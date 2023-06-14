All About Nikola Jokić's Daughter, Ognjena

Nikola Jokić’s biggest supporter is his daughter.

The Denver Nuggets center has been making headlines with his NBA records this season, but it’s his little girl who has stolen the spotlight.

The Serbian basketball player shares a 1-year-old daughter named Ognjena with his wife Natalija, who also hails from Sombor, Serbia.

Nikola and Natalija are high school sweethearts and have been together since they were 17. In October 2020, they tied the knot in their hometown before welcoming their daughter a year later.

Though the couple has been fairly private about their family life, they have given sweet glimpses of their baby girl since her birth. In addition to Natalija’s Instagram posts, Ognjena has been in the stands for several of her father’s games.

Most recently, she cheered on her dad as his team beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship.

Here’s everything to know about Nikola’s daughter.

She was born in September 2021

Natalija Jokic Instagram

Nikola and Natalija kept their pregnancy under wraps until after their daughter’s birth in September 2021. On New Year’s Day in 2022, Natalija confirmed the news as she posted a photo from her baby shower on Instagram, captioned: "Thank you 2021, you were my favorite so far."

She made her Instagram debut in May 2022

After announcing Ognjena’s birth, Natalija shared the first photo of her daughter a few months later on May 27. The photo showed Ognjena wearing a pink dress as she touched Nikola’s MVP award.

Her name means “fiery”

Ognjena’s name pays tribute to Nikola and Natalija’s roots. Her name means "fiery" in Serbian.

She has supported her dad at many games

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Since making her Instagram debut in May 2022, Ognjena has attended several of her father’s games. In March 2023, Natalija shared a photo on her Instagram of Ognjena holding Nikola's game ball from his 100th triple-double.

Following a game in May 2023, Bleacher Report captured an adorable video of Ognjena pointing to her ring finger, seemingly referencing her dad going after his first league championship. In the clip, he can be seen adorably making the same gesture.

"I think all of us who have a wife and kids should be happy with the persons we have beside us," Nikola told Serbia's Arena TV about having his family’s support at games. "When you have a normal life, it lifts you up and only helps you."

She attended the 2023 NBA championship

On June 12, 2023, Ognjena was by her dad’s side as the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship. He even brought out his daughter on the court as he was awarded the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy.