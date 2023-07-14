All About Philip Rivers' 9 Children (and Baby on the Way!)

Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany Rivers, have a large enough family to start a football team.

The former NFL player married his middle school sweetheart in 2001 after his freshman year of college at North Carolina State University. The following year, Tiffany gave birth to their first child, Halle, and by 2019, the couple had welcomed eight more children.

In July 2023, Philip and Tiffany announced they're growing their family once more, as Tiffany is pregnant with the pair's tenth child. During an interview with AL, the former quarterback revealed that he and Tiffany are expecting a baby boy in the fall.

"We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy," he said.

For the parents of nine, faith and family come before football. Philip was raised as a devout Catholic, and Tiffany converted ahead of their wedding; the couple has also raised their children in the faith. Before retiring from the NFL in 2021, he played 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (formerly of San Diego) and one season with the Indianapolis Colts.



In 2019, Philip shared his best parenting advice in a profile with the Chargers: "I think it's a challenge, and I'm by no means perfect at it, nor is anybody, but I think what I would always tell other dads is to try to be present. Just try to be there. … I think from a dad standpoint, children want our time. Sometimes it might just be five minutes, and sometimes it can be a lot more, but I think they want our time and to be engaged with them and present."

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

Tiffany shared a similar sentiment, explaining how strong their family bonds are. "I guess one thing that we love to do is just talk to our kids a lot so we kind of know where they're at and what's going on in all their lives," she said, adding that Philip was "selfless" as a father.

Here's everything to know about Philip and Tiffany Rivers' children: Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, Anna and their baby boy on the way.

Halle

NC State Football Twitter ; Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

On July 6, 2002, Philip and Tiffany welcomed their first child, daughter Halle, while they were still students at North Carolina State.

Halle was only an infant when Philip was drafted into the NFL. As she explained during an interview with the Chargers, she's used to the public interest that comes with having a quarterback as a dad.

"He's been famous since before I was born," she said. "It's just been normal kind of my whole life.

Despite Philip's busy schedule, though, Halle echoed her mom's sentiment that her dad was always present growing up.

"He's so selfless," she said. "He's an NFL quarterback; he's doing a million different things every day, but every day he comes home, and he wants to be with us. If he has one extra minute that he could do something else, he'll be with us."



As for her personality, Philip has noted how much his eldest child reminds him of his wife.

"She reminds me, big time, of her mom, which is a big compliment," he told The Indianapolis Star in 2020 after his move from L.A. "The biggest compliment I can probably give." The Star also wrote that Halle enjoys playing tennis and reading.

Caroline

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

In 2005, the year after Philip began his professional career with the Chargers, Philip and Tiffany welcomed their second child, Caroline.

Much like Halle mirrors her mother, Philip sees himself in Caroline. He shared with the Star that his second child is funny and witty, and that they are "a lot alike."

"Caroline is very strong-willed, and I say that as a huge compliment," the NFL pro said. "She's kind of a go-getter in that regard."

Caroline also follows in her father's athletic footsteps, playing both tennis and basketball.

Grace

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

Grace, born in 2006, earned the nickname "Combo" from her parents as a child, since she's the perfect combination of her mom and dad. Like her older sisters, she is a tennis and basketball player.

“She goes with the flow,” Philip said of his daughter, noting that she's comfortable no matter what she's doing, whether she's playing sports in the yard, shopping with her sisters or staying up late with her dad to watch a game.

“Grace, to me, is so versatile,” the proud dad said, adding that his daughter is already wise beyond her years.

Gunner

LA Chargers Twitter

The couple welcomed their first son, Philip Gunner, in 2008. Though he goes by his middle name, Gunner is proud to share a moniker with his dad.

"It's kind of crazy because we're wearing his jersey and sometimes people say 'Hi, Philip Rivers,' because I am wearing the jersey," Gunner told the Chargers in 2019. "But they don't actually know that I'm actually Philip Rivers! Gunner is my middle name."

At age 5, Gunner was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. "He was starting to get really weak and tired," Tiffany recalled to PEOPLE. "He had to urinate a lot. He was always thirsty. We don't have any diabetes in our family at all, so I didn't know that that was a symptom, at all."

Philip added: "What we've learned through our experience is that these kids are warriors. We have seen first hand the tremendous responsibility it is for these children to have the discipline to manage the disease with the support of family and their health providers to live their best lives."

Despite needing daily injections to manage his blood sugar levels, Gunner's mother said that they had adjusted to having it be a part of their daily routine: "He's really steady with it, and it's just become part of our life."

No doubt inspired by Gunner, Philip and Tiffany sold custom products through Tiffany's swimwear brand, Hermoza, to raise money for three different diabetes foundations in 2019.

Philip told the Star that Gunner was a true athlete and held an encyclopedic knowledge of all kinds of professional sports. However, he inherited his mom's temperament when it comes to being competitive.

“He’s a lot more even-keel than I am,” Philip explained.

After retiring from the NFL, Philip became a high school football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, and this fall, Gunner will become the team's starting quarterback.

Sarah

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

Born in 2010, Sarah is the middle child with four older siblings and four younger siblings. However, as Philip explained to the Star, there's no worry of middle child syndrome when it comes to Sarah.

“Sarah’s got a big personality, loves to talk,” he said. “She is chatty, and I say that in a good way.”



Before the family's move to Indianapolis in 2020, Sarah was the only one of her siblings who hadn't yet found "her" sport. That summer, however, she took up swimming and won first place at a meet.

"That was really big for her, confidence-wise," Philip said. "We were glad to see her find her thing."

Peter

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

Peter, Philip and Tiffany's sixth child, was born in 2011. Described as an "old soul" by his dad, Peter's hobbies include baseball, golf, hunting and fishing.

And if his older brother Gunner is the quarterback, Peter is the receiver. "He kind of reminds me of a little slot receiver," Philip said.

Rebecca

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

On Oct. 28, 2013, Philip and Tiffany became parents of seven when their daughter Rebecca was born, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. Rebecca, nicknamed Becca, is "strong-willed" in nature and reminds her parents of her older sister Caroline.

"Sometimes that trait can be deemed a negative, but I think the strong-willed ones usually end up doing awesome things," Philip told the Star.

Clare

Phillip Rivers/LA Chargers

Tiffany gave birth to daughter Clare on Oct. 28, 2015 — exactly two years after Rebecca.

"They use the term … 'birthday sisters,' " Philip shared with the Star in 2020. "They enjoy having the same birthday right now. I don't know if it will be the same when they're 12 or 14."

Anna

The Chargers announced the arrival of the Rivers' ninth baby on Twitter on March 26, 2019.

"SHE'S HERE," the NFL team wrote along with an image from The Lion King of baby Simba being lifted into the air. "Welcome to the world, Anna Rivers."

Ahead of Anna's birth, Tiffany told WWD that the arrival of their seventh daughter would complete a Rivers family prophecy.

“This is the third generation in Phillip’s family, who has seven girls and two boys so we were pretty excited about that," she explained. "When we told his 91-year-old grandfather, he said, ‘You didn’t have to go to the doctor to find that out. I could have told you — that’s family history.’ ”

Despite being the youngest of the family, Anna already stands out with her bubbly personality and willingness to keep up with her big sisters. "If she hears the girls open the door to go outside, she's reaching to get down and go run after them," Philip told the Star.

"She's so spunky and has such a huge personality," he added. "Her facial expressions, the way she interacts with all of her siblings and us, she makes us laugh."

Philip and Tiffany's tenth baby on the way

In July 2023, Philip revealed that the couple are currently expecting their tenth child, a baby boy, in the fall.

"We've had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap," he said during an interview with AL.

As for the newest addition's name, the retired NFL said he and Tiffany "are still kind of figuring that out."

“We have plenty of opinions. That is what we’ve got right now," he explained.

Philip also told the outlet that the couple initially thought they would stay a family of nine, as both of his parents come from families of nine children.

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double digits – or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided,” he said.

As for his other children's reaction to the baby news? “I think what tells the story for us is the reaction of the other children, and how excited they are,” he said. “They are fired up.”

