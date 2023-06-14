All About Nikola Jokić's Daughter, Ognjena

The Denver Nuggets player and his wife Natalija welcomed their daughter Ognjena in September 2021

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 12:21PM EDT
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo:

Justin Edmonds/Getty

Nikola Jokić’s biggest supporter is his daughter. 

The Denver Nuggets center has been making headlines with his NBA records this season, but it’s his little girl who has stolen the spotlight. 

The Serbian basketball player shares a 1-year-old daughter named Ognjena with his wife Natalija, who also hails from Sombor, Serbia. 

Nikola and Natalija are high school sweethearts and have been together since they were 17. In October 2020, they tied the knot in their hometown before welcoming their daughter a year later. 

Though the couple has been fairly private about their family life, they have given sweet glimpses of their baby girl since her birth. In addition to Natalija’s Instagram posts, Ognjena has been in the stands for several of her father’s games. 

Most recently, she cheered on her dad as his team beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship. 

Here’s everything to know about Nikola’s daughter. 

She was born in September 2021 

Natalija Jokic baby shower
Natalija Jokic Instagram

Nikola and Natalija kept their pregnancy under wraps until after their daughter’s birth in September 2021. On New Year’s Day in 2022, Natalija confirmed the news as she posted a photo from her baby shower on Instagram, captioned: "Thank you 2021, you were my favorite so far."

She made her Instagram debut in May 2022 

After announcing Ognjena’s birth, Natalija shared the first photo of her daughter a few months later on May 27. The photo showed Ognjena wearing a pink dress as she touched Nikola’s MVP award.  

Her name means “fiery” 

Ognjena’s name pays tribute to Nikola and Natalija’s roots. Her name means "fiery" in Serbian. 

She has supported her dad at many games 

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a photo with his family after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Since making her Instagram debut in May 2022, Ognjena has attended several of her father’s games. In March 2023, Natalija shared a photo on her Instagram of Ognjena holding Nikola's game ball from his 100th triple-double. 

Following a game in May 2023, Bleacher Report captured an adorable video of Ognjena pointing to her ring finger, seemingly referencing her dad going after his first league championship. In the clip, he can be seen adorably making the same gesture. 

"I think all of us who have a wife and kids should be happy with the persons we have beside us," Nikola told Serbia's Arena TV about having his family’s support at games. "When you have a normal life, it lifts you up and only helps you."

She attended the 2023 NBA championship 

On June 12, 2023, Ognjena was by her dad’s side as the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship. He even brought out his daughter on the court as he was awarded the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy.

Related Articles
courteney cox and coco
Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'
Pedro Martinez
Baseball Legend Pedro Martinez Recalls Red Sox Fans' 'Long Years of Suffering' at 'Bucky F------ Dent' Premiere (Exclusive)
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić's Daughter Adorably Celebrates Award with Him After Championship Win
Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021
Allyson Felix on the Last Teachable Moment with Daughter, 4: 'She Thought She Was Going to Get It'
Brittney Griner (42) warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks
Police Report Sheds Light on ‘Aggressive’ Man Who Accosted Brittney Griner at Airport
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Reveal They're Expecting Their First Baby
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Expecting First Baby Together: 'Can't Wait'
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Nikola Jokic’s Father Had to Convince His NBA Champion Son to Focus on Basketball Instead of Horse Racing
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo
Treat Williams and his children
Treat Williams' 2 Kids: All About Gill and Ellie Williams
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'
Lil Wayne Talks Fatherhood, Shares Nipsey Hussle Photo with Son Kameron for Little Brother Kross
Lil Wayne Takes Call from Son Kameron, 13, to Say Goodnight During Live Podcast Recording: 'Love You'
Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zach LaVine on the Viral Trend He Won't Wear and Why 'Fashion and Basketball Go Hand In Hand' (Exclusive)
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Their Third Baby, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on May 03, 2022
Francisco Lindor Is Proud of His Hair — But Says He'd Shave Head if Mets Ever Won World Series (Exclusive)
The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) drives against the Miami Heat's Kevin Love (42) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Finals After Defeating Miami Heat 94-89
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Emotionally Recalls Getting the Text About Daughter Haley From Adoption Agency: 'I Knew It'