All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children

The tennis star and his wife, Jelena, share two children: Stefan and Tara

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 03:49PM EDT
All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children
Photo:

Clive Brunskill/Getty

Meet Novak Djokovic's kids.

The tennis star is a father of two children, son Stefan Djokovic and daughter Tara Djokovic, who he shares with wife Jelena.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, got married in 2014, and welcomed their son Stefan in October that year. Their daughter Tara was born in September 2017.

Novak is a proud dad and often praises his children — who he calls "my angels" — in interviews and tributes on Instagram. While his kids surely learn a lot from Novak, he learns a lot from them, too.

"I have a privilege to be a father to wonderful kids, so I try to take that childish energy and fuel my inner child because I tend to forget my inner child a lot because everything is so serious," the 23-time Grand Slam champ said at a tennis press conference in 2022.

"Sometimes we take life too seriously," Novak said in regard to his job as a professional athlete. "So they remind me of that connection. That pure energy," he added of his kids' youthful spirits.

Both Stefan and Tara can often be seen alongside their mom in the crowd at tennis tournaments, cheering their father on from the stands. As for Novak, he can also be seen cheering for his son, who is following in his dad's tennis-playing footsteps.

Read on for everything to know about Novak's two kids.

Stefan Djokovic, 8

All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty 

Novak and Jelena welcomed their first child, son Stefan, on Oct. 22, 2014. The tennis player announced the exciting news on Twitter on the day of his little one's birth, three months after he wed his wife that July.

"Stefan, our baby angel was born! I am so proud of my beautiful wife Jelena! Thank you so much for your love and support. We love you all!!!" he wrote at the time.

Despite his young age, Stefan has already demonstrated his athletic abilities — and with a father like Novak, it's no surprise his sport of choice is tennis. The tennis star, though, has made it clear that his son's decision to play wasn't forced.

"I'm not forcing him to play tennis. I never did that, not a single day have I told him that he has to do this," Novak said at 2022 press conference. "It's really only his pure desire to step on the court. So if he wants to embark on this journey, I guess I have to embark with him too."

He added, "He's doing well so far, he's really in love with the sport."

Novak has been seen hitting the ball back and forth with Stefan on the courts. The budding athlete was even seen practicing with his father at last year’s Wimbledon Championships, ahead of Novak nabbing his seventh Wimbledon title.

All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children

Frank Molter/Alamy

Novak has also revealed the technical advice he shares with Stefan to further improve his game. The competitive father, however, noted that his son has picked up Rafael Nadal's forehand, playfully annoying Novak by mimicking his rival's swing.

“He likes to do that," Novak said of Stefan's forehand during an interview with the ATP Tour. "He likes to intimidate me on the court with finishing the swing here. He knows I don’t like that particularly."

Novak continued, "I’m trying to teach him to finish the hand here, the swing, over the shoulder. He does that, but he does this as well. Whenever he does that he always laughs because he knows. We have these kind of funny moments on the court."

Tara Djokovic, 5

All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children

David Gray/Getty

Novak and Jelena welcomed their second child, daughter Tara, on Sept. 2, 2017. The tennis player announced the exciting news on his Instagram, welcoming his "little girl" to their home.

"Jelena and I have been hand in hand on their journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single women out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being … what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent!" he wrote alongside a photo featuring his baby's tiny hand.

He added, "Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores."

All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children

Justin Setterfield/Getty

Over the years, Tara — like her older brother, Stefan — has been seen cheering her dad on in the stands. Unlike Stefan, though, she doesn't have an interest in playing tennis at the moment.

"She is not into tennis at all," Novak said of Tara during a press conference at the 2023 Australian Open. "She's into ballet and gymnastics. You know, she's a really cute girl. She keeps me grounded and humble, and she spins me around every single day."

He added, "Whenever she looks at me, I’m disarmed. Her look is the most beautiful look I’ve ever experienced in my life. I miss them," Novak said of both his kids.

Although Tara is often seen at Novak's matches, that doesn't necessarily mean she's rooting for him all the time. When speaking with BBC Sport, the tennis champion joked that his daughter is a fan of Russian player Andrey Rublev, who Novak faced in his Wimbledon quarterfinal match in July 2023.

"She likes him," Novak said with a smile. "She likes him for his headband and for his energy and intensity." He added, "That's the number one choice of my daughter, yes."

Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Ristic during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2019 at Sporting Club on February 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco
Who Is Novak Djokovic's Wife? All About Jelena Djokovic
Christopher Eubanks of United States celebrates winning match point
All About Wimbledon Breakout Star Christopher Eubanks
Daniil Medvedev with his wife, Daria, and daughter
Who Is Daniil Medvedev's Wife? All About Daria Medvedeva
Philip Rivers
All About Philip Rivers' 9 Children (and Baby on the Way!)
Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo
Who Is Madison Keys' Fiancé? All About Bjorn Fratangelo
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with Tom Brady after his straight sets victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France
Novak Djokovic Hugs Tom Brady Moments After Winning Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam Championship at French Open
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Sets the Record for Men's Grand Slam Title Wins After 2023 French Open
Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov
Who Is Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend? All About Konstantin Koltsov
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (Miroslava Vavrinec Federer) attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017on October 5, 2016 in Paris, France
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James' Son: All About Bronny James and His Relationship With His NBA Star Father
Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attended the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation held at the Italian Consulate on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain
Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom celebrates after defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during her Women's Singles third round match on Day Six of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
All About British Tennis Star Emma Raducanu
Berry Gordy with daughter and son during World Premiere of Debbie Allen's "The Bayou Legend"
Berry Gordy's 8 Children: Everything to Know