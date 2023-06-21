Pharrell Williams' 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Pharrell Williams became a father of four very quickly when three of his children arrived all at once.

After the birth of his first son, Rocket Williams, with now-wife Helen Lasichanh in 2008, the Grammy winner and Louis Vuitton men's creative director welcomed triplets nine years later in 2017.

"We make time," Williams told PEOPLE in September 2018. "We carve out time for ourselves, but we also love it, too. We love being with the babies. It's crazy."

Williams and Lasichanh got married in 2013 after more than five years together. "I love her because of everything that she is, good, bad and indifferent," Williams said of Lasichanh. "We share a space in love that is, I don't possess her. You know, when I was young I used to say things like, 'Oh, she's mine.' But she's not mine." He added, "But she sure makes me feel like it."

While Williams has opened up about how much he loves spending time with his children in interviews, he and his wife largely keep their private lives out of the public eye. The "Happy" singer has not publicly announced the names of his 5-year-old triplets.

Williams has, however, shared some public moments with his oldest child, Rocket, including throwing out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game together.

In June 2023, the family of six made a rare appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Paris, which marked Williams' debut as the brand's newest creative director. Lasichanh, Rocket and the triplets all wore matching suits and were seen embracing Williams as he received a standing ovation following the show.

Here's everything to know about Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh's four children.

Rocket Ayer Williams, 14

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Williams and Lasichanh welcomed their first child, Rocket, in November 2008. In 2014, Williams explained the meaning of his son's name in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," the N.E.R.D. musician said. "Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love', Elton John's 'Rocket Man', and Herbie Hancock's 'Rockit'. All of my favorite musicians. And his middle name is not "man," it's Ayer after [composer] Roy Ayers."

Furthering the music connection, in 2010, Williams co-composed the score for Despicable Me and named one of the songs "Rocket's Theme."

Pharrell Instagram

While the 14-year-old has largely remained out of the spotlight, he has occasionally appeared on his famous father's Instagram. In October 2021, Williams posted a photo of himself, Lasichanh, and Rocket during a trip to Egypt. The father-son duo has also been spotted skateboarding together, and Williams even captioned one photo of the two on top of a halfpipe, "For my shredder."

Rocket has joined his parents at events too, including Williams' first Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2023. In August 2022, he and Williams appeared together at a New York Yankees game. Williams' clothing line Billionaire Boys Club collaborated with the MLB team, and he and his son threw out the first pitch.

Pharrell Williams' 5-year-old triplets

Aurelien Meunier/Getty

Lasichanh and Williams have not shared the names of their now-5-year-old triplets, but they did confirm their birth in January 2017.

"Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets," a rep for Williams told PEOPLE at the time. "The family is happy and healthy!"

The next month, the couple walked the red carpet at the Oscars where Ryan Seacrest gifted them three crocheted rocket toys.

"Wow!" Williams said, talking about the new additions publicly for the first time. "This is so cool. This is the coolest thing I've ever been given on a red carpet before."

Over the years, Williams has shared some anecdotes from his life as a father to triplets. During an interview with Today in July 2017, he was asked about changing diapers and gave Lasichanh all the credit.

"My wife is SEAL Team Six — there's nothing she can't do," the "Beautiful" singer said. "She carried those three bodies and she's just on it all the time. And we do have some amazing people to help us, but it's [still] serious."

He explained that the triplets all seemed to be in sync. "They harmonize. It's 'Waah waah waah' — all at the same time. One cries, the next one cries, the next one cries. They're hungry, they're hungry, they're hungry. When someone says 'Congratulations,' I say, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' It's a real thing."

In the interview, Williams also praised Rocket in his new role as an older sibling. "He's an amazing big brother, he really is. It's been great."

When the triplets were 20 months old, the musician told PEOPLE, “I’m just enjoying my family. ... We love being with the babies. It’s crazy. And all of my babies are creative — we have to protect that.”

The trio seemingly made their first public appearance alongside Lasichanh and Rocket at Williams' Louis Vuitton show in Paris in June 2023. The 5-year-olds matched the rest of their family in camouflage suits to support their father.