wrote on Instagram.

Dream loves to dance

Dream Kardashian. Rob Kardashian Instagram

Dream loves to dance, whether with her cousins, aunts or brother. She took her talents pro in 2022 when she performed in her very first dance recital.

"Today was incredible!” Khloé wrote alongside photos and videos from the big day on Instagram. “Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls!"