All About Rafael Nadal's Son

Rafael Nadal is a father to one baby boy.

The tennis star — who holds 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles — shares his first and only child with his wife, Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple welcomed him in October 2022 in the town where they reside in Spain.

Nadal first revealed that he and his wife would be expanding their family during a press conference in Palma de Mallorca in June 2022. "If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," he said at the time.

The Spanish tennis pro said he kept the pregnancy news under wraps for as long as he did, because he prefers to keep details on his personal life private. But he did share a few details at the time about what might lie ahead for him as a parent and athlete.

"I don't know what will change in my life because I don't have experience, but I don't think it will change my professional life," he said of becoming a father.

Nadal and his wife wed in October 2019 after dating for 14 years. In a rare glimpse into his home life in 2017, Nadal discussed wanting to expand his family.

"I would love to have children: boys, girls… I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it," he told The Sun. "I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [traveling] throughout the year and having children] is ideal."

Read on for everything to know about Nadal's son.



He was born in October 2022

Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty

Nadal and Perelló welcomed a baby boy, their first child together, on Oct. 8, 2022. According to APand Spanish media reports, he was born in a clinic on Mallorca, an island in Spain where the couple lives.

On Oct. 13, Nadal shared an update with his followers on Twitter about how he and his family are doing following the birth of his son.

“Hello everyone. After a few days and many messages of love, I just wanted to thank you all!" he wrote in Spanish. “We are very happy and all very well! A big hug.”

Nadal and Perelló did not publicly share the name of their son, however, several outlets including CNN have reported it to be Rafael Nadal Perelló.

He was born two weeks after one of Nadal's most memorable matches

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The arrival of their baby boy came two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend and rival Roger Federer, who at 41 capped off his career in a doubles match alongside Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup in London in September 2022.

Facing off against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2, Nadal and the new retiree fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, as ESPN reported. But it was the outpouring of love for Federer that made it a memorable night and the end to what Federer called "a perfect journey."



He travels with Nadal to tennis matches

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Image

Nadal has been spotted out and about with his little one while traveling to different locations for his tournaments.

In January 2023, the tennis player was seen pushing a baby stroller in the airport as he left the Australian Open. He was also photographed holding his child as he and his wife went sightseeing in Sydney Harbor.



He's kept out of the public eye

TPN/Getty Images

Despite his rare sightings alongside his famous father, Nadal chooses to keep his baby's personal life private. Even before his son was born, the tennis star explained to reporters why he kept his wife's pregnancy under wraps for a while before announcing the exciting news.

"I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," the famed tennis player said at the time. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."

