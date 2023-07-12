All About the Pentatonix Members' Spouses and Partners

Meet the partners of the Pentatonix singers.

Since winning The Sing-Off in 2011, the group has developed an impressive career in the years since, including three Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And the group's members, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, have developed a close-knit bond with each other over the years.

“The cohesiveness of our team has grown so much,” Olusola told EW in 2014, with Hoying adding, “We’re like a family. We get along really well. And we’re able to work together really well”

While the group has become like a family over the years, many of them have actually started families of their own. In addition to getting married, some have also become parents (and have even taken their broods on the road with them).

Here’s everything to know about the partners of Pentatonix.

Kevin Olusola

Kevin Olusola is married to Leigh Weissman. The couple first met through a mutual friend in 2017 and tied the knot in September 2019 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

Olusola and Weissman were married over two days, first hosting 225 guests at the American-style wedding — including Olusola's group mates Grassi, Hoying, Maldonado and Sallee — and then 165 at the traditional Nigerian wedding. Their rehearsal dinner doubled as a traditional Nigerian ceremony to pay respect to the groom's heritage on his father's side.

Following their nuptials, the couple told PEOPLE they were most excited about "creating a legacy and a life together and starting a family in the next few years.” They added, “We are both just so excited to have our absolute best friend as a spouse as we enjoy this crazy journey we call life."

In April 2021, Olusola revealed that he and Weissman welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kaia Noelle Olusola. “I am so unbelievably proud to announce that I became a father this weekend,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Kaia, your mommy & daddy love you more than words can describe. And God, thank you for entrusting Leigh and me as her parents. We’re so excited for our new adventures officially as The Olusola Family!!”

Though the couple keeps their daughter out of the spotlight, Olusola has given a few sweet glimpses of their family life on social media. In addition to going on the tour with Pentatonix, Olusola’s little girl was by his side as the group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kirstin Maldonado

Kirstin Maldonado is in a relationship with filmmaker and photographer Ben Hausdorff. The two started dating in 2018 and Hausdorff has worked with Maldonado on various Pentatonix projects, including shooting some of the group’s music videos.

In June 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Elliana Violet. “After a bit of an unexpected and difficult delivery, we finally got to meet our beautiful baby girl 6/28/22 and have been so over the moon in love with her,” Maldonado wrote on Instagram at the time. “Your mommy and daddy feel so lucky to have you and love you SO much, it’s insane!! We had no idea our hearts could expand this much. You are worth everything and more. Welcome to the family, sweet Evie baby.”

In March 2023, Maldonado revealed that she and Hausdorff got engaged in Japan. “well now japan is forever cemented as the best place in the whole wide world!” she wrote on Instagram to announce the news. “will miss you all SO much! thank you for beautiful, heartfelt shows. can’t believe i got engaged in tokyo!!! minna saiko! munega candode ippai desu! @hausdo … aishiteru! Itsumo!”

A few months later, Maldonado opened up to PEOPLE about bringing her baby girl on the road with her, noting that one of the "coolest" parts was getting to witness her milestones across the globe. "We're in different places all the time which makes those memories stronger in a way," she shared. "Her first train was in Japan, the bullet train, and first crawls in Fiji. It feels like she is the most well-traveled baby at this age — maybe ever."

She added that her fellow Pentatonix members and fiancé Hausdorff, who is also the videographer on tour, had been super supportive about bringing her baby girl on the road.

"I feel like Kevin gives her love because he's a dad, so he's always engaging her. Matt's always picking her up and loving on her, and Mitch is always being sweet. Scott is, like, remixing all her baby tunes," she said. "They all get really awesome time with her. She's definitely a very loved baby, obviously, from parents, but also from the entire tour. It's awesome.”

Matt Sallee

Matt Sallee is married to Sarah Bishop. The couple dated for over two years before tying the knot in January 2022 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California. For the romantic ceremony, they were joined by their closest family and friends, including Sallee’s group mates.

"We both knew pretty much after our first date that the connection was rare and special," the couple told PEOPLE about their instant bond. "We'd both separately been praying for our life partners and knew that this wasn't a coincidence, and our walk on the moonlit beach that night solidified it."

Since becoming husband and wife, the couple has given many glimpses of their sweet relationship, including cheering each other on in their personal endeavors.

In May 2023, Sallee penned a sweet tribute to his wife as she graduated from law school, calling himself “One Lucky Husband.” Meanwhile, Bishop has been by Sallee’s side for many Pentatonix events, including the 2023 Grammy Awards and the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying is married to Mark Manio. The couple first met in Los Angeles in 2017 at a friend's birthday party where it was love at first sight for Hoying. "We talked the whole night and really hit it off," he recalled to PEOPLE. "We started hanging every single day, and I remember being blown away at how warm, wholesome and sweet Mark was. It was such a refreshing energy that I couldn’t get enough of. People always say that six years later, we still haven’t lost our 'honeymoon phase,' and we couldn't agree more."

Hoying later popped the question in the Bahamas in April 2022, with the singer telling PEOPLE it was the “most nerve-wracking thing that I've ever done in my life ... Even though Mark and I had talked about [the engagement] a million times, I still put the pressure on myself to make it perfect."

When it came to planning their wedding, Hoying told PEOPLE he actually enlisted help from his group mates. “I keep asking Kevin and Matt for advice because they both had perfect, iconic weddings. They're like, ‘Yep, so many decisions to be made.’ But it's going well,” he said in May 2023.

“All of my fiancé Mark's 100 Filipino family [members] are going to be there and then all my 150 of my friends throughout my whole life, and then my bandmates," he added of the guest list. "It's going to be a really special moment where everyone I love the most is in one place to celebrate the biggest day of Mark and my life. I'm just so excited.”

The couple eventually tied the knot in July 2023 during a seaside ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. For their first dance, the couple asked Loren Allred to perform "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman. Hoying also surprised Manio with a performance of his new song "Four," which the singer wrote for the model after their engagement.

"The song is one of my favorite songs I have ever written, as it is a love letter I dedicated to Mark after we had dated for four years, and I can barely sing it without crying," he told PEOPLE.

In addition to having his Pentatonix group mates in attendance, the wedding also included Colton Haynes, Adam Rippon, Brittany Broski, Randy Jackson and Betty Who.

Mitch Grassi

Mitch Grassi keeps his dating life fairly private and his social media posts are predominantly about his music. Though Grassi doesn’t talk much about his romantic life, it does play a role in his music.

While discussing his solo EP Roses, which he released under the name Messer, he told Intersect Magazine the project was meant to be a “homage to romanticism, love, and knowledge of self.”