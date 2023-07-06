Ricky Martin's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Ricky Martin may have a longstanding music career, but his role as a father to his four children is the most rewarding for him.

Martin has long been open about his desire to have a large family and how the world hasn't always made it easy due to his sexuality. "Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of 'I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy," he once told Out magazine.

Martin started his family as a single dad when he became a single father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14, born via surrogate in 2008. In 2017, Martin married artist Jwan Yosef. "My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family," Martin told Out magazine about his blended family. "This is a beautiful sense of freedom."

A few years later, the couple welcomed their own children, daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3, via surrogate just nine months apart.

The singer enjoys spending time with his children and has said he "would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family."

He has said previously that he's not opposed to having more children. "There's moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'Okay, maybe we're fine at six [people in the family],' " Martin said in 2020.

In July 2023, Martin and Yosef announced that they were divorcing after six years of marriage. In a statement, they shared that their children would be their main focus amidst their split.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children," it read in part.

Here is everything to know about Ricky Martin's four children.

Matteo, 14

The first arrival in the pair of fraternal twins, Matteo was born via surrogate on Aug. 9, 2008, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz. Matteo's name was special to Martin, meaning "gift from God." As a baby, Martin noted that Matteo was very active and alert.

Now that he's older, Matteo is beginning to get involved in all the exciting aspects of his dad's career and potentially following in his footsteps. In June 2022, Matteo joined Martin on the set of his music video, and the proud dad shared a snap of the father-son moment on Instagram. "Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," he captioned a photo of Matteo sitting in the director's chair and giving a thumbs-up.

Martin is supportive of his son's desire to pursue the arts, which he credits to his own dad. "When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful, Dad, for that, for just coming with me on this journey, so I have to do the same," Martin once said about the potential for his kids to follow in his footsteps.

"I have the experience," he added. "I will clean the path for them."

Having children interested in the arts creates a unique dynamic at home; Martin has said that his kids also happen to be his biggest critics.

"They tell me, 'Dad, yesterday was better than today. What's going on with your singing?' They are very honest, and I appreciate it," Martin told Access in November 2020. "[They say], 'I like the dance that you did yesterday. Today was a little bit weak, Dad.' This is what's happening in this house."

Valentino, 14

Matteo's twin brother, Valentino, was also born on Aug. 9, 2008, minutes after his brother, weighing 5 lbs. 6 oz. Valentino's name also has a special meaning: "brave one." According to his dad, as a baby, Valentino loved to sleep. "I call him Mr. Peace and Love because he's so chill and serene," Martin told PEOPLE at the time.

Now, as a teenager, Valentino is interested in video content and hopes to one day be a YouTuber.

"Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," Martin said in a 2020 interview for Extra.

Valentino and Matteo became big brothers when their younger siblings Lucia and Renn were born in 2018 and 2019. "You know what? They're great nannies," Martin told PEOPLE of his twin sons. "They become big brothers automatically. They see a baby and they just want to protect them."

For the twins' 14th birthday in August 2022, Martin, Valentino and Matteo celebrated with a day of surfing. Martin shared a carousel of beachy photos on Instagram, writing in Spanish, "Great beach day ! Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. 🎉. Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves 🏄 ♀️. I'm the luckiest dad in the world."

In February 2023, Martin shared a photo of Valentino looking all grown up as he got a haircut. In the photo, he sported a mustache and looked like the spitting image of his dad. "Baby no more," Martin captioned the post.



Lucia, 4

Ricky Martin and daughter Lucia. Ricky Martin/Instagram

Martin's only daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef, was born on Dec. 24, 2018, via surrogate — the same day the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer was born 47 years earlier.

Martin and Yosef announced the arrival of their daughter on New Year's Eve 2018 on Instagram. "Both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life," read the caption.

Seven months after Lucia's birth, Martin shared the first full photo of his baby girl. "La luz de mis ojos," Martin captioned the photo, which translates to: "the light of my eyes."

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, Martin discussed what it was like to have a daughter after raising two boys. “They just gravitate towards you. They’re Daddy’s little girl. It’s real,” he said.

Martin gave another rare glimpse of his daughter on her third birthday in December 2021. He shared photos of him and Lucia walking along the beach together and an adorable video of Lucia running into Martin's arms.

"This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me," Martin wrote in the caption. "The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter."

Renn, 3

Ricky Martin Instagram

Just nine months after welcoming Lucia, Martin and Yosef welcomed their son, Renn Martin-Yosef, via surrogate on Oct. 29, 2019. The couple announced his birth on Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves cradling the newborn, captioned: "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born."

In his 2020 interview with Out magazine, Martin opened up about how parenting two young children this time around was different than with his twins.

"Listen, I became a daddy when I was 35; it's not the same thing when you're 48. You need the energy!" he said. "And I'm strong, trust me, I'm healthy — I'm carrying two babies at the same time and the stroller and the backpack — but it's a lot. It's a big responsibility."

While Martin generally keeps all of his children out of the spotlight, he has shared a few rare photos of his youngest, and even for a toddler, Renn appears to have a lot of personality.

When he was just 5 months old, Martin shared photos of baby Renn making hilarious facial expressions. He referred to his youngest in the caption as "the baby of the house."

Martin showcased Renn's playful personality again in a January 2021 post, which showed the singer planting a kiss on Renn's cheek as he hung upside down over his dad and smiled. "My wizard. He does with me what he wants," Martin's caption read, translated from Spanish.

