Pippa Middleton's 3 Children: All About Arthur, Grace and Rose

Pippa Middleton and her royal sister are both mothers of three!

Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, share children Arthur, 4, Grace, 2, and Rose, 1, who are first cousins with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in 2018, one year after she and Matthews tied the knot at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

In a column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine — where she publicly confirmed her pregnancy news — Pippa shared that, unlike her sister, she did not suffer from Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

"I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal," she wrote.

The mother of three spoke openly about staying fit during pregnancy, incorporating various forms of exercise into her routine, including swimming and tennis.

"I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy," she wrote in Waitrose Kitchen.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in 2017. UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty

Although the mom of three has tackled serious athletic feats, including running marathons and skiing the world’s longest downhill race, she opened up to fitness brand HOKA in 2021 about how her fitness priorities have changed since welcoming children.

"Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before,” she said. “My running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!"

Following the birth of Pippa and Matthews' third child in June 2022, a source told PEOPLE that the family of five was planning a move to a village near Buckleberry, where Pippa grew up and her parents still live. The new home is also about 50 minutes from Windsor, where Prince William and Princess Kate relocated with their children in the summer of 2022.

Here is everything to know about Pippa Middleton’s three children and the private life she leads with them.



Arthur, 4

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton at St George's Chapel in 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa and Matthews welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, on Oct. 15, 2018. He weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz., and was born at 1:58 p.m. local time in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed their three children.

Arthur’s birth made the Prince and Princess of Wales (then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) an uncle and aunt for the first time. The pair released a statement the following day announcing that they were “thrilled” for the new family.

The newborn also became the fourth grandchild of Michael and Carole Middleton — and he shares a name with his grandfather.

Arthur’s middle name, Michael, is both Pippa’s father’s name and the name of Matthews’ brother, who died at age 22 as he climbed Mount Everest in 1999.

Shortly after giving birth, Pippa shared that her son already shared her enjoyment of physical activity.

“Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water,” she wrote in Waitrose Kitchen magazine. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

She also penned in Waitrose Weekend that as he became more mobile, the pair would frequent their local baby gym.

“Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills,” she said. “I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit."

Upon entering toddlerhood, Pippa revealed that her son has taken to the great outdoors.

"Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son — he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs,” she wrote in her piece for HOKA.

Grace, 2

Pippa Middleton attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service in 2021. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa and Matthews welcomed their second child and first daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane, on March 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. She was born at 4:22 a.m. local time and weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz.

Grace joined big brother Arthur, who was 2 at the time, and became Carole and Michael's fifth grandchild.

Grace’s middle names honor both sets of grandmothers. Jane is in honor of Matthews’ mother, Jane Matthews, and Elizabeth pays tribute to Pippa’s mom, Carole Elizabeth Middleton. Elizabeth is also Kate’s middle name.

"The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE about the birth.

Carole was the first to confirm that Pippa and Matthews were expecting their second child. During a December 2020 interview with Good Housekeeping U.K., she hinted at an impending arrival, saying, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Rose, 1

Pippa Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in 2022. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Pippa and Matthews welcomed their third child, daughter Rose, in June 2022. News of Pippa’s pregnancy became public when she showed off her baby bump in a bright green dress during the 2022 “Party at the Palace” concert for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Rose became the Middletons’ sixth grandchild, and her moniker ranked in the 68th spot of baby girl names of 2021 in England, according to NameBerry. Her name is derived from the Latin "rosa," which refers to the flower. Roses are also the birth flowers for the month of June.

The little one has a sweet connection to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, who also has a flower-inspired name. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their baby girl Princess Lilibet after Harry's grandmother (Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname), but they call her Lili.

Pippa and Matthews have not publicly commented on their youngest’s arrival and have opted to “lead a quiet life,” something they have been looking forward to, a source told PEOPLE around the time of their wedding.

