Oscar De La Hoya's 6 Kids: Everything to Know

Oscar De La Hoya is a proud father of six.

The former Olympian welcomed his first child, Jacob, with ex-girlfriend Toni Alvarado in 1998. Nine months later, he welcomed his second son, Devon, with former girlfriend Angelicque McQueen. He also shares a daughter Atiana, who was born in 1999, with ex-fiancée Shanna Moakler.

In 2001, the professional boxer married singer Millie Corretjer, and the two went on to have three children together — Oscar Jr., Nina and Victoria — before separating in 2016.

While promoting his 2023 documentary The Golden Boy in July 2023, Oscar appeared on Allison Kugel's Allison Interviews podcast and discussed his parenting choices and his childhood. (After his split with Moakler, the boxer let his ex-girlfriend raise Atiana with then-husband Travis Barker.)

"I did try to be a father full-time for a few years, and it was beautiful," he told Kugel. "It was amazing to raise a little girl, but there came a point where you say to yourself, 'Wait a minute. You're not worthy of this.' "

He continued, "You try to convince yourself that you are not worthy of this; that love is not possible in your life, because of what I lived through, not receiving that love when I was a kid. My father never told me, 'I love you.' "

Though Oscar may have been busy with his boxing career while his kids were growing up, he has shown his support for his children over the years.

"I always wished the best for her,” Oscar told E! News in 2021 of his daughter Atiana’s modeling success. “That's what a father always wants for his daughter. So, I give her all the love I can give her and I'm always there as her number one fan."



Here is everything to know about Oscar De La Hoya’s six children.

Jacob De La Hoya, 25

acob De La Hoya Instagram

Oscar’s eldest child, Jacob, was born on Feb. 18, 1998, to his ex-girlfriend, Toni Alvarado. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2020 with a B.S. in real estate development.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jacob works as a sales development representative at Molten. Previously, he worked as a business operations associate and public relations specialist at his father’s boxing promotional firm, Golden Boy Promotions.

The 25-year-old seemingly inherited his dad's athletic skills, enjoying sports from golf to football to snowboarding. He has also shared special moments on Instagram over the years, including his visit to Chicago’s Millenium Park and his older sister’s wedding.

Jacob has a close relationship with his father. On Father's Day in 2020, Jacob posted a sweet tribute to his dad. "Happy Father’s Day Cabron ❤️❤️ We love you more than you know," he wrote.



Devon De La Hoya, 24

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

On Nov. 30, 1998, Oscar and his then-girlfriend Angelicque McQueen welcomed their first child together — and Oscar's second son — Devon De La Hoya. Devon has since followed in his father's footsteps, making his professional boxing debut in 2018.

"I feel a lot of pressure on my shoulders," Oscar told KTNV Channel 13 News ahead of his first professional fight in Las Vegas. "It's definitely, you know, big shoes to fill, but I feel like I could make my own and carry the name out through boxing."

Devon also spoke about his close relationship with his father, whom he turns to for advice. "Our relationship is great. He's one of my biggest supporters," Devon said, adding that his father's best tip for him was "consistency." He continued, "He taught me to set your goals and follow that one path and it'll all pay off in the end."

The father-son duo have also watched several boxing matches together over the years. "Enjoying an epic fight night with my son @devondelahoya,” Oscar wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “Love you son and I am very proud of the man you’ve become. My kids are what keep me going! 🥊.”

Aside from boxing, Devon also revealed to KTNV that he is an animal lover and owned six pit bulls after previously fostering seven. "They mean the world to me," he said of his dogs.



Atiana De La Hoya, 24

Atiana De La Hoya Instagram

Oscar and his former fiancée Shanna Moakler welcomed their first child together — and Oscar's first daughter — Atiana De La Hoya, on March 29, 1999. Oscar and Moakler split the following year, and Moakler went on to marry Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who became Atiana's stepfather.

Oscar has spoken about his respect and gratitude toward Barker, whom he said "stepped up to the plate" in helping raise Atiana.

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," Oscar told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023. "I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it.”

In June 2021, Atiana spoke to Galore about the similarities between Oscar and her stepfather. “I truly think they both are the best at what they do, and aside from everything they’ve taught me about life, seeing the work they put in every day to be where they are is the goal,” she said.

Though Moakler and Barker eventually split, Atiana and Barker have maintained a close relationship. She attended Barker's May 2022 wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.



Now 24 years old, Atiana has over 600,000 followers on her Instagram account. The budding influencer is also a model who starred in her own Lifetime reality series in 2017, Growing Up Supermodel, alongside her mother.



Oscar Gabriel De La Hoya Jr., 17

Oscar De La Hoya Instagram

Oscar De La Hoya Jr. was born on Dec. 29, 2005, to Oscar Sr. and Puerto Rican singer Millie Corretjer.

He grew up with his two younger sisters, Nina and Victoria. Unlike his older siblings, Oscar has remained off social media and out of the public eye. His father has posted only a handful of photos of him on Instagram over the past several years.

In October 2017, Oscar posted a photo on Instagram with his youngest son as the two enjoyed a baseball game together. "Who’s this handsome boy, enjoying the @dodgers with Lil Oscar," he wrote in the caption.

Lauren "Nina" Nenitte De La Hoya, 15

Oscar De La Hoya Instagram

Oscar and then-wife Corretjer welcomed their second child together, daughter Lauren “Nina” Nenitte De La Hoya, on Dec. 29, 2007, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We are so excited and blessed with the new addition to our family,” the new parents said in a public statement at the time.

Nina has grown up out of the spotlight. However, Oscar will occasionally post photos and videos of her growing up on his social media accounts. In 2014, he shared a video collage of then-5-year-old Nina playing on a treadmill and elliptical machine as well as boxing with her father. He titled the video "Golden Nina," a tribute to his own boxing nickname.

She and her siblings also celebrated Oscar on Father's Day in 2021. Sharing a photo of the family at a restaurant, the boxer wrote, "My kids are my world, thank you kids for being amazing humans with incredible hearts . I love you all with everything I have in my heart."

Victoria Lauren Rose De La Hoya, 9

Jacob De La Hoya Instagram

On Jan. 14, 2014, Oscar and Corretjer's youngest child, Victoria Lauren Rose De La Hoya, was born. The parents kept Victoria's arrival private a secret until they were all photographed together nearly a year after her birth.

Victoria has a special story behind her name. “I was down, but I'm going to get up in victory. Even my daughter is called Victoria for that reason,” he said.

Oscar and Corretjer split when Nina was 2 years old, though Oscar reportedly didn't file for divorce until January 2023, according to TMZ and the Daily Mail.

Like her siblings Oscar Jr. and Nia, Victoria has stayed out of the public eye. She has, however, made the occasional appearance on her father's and older siblings' Instagram accounts. In November 2022, she and her brother Jacob cheered on USC at Rose Bowl Stadium.

"Showing her the ropes ✌️," he captioned a photo of Nina sitting on his shoulders.